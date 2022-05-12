Tipsheet: Wild, Oilers, Bruins, Lightning face elimination in Game 6 showdowns

This could be a dramatic day in the NHL playoffs. Four series have reached Game 6, so four teams -- and several superstars -- are on the brink of postseason elimination.

Buckle up.

The Minnesota Wild will try to stay alive against the Blues at Enterprise Center. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink against the long-frustrated Toronto Maple Leafs.

“They are desperate too, they want to win too,” Lightning winger Patrick Maroon said. “One team is trying to end the series and one is trying to keep the series going. It's going to be two very good teams going head to head and both want the same thing at the end of the day, a win.”

The Edmonton Oilers were heavy favorites against the Los Angeles Kings, but now Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are on the cusp of further disappointment.

“The answer lies in the room,” Draisaitl said. “We've got to come out a little harder. We've got to come out with our skating legs underneath us. We haven't had that the last couple of games really, not any games really in the series. So, we're looking to do that.”

And the Boston Bruins, in potentially the last ride for the Perfection Line, will try to reach Game 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“Obviously a do-or-die situation," Bruins winger Brad Marchand said. "It's not the one we want to be in. But all that matters is that we regroup and get prepared for the next one. We know they're going to push. They're a good team. You can see they're very hungry right now. We just have to give it everything we have, the next one, and hope there's a tomorrow.”

Expect the Wild to bring a somewhat different look into Game 6 after collapsing in the third period of Game 5.

“We have to make some changes. And hopefully choose the right ones,” Wild coach Dean Evason said.

The Blues benefited from a goaltending change in this series, so Evason is at least pondering one as well.

“We trust both our goaltenders,” Evason said. “We've seen enough of Marc-Andre Fleury to know, or watched him forever, to know that he's a guy that responds correctly. We also know that Cam Talbot is the ultimate professional. Works his butt off whether he's playing or not playing and would be ready to go tomorrow night as well.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Kristen Shelton, ESPN.com: “We don't keep official stats on these things specifically (yes, I checked) but the 2022 postseason must be on track for a record-breaking number of goaltending-related calamities. There were the pre-playoff injuries to key starters such as Pittsburgh's Tristan Jarry, Carolina's Frederik Andersen and Nashville's Juuse Saros. Then the Game 1 injury to the Penguins’ Casey DeSmith, followed by spicy-pork-and-broccoli spokesman Louis Domingue's emergence. How about Darcy Kuemper getting hit through his mask right in the eye? Or Antti Raanta being run over in the crease only to have rookie Pyotr Kochetkov take over in his first NHL playoffs appearances to hold the fort? There have been other positive in-series dramatics, too. Jordan Binnington returned to playoff form just in time for the Blues against the Wild, Quick stole Game 4 against Edmonton with a historic shutout, Jeremy Swayman has Boston all tied up with Carolina, and Predators third-stringer Connor Ingram made his postseason debut and gave Nashville a fighting chance after David Rittich flamed out. Toss in two subpar games by projected Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin, who allowed four goals on 15 shots to Pittsburgh in Game 3 and six goals on 30 shots in Game 4, and it has been a wild ride in the nets all around this postseason.”

Matt Larkin, Daily Faceoff: “Now, the Leafs return to Tampa’s Amalie Arena to battle a team that is now 16-0 following a loss in its last three postseasons. Up 3-2 in the series with two chances to dethrone the champs is an ideal spot for the Leafs, but they held a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Bruins in 2019 and led 3-1 and then 3-2 over the Montreal Canadiens in 2021. Toronto lost both those series. The Leafs know better than to celebrate their Game 5 win for too long. This is the fifth straight postseason in which they’ve come within a victory of advancing past their opening series. The work isn’t done until they get the clincher.”

Mike Zeisberger, NHL.com: “For a franchise that has not won a playoff series since 2004, finishing the job has been elusive for Toronto. It will be up to its best players to be exactly that and help close the books on their reputation of coming up short at crunch time. At least the victory was a good starting point. Heeding (Jason) Spezza's words, it was the Maple Leafs' top guns, led by (Auston) Matthews who led the charge. This is Toronto's sixth postseason series with forwards Matthews, Mitchell Marner and Williams Nylander, and defenseman Morgan Rielly. The Maple Leafs have lost the previous five. Captain John Tavares, who signed with Toronto in 2018, has been part of the past three defeats.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “The final stretch of regulation in Game 5 of a tied Kings-Oilers series felt like one of the most exhilarating and vital moments in recent Edmonton history. Even I, a relatively neutral observer, felt myself vibrating with awe as the Oilers left the ice at the end of the third period, basking in the glow of an improbable game-tying comeback in front of an ecstatic home crowd. Suddenly, after facing the brink, they had all the momentum, and their inspiring play in the most crucial minutes of their season made their eventual overtime victory feel inevitable. Instead, they basically failed to possess the puck for the remainder of the game. Let’s go back a bit. Well, a lot. In 2006, an unlikely eighth-seeded Oilers team fell in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Carolina Hurricanes, a heartbreak that was followed by an entire decade of irrelevance. In 2017, the fruits of those failures—namely Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl—piloted the Oilers to their first playoff series win in a long time, taking down the Sharks before losing in seven to the Anaheim Ducks. The optimism bolstered by that early glimpse of success quickly withered away, however. This promising generation of Oilers failed to build out their team and missed the playoffs the following two years, then couldn’t get out of the qualifying round in the 2020 bubble. In 2021, despite a clear path through the North, they were swept by the Jets in the first round. And now the 2022 playoffs, once perhaps a target date for a Cup, could push the fanbase into true despair if the team can’t even make it past the underdog Kings.”

Mark Spector, Sportsnet: “With the series in their grasp — tied 2-2 and at home in Game 5 — Edmonton came up small. They started slow, had a burst early in the second period, but had just 14 shots on goal after 40 minutes. Then, after a third-period flourish that forced overtime, Edmonton coughed up a goal on the first shift of overtime. Even with a second chance to win after an awful regulation, they came up short once again in OT. Choking can be defined by an uncharacteristic performance at the most crucial moment. When the heat is on, and an athlete does something he wouldn’t normally do, that’s a choke job. Well, the two biggest self-inflicted wounds in this series were authored by 40-year-old goalie Mike Smith, whose Game 1 turnover cost his team the game, and a head butt late in the second period of Game 5 that will see (Darnell) Nurse miss Game 6. Those aren’t kids making five-star mistakes. Those are Edmonton’s leaders. On the overtime goal in Game 5, Evander Kane — as good a forward as Edmonton has had for weeks — committed the neutral-zone turnover that led to Adrian Kempe’s winner. He couldn’t deliver the puck to L.A.’s zone, the quick turnover left Connor McDavid in a poor spot to defend, and Duncan Keith with an impossible gap. The veteran defenseman was exposed wide by Kempe, but a victim of a play by Kane that left tired Oilers in a bad spot against a fresh Kempe.”

MEGAPHONE

“Our group hasn't panicked all year. And our staff isn't going to panic all year. It might be perceived as a panic button from the outside world but again we'll communicate with the players and the team and make sure we're all on the same page before puck drop.”

Wild coach Dean Evason.

