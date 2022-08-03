Tipsheet: While Padres made huge splash, Cardinals found good pitching fits

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak wouldn't specify what the Washington Nationals demanded of the Cardinals during the Juan Soto auction.

He referred reporters to the price San Diego Padres executive A.J. Preller paid for Soto and first baseman Josh Bell: Shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, first baseman Luke Voit, outfield prospects Robert Hassell III and James Wood and pitching prospect Jarlin Susana.

Some experts are terming that the greatest haul a team has ever collected in a bailout trade. The Cardinals were not interested in setting that sort of record.

Mozeliak did meet his goal of upgrading the Cardinals pitching staff by adding starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana along with reliever Chris Bratton, who closed out Tuesday night’s victory.

Writing for FanGraphs, Dan Szymborski commented on that strategy:

The front office had little time to bemoan falling short in the Soto sweepstakes with the deadline approaching and the very real possibility that neither Steven Matz nor Jack Flaherty would return to contribute this season, and though St. Louis closed a deal with the Pirates for Jose Quintana and his fancy new changeup on Monday, more was needed. Montgomery suddenly found himself expendable in New York thanks in part to the Frankie Montas trade, and his profile makes him a good fit for the Cardinals. A lefty sinkerballer, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them strongly encourage him to keep the ball on the ground even more; they have had the best defensive left side of the infield in baseball this year, playing to his strength as a pitcher.

Writing for ESPN.com, David Schoenfield had this take on Montgomery:

There's nothing flashy about Montgomery, who pitches off a 93 mph sinker. But he has a five-pitch arsenal, and in his three full, healthy seasons with the Yankees in 2017, 2021 and 2022, he has posted ERAs of 3.88, 3.83 and 3.69 -- solid, consistent numbers pitching in the American League East. What's interesting about him is that while his strikeout rate is in just the 38th percentile, his swing-and-miss rate is in the 76th percentile, with his changeup and curveball both recording whiff rates higher than 40%. He is basically your classic old-school lefty who gets grounders and keeps you in the game.

Patrick Dubuque offered this assessment of Montgomery for Baseball Prospectus:

For a guy who missed most of three seasons, he’s now proven remarkably consistent in his other three, on pace for another 30-start season. His major adjustment this season was to lean more on his sinker, reducing his four-seam and cutter to surprise pitches, a trait that has boosted his groundball rate and which he’ll find particularly useful heading to St. Louis. He’s getting a lot more horizontal break on that sinker, but also on all of his pitches, which has helped mitigate the fact that he’s not really throwing his out pitch much once he gets to two-ball counts. He doesn’t have to, when it’s generally going to wind up being a grounder anyway.

Also at ESPN.com, Bradford Doolittle assessed Quintana:

Digging into his advanced numbers, Quintana's .307 BABIP this season is right around his career norm. It could improve in St. Louis, where he will play in front of what I rate as the best team defense in baseball. His strikeout rate has dropped, and Quintana has induced more soft contact this season. He isn't an extreme fly ball pitcher, but he has benefited from a stark drop in homers per fly ball rate. That's really been the driver of his success this season. Maybe some of that has to do with the deadened baseball, but with no obvious changes in his pitch arsenal, this newfound ability to keep the ball in the park seems tied to Quintana simply locating his pitches better. According to StatCast, his career "meatball" percentage is 7%. (The MLB average this season is 7.2%.) Quintana this season is at 4.7%. He has stayed out of the middle of the plate.

Here is what folks are writing about the Soto trade:

