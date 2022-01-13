Tipsheet: While Mizzou stumbles, Texas A&M breaks out for Williams

Like Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams basically had a new team this season.
He didn’t have much returning talent. He had plenty of young players to work into his rotation.
Unlike Martin, Williams build toward Southeastern Conference play step by step. As a result, the Aggies have built a 14-2 record and gained confidence while Missouri staggered to a 7-8 record and became skittish.
So the Aggies will present a stiff challenge to Missouri Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
“I think our guys are beginning to gain traction in what we’re trying to do and the identity that we’re trying to have,” Williams said. “And it’s hard to do it. It’s hard to know where you’re going when you’ve never been there.”
Sure, the Aggies played in the Maui Invitational and ran into Wisconsin, Butler and Notre Dame there. They also a home game against TCU and a trip to Pac-12 doormat Oregon State.
They went 3-2 against those recognizable names.
But look at the home games the Aggies played: North Florida, Abilene Christian, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Houston Baptist, New Orleans, Northwestern State, Dallas Christian and Central Arkansas.
After building some collective self-esteem in those victories, the Aggies opened SEC play by squeezing out an 81-79 victory at Georgia and beating Arkansas (86-81) and Ole Miss (67-51) at home with scrappy efforts.
“In order for us to have any chance for success, we have to be hard-playing, diving on the floor, most dap of any team in the country,” Williams said.
That sounds like the vision Martin has for the Tigers. But as we saw again Wednesday -- when they buckled in the opening minutes of their gruesome 87-43 loss at Arkansas -- their belief is lacking.
The non-conference beatings suffered against Florida State, Liberty, Kansas and Illinois away from their home court left a mark. Those games didn’t build character, they broke a fragile team.
Throw in that inexplicable loss at home to Kansas City and, well, you have the exact opposite scenario that Williams has built at A&M this season.
These programs are heading in the opposite directions.
WEIRD SIDE NOTE
Maybe the Tigers could use a pure shooter like Frankie Hughes. Remember him? He came to the Tigers as a well-regarded prospect from the Cleveland area for the 2016-17 season.
And he is still playing! Hughes recently poured in 44 points for Slippery Rock and he ranks among the busiest three-point shooters at the Division II level.
Hughes left Missouri for Duquesne, where he sat out a transfer year, played a year and endured a medical redshirt year after knee surgery. He relocated to San Diego where he had a few big games last season before resurfacing at The Rock for his sixth season.
Twice Hughes, 24, has earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Athlete of the Week honors.
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while wondering how Missouri ended up without a true point guard for this season:
- After watching the expansion Vegas Golden Knights build a winner right away, how could the expansion Seattle Kraken do such a miserable job of drafting talent?
- And who could have guessed that Jaden Schwartz would get hurt again?
- In retrospect, how great was Jon Lester’s performance for the Cardinals last season while running on fumes?
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “There were two undefeated teams remaining in Division I men's college basketball Tuesday morning. By the end of Tuesday night, there were zero. Yes, it was a wild day. First, previously unbeaten USC lost at Stanford. Then previously unbeaten Baylor, the top-ranked team in the country, lost to Texas Tech. Consequently, there is a new No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- and the new No. 1 is Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers, who beat Alabama late Tuesday on the road inside Coleman Coliseum. The victory extended Auburn's winning streak to 12 games and improved the Tigers to 15-1 overall, 4-0 in the SEC. Their 9-1 record in the first two quadrants is the best such record in the nation. Auburn is also the sport's only team that hasn't lost in regulation. Bottom line, the resume is strong -- so strong that the Tigers, provided they win at Ole Miss this weekend, should also move to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time in school history (if enough AP voters know what they're doing). As for Baylor, I'm unconcerned. Losing at home to a shorthanded Texas Tech team isn't ideal, I acknowledge. But the Bears are still 7-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Michigan State and Villanova.”
J. Kyle Mann, The Ringer: “Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is an offensive guy (either interpretation of the phrase applies, depending on who you are), and sometimes I swear he uses the Westworld 3-D printer to churn out scoring lead guards who have the confidence of Dame Lillard. In his offense, players seem to feel empowered to take chances and aggressively hunt perimeter looks. Suffice it to say it’s an ideal scenario for a player of (Jabari) Smith’s talent. That said, Auburn has a fairly balanced roster that doesn’t depend on Jabari to create shots for others. He’s operating primarily as an off-the-catch player, and through 15 games he’s been very efficient at it. A quarter of his offensive possessions are spot-ups, and he’s getting 1.31 points per possession on those looks, most often hitting from 3 on catch-and-shoot attempts or one-dribble pull-ups. Overall, he’s shooting 45.3 percent from 3 on five attempts per game.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “It should be impossible for a 2021 second-team All-American like (Kofi) Cockburn to be underrated, but, well, here we are. Even at this late date, observers still aren't quite grasping what the 7-foot junior is accomplishing. Here, for example, is every major-conference player who's averaged at least eight made 2s per game this century: Cockburn (2022), Blake Griffin (2009), Andre Emmett (2003), Luke Harangody (2009), Michael Beasley (2008), Zion Williamson (2019), Luke Garza (2020). That's it. Yes, Cockburn's body of work this season is still young, but what we've seen thus far is exceptional. The Illini standout is also one of the better all-around rebounders in the nation not named Oscar Tshiebwe. Cockburn is shooting a respectable 66% at the line, and he has recorded as many assists in 12 games this season as he did in his previous 41 outings.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Kentucky entered the LSU game with the nation’s No. 11 scoring offense. That was quickly proven to be a padded stat, as the Wildcats played an embarrassing number of lesser opponents during nonconference play. I had Kentucky fans chiding me for saying the Wildcats needed to shoot better, but that proved to be true in Baton Rouge. I think the Wildcats will be fine if Sahvir Wheeler is able to return from his injury soon. But what that LSU game showed was the somewhat-alarming lack of depth. Shaedon Sharpe could help with that, but I’m not sure the Wildcats can afford to bring a freshman along slowly at this point in the season. This is still a great defensive team and a squad that will finish in the top 5 of the SEC, but there are still some issues that need to be fixed in Lexington.”
Andy Katz, NCAA.com: “The Hoosiers got popped by Penn State. They lost in double OT at Syracuse and couldn’t hang with Wisconsin. The best wins are over Notre Dame on a neutral court and St. John’s at home. That’s not an NCAA resume. There is plenty of work to do here. But the schedule can play to its strength if they can beat Ohio State and Wisconsin at home and split with the Boilermakers. Once again, this is doable. And if a projected KenPom win-loss record of 10-10 in the Big Ten is accomplished, then an NCAA bid is within reach. There is too much talent for the Hoosiers to fade off the grid.”
MEGAPHONE
“When we play with great energy, when we play for one another, when have discipline and play to the scouting report, we’ll at least have a chance. The line on our season is our turnover rate, our rebounding on both ends of the floor and then our free throw percentage.”
Buzz Williams, on his rising team.