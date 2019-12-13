It's weird to watch the Chicago Cubs try to sell off players in a hot marketplace.
That franchise has very wealthy owners. The Cubs play in a huge market. So why is that team taking a powder in free agency while offering up cornerstone players like Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras in trades?
Many Cardinals fans get frustrated watching their team remain passive, but at least president of baseball operations John Mozeliak isn't trying to move prime-age players as part of an overhaul.
And make no mistake, that's what the Cubs are doing. Giving the high-bidding on free[agent third basemen Anthony Rendon and Josh Donaldson, the Cubs want to move Bryant before he can flee via free agency.
“As the free agents go off the market, it clarifies things for us and other teams," general manager Jed Hoyer told USA Today. "I think we have a sense at this point of which teams are interested in our players. I don’t think that a team that hasn’t checked in with us and expressed interest will suddenly come out of the woodwork.
“I think we have clarity who could be involved, but we don’t know which teams will be eliminated from that based on free agency."
Writing for USA Today, Bob Nightengale had this take on the Cubs:
The Cubs, who wound up with a $237 million payroll that will require them to pay an $8 million luxury tax, walked away from the winter meetings believing that former MVP Kris Bryant will be the one dealt.
Bryant is certainly their most attractive trade chip, projected to earn $18.5 million in salary arbitration and with two years of team control remaining – though he could become a free agent after 2020 if he wins a grievance against the Cubs over service time manipulation.
The Cubs believe they’ll know their exact market the moment Donaldson signs his deal. There are four teams in the Donaldson sweepstakes – the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers and Dodgers – and the three losers will still need a third baseman.
Here is what folks have been writing about all of this activity:
Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic: "All things being equal, Donaldson’s preference is to return to the Braves, according to sources with knowledge of his thinking. But in free agency, all things are not necessarily equal. This contract almost certainly will be Donaldson’s last big deal, and he is seeking the largest possible guarantee, sources say. Lacking better solutions, the Rangers, Braves and Nationals would appear to be the teams under the most pressure to sign Donaldson, who hit 37 homers with a .900 OPS last season and finished second among third basemen in defensive runs saved. A source said Starlin Castro and the non-tendered Maikel Franco are among the Nationals’ backup plans; either would represent a significant comedown from Donaldson. Of course, the suitors for Donaldson also can try to trade for Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. But for starters, teams generally prefer to explore free agency before trades, knowing the price in talent only will be a draft pick as opposed to more established prospects. Bryant likely will become a hotter commodity once his service-time dispute is settled and teams know whether they will control him for two more years — the likely outcome — or one. Donaldson figures to come first, and the best guess is that he will get at least $25 million per season. The biggest question is whether he will sign for three or four years."
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: "You can debate some of these winners and losers a bit, but there’s no doubt about this one: Scott Boras took the winter meetings by storm. MLB’s mega-agent rolled into town with the three biggest free agents and left with $814 million worth of contracts. That is what you call a good week. And he’s not done yet. His stable also includes Dallas Keuchel, Nicholas Castellanos and Hyun-Jin Ryu. If you add Mike Moustaskas' $64 million contract with the Reds, Boras’ total is $878 million this offseason, with $1 billion in contracts looking pretty likely."
Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: "The Angels' signing of Rendon puts them in play for the pennant. Call me crazy, but the Astros can be dethroned. The A's are good, but Joe Maddon's first year is bound to be an exciting one. That's assuming the Angels add pitching, but even if it's a stretch to think they can jump Oakland, Houston and New York, there are good teams out there. The league -- finally -- might be at its most competitive in 2020, with fewer teams at the bottom of a rebuild. But those damn Yankees are damn good."
Tom Verducci, SI.com: "The Mets made one of the best value free-agent signings by getting Rick Porcello on a one-year deal for less money ($10 million) than what the Angels gave a broken Matt Harvey last year ($11 million). Porcello is one of the game’s most durable starters and will benefit as just about all 30-something pitchers do by transitioning from the AL to the NL–and he knows it. Porcello to the Mets is one of those signings in which the fit is more important than maxing out terms. He turned down $12 million from the Toronto Blue Jays with the possibility of securing a second year from them, a $14 million offer and multiple multi-year offers, including one for three years. Porcello, who turns 31 this month, was impressed with the presentation of the New York Mets on the flow of their pitching information. Making 16 starts at Citi Field rather than Fenway Park should help, as well."
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "As with the Rangers, the Dodgers failed to meet the high expectations placed upon them entering the week. They whiffed on (Gerrit) Cole, they whiffed on Rendon (reportedly without making an offer), and they haven't yet landed Francisco Lindor or whomever else is supposed to make everything all right in a trade."
MEGAPHONE
"It was an interesting week/ Last year, we were walking out of here talking about how nothing happened, how bored we are. This year, we’re talking about how much activity there was. We didn’t have anything to announce while we were here, but we didn’t get bored. This has been a very good and deep free agent class. That’s why we’ve seen this kind of activity."
Hoyer, to USA Today.