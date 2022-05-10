Tipsheet: Wild ponder lineup tweaks ahead of pivotal Game 5

The St. Louis Blues made a big change in mid-series, switching from Ville Husso to Jordan Binnington in goal. Their defensive corps has changed from game to game based on player availability.

Expect the Minnesota Wild to make at least a minor lineup tweak or two for Game 5. Coach Dean Evason was pondering his options Monday in the wake of his team's Game 4 loss.

Dmitry Kulikov could tag back in on defense and veteran Nick Bjugstad could give the supporting cast up front a different look. A more dramatic shift would send Cam Talbot in goal in place of Marc-Andre Fleury.

Those two alternated games down the stretch, until Fleury seized the No. 1 role at the end of the season.

“Every single day we go in there and the first thing on our desk, table, is lineup,” Evason told reporters during his Monday briefing. “That's the first thing we talk about every day. Are we going to make a [change]? We'll see. But that's been a key for us all year is our depth, and if we were to make a decision to take somebody out and put somebody in it wasn't if they played bad but to that point, to get some fresh legs in.”

Evason doesn’t want to jostle his lineup just to do something.

“There's that balance, do you disrupt, are you pushing the panic button making a change? Are you doing it for the right reasons? We go through all of that,” he said. “Hopefully tomorrow night we make the right decision.”

The Blues spread their offense across three lines – and sometimes a fourth, with a scorer double-shifting down in that group. The Wild will have the last change at home and Evason must decide how to deploy Joel Eriksson Ek’s shutdown line.

"We went through our matchups if their lines stay the same, which we anticipate they will," Evason said. "But quite honestly, it won’t change our matchups probably. We get the changes, we'll try to get our matchups and hopefully they can do the right thing."

One change Evason certainly wants to see is more production from the line of Kevin Fiala and Matt Boldy flanking Freddy Gaudreau. That trio finally broke through for a goal in Game 4.

“It's not always gonna go your way and that's something we've talked about a little bit, just kind of staying patient with it," Boldy told reporters after Game 4. “Third period, we found our step a little, little more confidence with the puck and making plays like we usually do.

“But it's not always going to be perfect and that was something we kind of stressed after every game we've played and be patient and wait for it to come. We got one, but obviously we gotta keep that going and play like we did in the third for the rest of the series."

Here is what folks have been writing about postseason play:

Mike McKenna, Daily Faceoff: “Through four games, Minnesota has been on the man advantage 17 times, yet they’ve only been able to convert twice. And both goals were scored during Game 2 when the Wild won 6-2 on home ice. That’s not good enough. Especially considering that St. Louis has scored a power play goal in all four games. The eye test is striking. The Blues are constantly in motion on the power play, weaving around the offensive zone and zipping pucks through lanes. They’re able to expose seams and play with pace. The Wild: not so much. They’ve looked sluggish and indecisive with the puck. And the Blues have done a solid job of applying pressure to the Wild’s most skilled passer, Mats Zuccarello. When the Wild aren’t able to filter pucks to Kirill Kaprizov, they’re lost. Filtering shots from the point hasn’t worked very well for Minnesota. The Blues have been strong in front of their net and shown a willingness to block shots. Special teams can determine a playoff series. And right now, it’s advantage St. Louis.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “Before the Colorado Avalanche entered the postseason, Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter infamously predicted that a first-round series against them would be ‘a waste of eight days.’ He was wrong. It only took seven days for the Avalanche to sweep the Nashville Predators. Colorado ended their first-round Western Conference series with a 5-3 road win on Monday night, as the top-seeded team in the conference eliminated the final wild-card team. The Avalanche won with a backup goalie in Pavel Francouz, filling in as starter Darcy Kuemper heals up from taking a stick to the eye in Game 3. They also won with their signature brand of overwhelming offense, which enabled them to rally in the third period. (Cale) Makar, who was nominated for the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman, continued his playoff mastery with a goal and two assists in the win, giving him 10 points in the postseason -- the most in NHL history by a defenseman through four games in a postseason.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Los Angeles cheated the reaper in Game 1 by beating the Oil in Edmonton, 4-3, then lost by six in each of their next two games, then last night, when you’d figure the Kings are ready to roll over, they win 4-0. Or Caps-Panthers, where it’s win by two, lose by four, win by five. Or Blues-Wild, which has been Blues by four, Wild by four, Wild by four again, and in a cliffhanger Sunday, Blues by three. Much of this has been goaltending, which if you’re not Dallas’s Jake Oettinger or Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom, who happen to be playing in the same series, has been sketchy at best. True, the coaches, 67-year-old Rick Bowness of Dallas and 63-year-old Darryl Sutter of Calgary, are among the oldest of the old schoolers, and for them playoff hockey is a preciously tight checking war of attrition as well as attention. But the other 14 seem to subscribe to an alternate theory, which is ‘Score five as fast you can, and we’ll all go back to the hotel and pound beers.’”

Michael Traikos, Toronto Sun: “Four years in, this is not what anyone had expected when the Toronto Maple Leafs signed John Tavares to a seven-year contract worth $77-million. Least of all, John Tavares. The thinking was he should have won a championship by now. Maybe even two. At the very least, he was supposed to be the final piece for a team that couldn’t get past the first round over the hump. Instead, his $11-million cap hit — and the 31-year-old’s declining performance — has become its own sort of hump. And with three years remaining, it is probably only going to get worse. That’s a concern for another day. Right now, with the Leafs tied 2-2 in a best-of-seven series against the Tampa Bay Lightning that has become a best-of-three, the question for head coach Sheldon Keefe is how do you get more out of a player who has done so little in the four previous games? Do you play Tavares with William Nylander? Reunite him with Mitch Marner? Put him on a souped-up line with Auston Matthews and Marner? Wherever and with whomever he plays, Toronto needs Tavares to start justifying his paycheque — as well as the ‘C’ that is sewn onto the front of his jersey — if they are going to advance to the second round. There’s no way around it. The formula for post-season success is straightforward, if not heavily skewed. With $40-million tied up in four players, Toronto needs their top-4 to be their best four. It’s that simple. But for the Leafs, it’s never been that easy.”

Mark Spector, Sportsnet: “These are the moments when everything a hockey team believes in gets laid out right there on the dressing-room table. Or the video screen, as a coaching staff drills down on how we got here, how we get out of here, and what has to happen to never be here again … in Round 1, at least. The Edmonton Oilers lost control of their Round 1 series with the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4, taking their collective foot off the throat of the Kings after 6-0 and 8-2 wins had presented Edmonton with the golden opportunity of bringing this series back home with a 3-1 stranglehold. The Kings stomped Edmonton, winning in every facet of the game. They wanted it more; they executed better; they battled harder; they got what they deserved: a 4-0 win. An Oilers fan would say that their team let the Kings take this series back. The Kings would remind us that they are trying too, and they’re not at a fantasy camp here. Either way, it’s all just semantics. This we know for sure: The series is tied at two games apiece as we return to frigid Edmonton for Game 5. Wrestling back home-ice advantage favours the Oilers, but being even at two wins each favours the Kings, a team that wasn’t supposed to have much of a chance in this series, in the eyes of many. So, here we are. One team with fresh, new belief, another whose belief is being tested.”

MEGAPHONE

"He's probably real frustrated. It's a team effort and he'll be back in there and be ready to win the next game. I've got all the confidence in the world in him. I'm more disappointed in our team than him. At least three pucks were deflected by him. But we just played a soft game."

New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant, on struggling goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

