Tipsheet: While Mizzou stumbles, Texas A&M breaks out for Williams

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “There were two undefeated teams remaining in Division I men's college basketball Tuesday morning. By the end of Tuesday night, there were zero. Yes, it was a wild day. First, previously unbeaten USC lost at Stanford. Then previously unbeaten Baylor, the top-ranked team in the country, lost to Texas Tech. Consequently, there is a new No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- and the new No. 1 is Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers, who beat Alabama late Tuesday on the road inside Coleman Coliseum. The victory extended Auburn's winning streak to 12 games and improved the Tigers to 15-1 overall, 4-0 in the SEC. Their 9-1 record in the first two quadrants is the best such record in the nation. Auburn is also the sport's only team that hasn't lost in regulation. Bottom line, the resume is strong -- so strong that the Tigers, provided they win at Ole Miss this weekend, should also move to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday for the first time in school history (if enough AP voters know what they're doing). As for Baylor, I'm unconcerned. Losing at home to a shorthanded Texas Tech team isn't ideal, I acknowledge. But the Bears are still 7-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Michigan State and Villanova.”