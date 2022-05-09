Tipsheet: Wild need frustrated Fiala to score goals, not take penalties

The Blues firmed up in goal Sunday when playoff-tested Jordan Binnington tagged in for Ville Husso and hung tough for a 5-2 victory.

Coach Craig Berube said it’s possible both Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo could return to action on defense Tuesday, which would shore up the blue line for the pivotal Game 5 of the series.

Meanwhile the Minnesota Wild are looking to improve as well. To match the Blues’ balanced three-line offense, they need to get their trio of Freddy Gaudreau centering Kevin Fiala and Matt Boldy rolling again.

Fiala drove the Wild to their strong regular season finish with 10 goals and 14 assists in 16 April games.

“Frustrated or not, it's a new game,” Fiala told reporters after Sunday’s loss. “If it's going or not it's a new game. We're going to do everything we can to just re-focus and clear the mind and forget this game and take the positive with us. New game. New chances.”

Karill Kaprizov has been dangerous on most shifts in this series. He can score every which way and he battles hard.

The GREEF wasn’t great Sunday, but it figures to be a matchup challenge with the series moving back to St. Paul. Joel Eriksson Ek, Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno are in beast mode.

But the Fiala line hasn’t done much other than take costly penalties. Fiala has been wielding his stick like a medieval sword.

Boldy managed to score a greasy goal in Game 4. When Binnington when for a swim outside of his crease, the puck bled through and the sturdy Boldy won the ensuing melee.

But otherwise the line struggled to generate offense again. That was Boldy’s only goal in the four games. Gaudreau (one goal) and Fiala (one assist) have also been quiet.

“They've gotta play the way we want to play, right?" Wild coach Dean Evason said during his postgame session. "They've got away from it a little bit. They're a little perimeter, little bit not getting to the inside. This time of year, it's not the tic-tac-toe stuff. It's more of the straightforward stuff. And that's how our hockey club plays and that's what they have to push themselves to do. And we'll have a chat with them.”

Fiala, in particular, can’t get his postseason scoring drought get to him.

“That's his challenge,” Evason said. “That's everyone's challenge, right? It's not one guy. It's the Minnesota Wild that didn't get to our game quick enough. In the third period we did. We had a lot of sustained time in the third period, lots of good looks, had chances. But it was just a little too late. We need to get to it from the drop of the puck in a couple of nights.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Greg Wyshysnki, ESPN.com: “Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick redeemed himself with his first postseason shutout since June 2014, leading the Kings to a 4-0 home-ice victory on Sunday night that tied their first-round series with the Edmonton Oilers at 2-2. Quick was pulled in Game 3 after giving up four goals on 17 shots. He responded with a 31-save shutout in Game 4. It was Quick's first postseason shutout since June 9, 2014, in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the New York Rangers. There was speculation Quick might not get the start for the Kings in Game 4 after he was pulled in the second period of Game 3, which Los Angeles lost 8-2. But Kings coach Todd McLellan stuck with the 36-year-old veteran -- a former Conn Smythe Trophy winner -- and the decision paid dividends.”

Barry Svrluga, Washington Post: “The Capitals will carry the momentum from Saturday’s just-how-they-drew-it-up Game 3 victory into Monday’s Game 4 with a chance to put a stranglehold on the series. The hockey intellectuals didn’t have the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers either trailing in this series or being run off the ice. Now both have happened. It’s almost like amassing a whopping 122 points and outscoring opponents by an NHL-best 94 goals over the course of 82 games means exactly zero when the playoffs start and everyone’s record goes back to 0-0 . . . It’s such a delicate balance at the end of a regular season like that — how to stay sharp for what’s to come but not risk unnecessary injury or fatigue. From March 29 to April 23, Florida secured the league’s best record — and, more importantly, the top seed in the East — by running off 13 straight wins. But what followed to close the regular season: three losses in four games, a stretch in which the Panthers were outscored by 10 goals.”

Eric Francis, Sportsnet: “Blake Coleman has a prediction: his Flames are going to bounce back and Johnny Gaudreau will play a major role in it. He may want to do it soon, as the Flames have dropped two in a row in a tight series with Dallas they now trail 2-1. Gaudreau had a golden opportunity to turn things around late in Saturday’s 4-2 loss when he broke in alone with four minutes left in a one-goal game. An attempt to go five-hole was thwarted by Jake Oettinger, prompting a blunt assessment from the coach: ‘Got a breakaway with two or three minutes left, those guys got to put it away,’ said Darryl Sutter. ‘That’s their job.’ . . . Critics raining down on Gaudreau early in these playoffs will easily gloss over the five shots on goal he had in the game and the sublime pass he made to set up Elias Lindholm early in the second period to put the Flames up 2-1. He hasn’t been awful by any stretch. But when time, space and chances are at a premium, it puts even more pressure on go-to players like him to make good on the few opportunities out there in a defensive battle like this.”

