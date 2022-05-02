Tipsheet: Wild roll into playoffs believing their time has finally come

Let’s face it, Minnesota is the team to beat in this first-round playoff series.

The Wild are desperate to finally enjoy a deep playoff run. This franchise’s fabulous fan base believes it finally has The Team that can make a Stanley Cup bid.

And the Wild certainly could.

Minnesota has a sturdy defense, two strong goaltenders, solid team structure, plenty of firepower and the sort of size and toughness that plays well in the typically physical first playoff round.

This team carries a strong “this is our year vibe” with player after player enjoying a career season. Minnesota is rolling into the postseason with great momentum.

The Wild should feed off the home-ice energy in the first two games. The atmosphere in St. Paul is nuts.

If the Wild can keep building collective confidence as the playoffs progress – as the Blues did while winning their breakthrough Cup – than this team can bring the Twin Cities the long-awaited parade.

The Blues’ challenge is to derail that train before it gets rolling.

They will counter with more offensive firepower, with three loaded forward lines and four puck-moving defensemen. They have also bring Cup experience with their key veterans, although that experience proved useless in the previous two postseasons.

Can the Blues clean up their puck management and tighten their team defensive play? Will they be tough enough to battle toe-to-toe against a big, rugged team without buckling?

If they can answer both questions with affirmatively, then their superior talent will give them a chance to advance.

But will they suffer an identity crisis? The Blues have been transitioning from a grind-it-out forechecking team into a more explosive speed/skill team.

There’s no going back to 2019, so this team must combine both elements to succeed this spring. They will need to sustain offensive zone pressure for long stretches and they will also need to score goals off the rush to exploit their firepower.

Shifting from style to style during the game requires smart split-second decisions with and without the puck. And that’s where some Blues, most notably Jordan Kyrou, have made huge mistakes.

So this series sets up very well for the Wild. It will be up to the Blues to prove otherwise.

Here is what folks are writing about this series:

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “As goal-happy as the Blues were this season, so were the Wild, who finished just 0.05 goals per game behind St. Louis for the best offensive season in their franchise's history. They see your Tarasenko and raise you a Karill Kaprizov (108 points). Kevin Fiala (85 points), Mats Zuccarello (79 points), Ryan Hartman (34 goals) and rookie Matt Boldy (39 points in 47 games) powered a team that had 11 players score at least 30 points. I'd put their top three lines against anyone's in the NHL -- even if a late-season injury to Marcus Foligno hurts the GREEF line with him, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway. But the story here is defense for Minnesota. Under head coach Dean Evason, the Wild have been the second-best team in expected goals against per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 over the past two seasons. They're the second-best team this season in limiting high-danger shot attempts against their goaltending. They are an elite defensive team. The difference this postseason for Minnesota is, of course, that goaltending. In the past, they'd use their two-way forwards and tremendously deep blue line -- an advantage over St. Louis, which is no slouch on the back end either -- to play stellar defense that was undermined by porous goaltending. So they went out and traded for Marc-Andre Fleury, who has gone 9-2-0 for them while Cam Talbot has the second-best save percentage in the NHL (.929) since March 19 (min. 10 games). I like the Wild here to advance and get revenge for St. Louis ruining their Winter Classic party. Although I would have liked it better if these teams didn't have to meet in the first round at all.”

Scott Burnside, Daily Faceoff: “The Blues have been the most prolific team in the league since the deadline, averaging 4.58 goals per game, and the Wild have been scoring at an equally impressive pace, ranking sixth in the league at just under four goals a game. The Blues boast nine 20-goal scorers on their roster and the Wild have six with Matt Boldy on pace to be in that group had the youngster played a full season. So both teams can bring it and they can bring it from everywhere in the lineup, up and down the forward units, from the back end and on special teams. Each of these teams possesses an elite sniper in the form of veteran Vladimir Tarasenko in St. Louis and the electrifying Kirill Kaprizov for the Wild, and it will be interesting to see how Wild head coach Dean Evason and Blues bench boss Craig Berube go about trying to neutralize those two game-breakers. Minnesota ranked second in the league, first in the Western Conference, since the trade deadline in goals allowed per game, a reflection, at least in part, of the synergy that has been created by the addition of future Hall of Fame goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury at the trade deadline. Both teams added depth to already deep and well-rounded blueline corps at the deadline, with sturdy Jacob Middleton coming to Minnesota and veteran Nick Leddy joining the Blues. The Blues, in spite of a plethora of experience on the back end, have been prone to defensive letdowns periodically throughout the season – they were 19th in goals allowed per game since late March – and that can’t happen against an opportunistic Wild team that in general isn’t prone to the kinds of dramatic swings in team defense the Blues have displayed.”