Maitreyi Anantharaman, The Defector: “Padres general manager A.J. Preller nearly pulled off three wins in the process: An early version of the Soto deal dumped first baseman Eric Hosmer—who is virtually unplayable at first base these days—and his pricey contract on the Nationals. But Hosmer seems to have invoked his no-trade clause, forcing the teams to make things work without him. That the trade hummed right along even after Hosmer’s rejection makes you wonder why the Nationals agreed to take him back in the first place. Presumably Preller is chuckling in his office somewhere, thinking, Hey, it was worth a shot! In any case, the Padres have still upgraded from Hosmer in the form of rental Josh Bell, who will accompany Soto to San Diego as part of the trade. The additions of Bell and Soto—and Fernando Tatis Jr., due to return from the injury that’s kept him out all season—dramatically improve the surprisingly janky and unconvincing Padres lineup that had Nomar Mazara batting cleanup a week ago.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Just like that, the Padres may still be a wild-card team, but, oh, will they ever be dangerous in October. This is a team that was desperate for greatness. They haven’t been to the postseason in a full season since 2006. So what that they already have two players with contracts in excess of $300 million with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado? So what that it's going to be tough to sign Soto to an extension considering he is seeking at least $500 million? The Padres believe now is the time to go all in, and if they want to recoup some of their prized prospects, they can simply trade Soto before he’s eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The trade certainly fits Preller's pattern: He trades high-ceiling, top-100 prospects for now talent, hedging on the probability that any of those prospects will turn into anything significant. For the most part, those deals haven't come back to bite him. (Trea) Turner, who was traded to the Nationals in one of the first deals he made as GM back in December 2014, is the one big regret. (The Padres acquired Wil Myers in the three-team deal.) Along the way, Preller has acquired Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Jake Cronenworth, Mike Clevinger and Blake Snell in high-profile, multiplayer deals (plus Tatis as a minor leaguer in a different kind of deal, for veteran pitcher James Shields). Oh ... and they also got Bell in Tuesday's deal. He's having almost as good a season as Soto at the plate, hitting .301/.384/.493, good for a 152 OPS+. . . No matter how it eventually lines up, Bob Melvin now has multiple options and with three new big offensive weapons once Tatis is ready, perhaps the best lineup in the National League.”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The Padres' offense this season prior to the additions of Soto and Bell and the forthcoming return of Tatis ranked 17th in MLB in runs scored and 20th in OPS. However, the run-suppressing nature of their home yard, Petco Park, must be taken into account. Apply that necessary context and we find that the San Diego offense in terms of OPS has been 2.0 percent better than the league average. We refer to park- and league-adjusted OPS as OPS+, and the Padres this season are tied for 11th in MLB in that metric. That's a solid showing, and that's before potentially huge upgrades at three positions . . . There's almost zero chance the Padres will catch the Dodgers in the National League West, but they vastly improved their playoff standing with their deadline deals and with the looming return of Tatis. Also recall that wild-card berths now come with the guarantee of at least three-game series as opposed to the bygone one-and-done format. The Padres have worked to improve their odds of going deep into October.”

Barry Svrluga, Washington Post: “Is the team that the Nationals [fielded] Tuesday night against the Mets better because Soto and first baseman Josh Bell were dealt to San Diego for that package — Gore and Abrams, who have major league experience, along with Hassell, Wood and Susana, who are all in the lower minor leagues? Absolutely not. But are the Nationals, as a franchise, deeper in the minors and the majors — with more flexibility to pursue both trades and free agency — than they were Monday night? Yes, absolutely. An attempt at quantifying all that can be provided by the essential website FanGraphs. Before the trade, the Nationals had the 24th-ranked farm system in baseball. After it, if you include Gore as a prospect rather than a major leaguer, they rank fifth. That’s a franchise reset.”

Zach Kram, The Ringer: “And for all of that exciting infusion of talent, the Nationals—who, amid a potential ownership sale, decided to trade Soto two and a half years before he reached free agency after he rejected extension offers—didn’t even seem to receive a sufficient return. C.J. Abrams is the highest-ranked prospect headed to Washington, as he checks in at no. 11 on FanGraphs’ list and brings tremendous speed and defensive versatility to his new club. But there are questions about whether he’ll ever hit, given his .232/.285/.320 slash line in his first 139 MLB plate appearances. Abrams’s combination of poor power and plate discipline is extremely rare for a plus hitter; in fact, he’s one of 16 players this season with a walk rate below 5 percent and an isolated power mark below .100 (min. 100 plate appearances), and all 16 have a below-average overall batting line. It’s a small sample, but by these measures, Abrams’s bat looks like that of washed-up Yadier Molina or ex-Cardinal Edmundo Sosa, who was just traded to the Phillies for an anonymous reliever.”

MEGAPHONE

“We’re ready to win now, man. That just shows you that [owner] Peter [Seidler] is trying to spend money. I appreciate that.”

Our Town’s Luke Voit, to the San Diego Union-Tribune, before finding out that the team traded him to horrible Washington Nationals after Eric Hosmer refused to go there.