Salim Valji, TSN: “In the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, all Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski has done is further cement his reputation as a player who comes through in the game’s most pivotal moments. On Saturday night, the 37-year-old winger, who is coming off a career-high 81 points, pounced on a rebound late in the third period to give the Stars the lead in Game 3 of their first round series against the Calgary Flames - a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 4-2 victory and 2-1 series lead . . . Through these playoffs, Pavelski has three goals in three games while playing on a line with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. During the regular season, that trio combined for 105 goals and 232 points.”

Luke Fox, Sportsnet: “In the pall of all those saddened, shortened springs, a recurring phrase would pop out of the mouths of various Toronto Maple Leafs players and brass that paid them. Killer instinct. As in, they needed to summon it, somehow, some way. In 2017, when Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner were kids with blinding futures and no expectations, Toronto jumped to a 2-1 series lead over the mighty Washington Capitals. The Leafs dropped three in row. In 2018, the Maple Leafs carried a 4-3 lead into the third period of Game 7 in Boston. The Bruins scored the next four goals. In 2019, Toronto held series leads of 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2 over those same Bruins and failed to close the deal. In 2021, they coughed up a 3-1 series advantage to the lowest-seeded playoff team. As if playing a sick joke on their fans, they’ve kept dreaming up creative new ways to unravel. To shrink from the grandest moments. That cutthroat intangible was nowhere to be found. Flash forward to the now: Entering Sunday’s Game 4 the Maple Leafs had comported themselves well, full value in building 1-0 and 2-1 series leads. Yet presented with a second opportunity to seize a stranglehold, the Maple Leafs couldn’t locate their treasured killer instinct in Tampa Bay if they were spotted on a pirate map with GPS.”

Joe McDonald, Worcester Telegram & Gazette: “Patrice Bergeron is guaranteed at least one more game on TD Garden ice. Since the Boston Bruins posted an impressive 5-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Sunday afternoon at TD Garden, the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series is tied at two games apiece. Game 5 will be played Tuesday in Raleigh, with Game 6 Thursday back in Boston. Bergeron’s contract expires at the end of this season, and the 36-year-old captain hasn’t made a decision about his future. He maintains he’s focused on the present. The hope is he returns for a 19th season, but some believe he could retire and focus more on his family. In fact, his three children, Zach, Victoria and Noah, joined Bergeron during his postgame press conference Sunday. Bruins fans don’t want to think of the idea that this season could be it for Bergeron’s career, and he’s not thinking that far ahead either, at least not publicly . . . There are a lot of hard minutes on his body, and even though he’s continually plays through aches and pains, it never shows on the ice. In Game 4 Sunday, Bergeron had a goal and two assists. He was 19-for-27 (70 percent) on faceoffs. He posted a plus-3 rating and logged nearly 20 minutes of ice time.”

Amalie Benjamin, NHL.com: “The Bruins' usual top line had been broken up in January, a decision made by (coach Bruce) Cassidy to length his offensive lineup. He reunited Bergeron with (Brad) Marchand and (David) Pastrnak midway through Game 2 and has stuck with the decision since, the team soaring with them back together. It's the leadership, the chemistry, the sheer offensive talent that they possess in combination that has gotten the Bruins back into the series after losing the first two games. They are the beating heart of this Bruins team. On Sunday, Marchand had five points (two goals, three assists). Bergeron had three points (one goal, two assists). Pastrnak had two points (one goal, one assist). In total, Marchand has nine points (three goals, six assists) in the first four games of the series, Bergeron has six (three goals, three assists), and Pastrnak four (two goals, two assists). Marchand, particularly, was a force, something Cassidy attributed not only to his talent but to the increasing emotions and animosity between the two teams, especially between Marchand and Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo, something Marchand thrives on. It was a big moment, and a big player seized that moment.”

MEGAPHONE

“It’s tough, it’s tough. They’re too good a team to just give ’em goals. We have no chance if we’re gonna get that happen.”

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, on his team’s defensive collapse against Boston.