Shawn P. Roarke, NHL.com: “The Blues have nine 20 goal-scorers on their roster, the first time that many players scored at least 20 for one team since the Detroit Red Wings had eight during the 2005-06 season. For a team that still has the 200-foot mentality and hard-cycle game that were the hallmarks of the 2019 Stanley Cup championship, so many scoring options is almost an embarrassment of riches, but one that coach Craig Berube welcomes. With three potent lines rolling, the Blues become a nightmare to check, especially when an opponent is trying to shelter its third defense pair. Forward Vladimir Tarasenko has put two seasons derailed by shoulder injuries, and some hard feelings, in the rear-view mirror and had a career season in the NHL with 82 points (34 goals, 48 assists). Forward Pavel Buchnevich arrived from the New York Rangers in an offseason trade and had his best NHL season, with 76 points (30 goals, 46 assists). Brandon Saad, on his third team in three seasons, also enjoyed a points revival, while David Perron remains the steady scorer he has been since arriving in St. Louis at the start of the 2018-19 season for a third tenure with the Blues. Brayden Schenn is recapturing the offensive glory that accompanied him when he joined St. Louis for the 2017-18 season. They are joined by a core of young players who are coming of age together, led by Jordan Kyrou, a 23-year-old who had 75 points (27 goals, 48 assists), and Robert Thomas, a 22-year-old who had 77 points (20 goals, 57 assists) and is becoming one of the elite passers in the game.”

Paul D. Grant, Sportsnet: “The biggest concern for the Blues – perpetually, as any Blues fan who shudders at the mention of the names ‘Jon Casey’ or ‘Roman Turek’ will attest – is goaltending. Will the Blues go with this season's de facto No. 1 Ville Husso or 2019 Cup hero Jordan Binnington, even though the latter lost his job this season to the former? Binnington got back-to-back starts late in the season and didn't look very good, winning with an .800 save percentage against the Coyotes (yikes!) and .879 against the Avalanche, so you've got to think Husso is the presumed No. 1 ... which is fine if you are distracted by his spiffy regular season stats and choose not to be terrified by the fact he's played not a single minute in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

Mike Brehm, USA Today: “Blues in seven. This will be the best series of the first round. The Blues' offense has several lines that can hurt an opponent, and Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno are coming off injuries.”

Chris Bengel, CBSSports.com: “The Minnesota Wild haven't had a ton of postseason success in their 22-year history. In fact, the Wild have only made it out of the first round on three occasions, which include an appearance in the Western Conference Finals during the 2002-03 season (lost 4-0 to the Anaheim Ducks). One of the biggest strengths may be finally having a stabilizing force in between the pipes. The team went out and acquired veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury at the trade deadline in what felt like a very necessary move. Cam Talbot showed flashes at times, but was ultimately very inconsistent throughout the majority of the season prior to the move. While Fleury's numbers weren't eye-popping with the Blackhawks, it's also worth noting that the Blackhawks were a sieve defensively in front of Fleury and he was put in some difficult situations. Fleury's play has been up-and-down at times, but his postseason numbers speak for themselves. During his career, the 37-year old has a 90-70 record with a 2.53 goals-against-average and a .912 save percentage. Over his past two playoff appearances as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, he's gone 12-8 along with a 2.16 goals-against-average, including rattling off nine wins during the 2020-21 postseason. Now it is going to be a tough test against the St. Louis Blues in the opening round, who do average 3.8 goals-per-game. Still, If the Wild get the Fleury that we've grown accustomed to seeing in recent playoff years, the Wild can win a series or two.”

MEGAPHONE

“We're a different team when we are in front of our fans and get our matchups and we've got a couple of good lines that can shut teams down and we've got two extremely good lines that can score goals. So when we get our matchups and stuff like that, we're a little bit more dangerous and playing in front of our fans and the momentum shifts and stuff like that, we can feed off of that in a series like that. That means a lot for our group.”

Wild goaltender Cam Talbot, on is team’s home-ice advantage.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.