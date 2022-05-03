Tipsheet: Wild want to play similar game, get better result against Blues

For long stretches of Game 1, the Minnesota Wild tilted the ice against the Blues and sustained pressure with their tenacious forechecking.

They banged bodies and fed off their crowd. They clogged up the ice and thwarted the Blues’ rush attack.

They funneled pucks to the net and built a 37-31 shots advantage. They outnumbered the Blues in goalmouth scrambles. They rang three shots off a post or the crossbar.

And yet they lost 4-0, thus diminishing the home-ice advantage they fought so hard to earn.

But they played their game against the Blues, for the most part, so they know they must stay their course.

“It's going to be a long series and we know how to play these guys," Wild forward Marcus Foligno told reporters. “We won Game 1 in Vegas last year and it didn't shape out well for us, so it means nothing.

“You've got to forget about it. We have to go right back at it. We've got home ice again in two days. We liked our game for the most part of the game. We know we can beat this team. To get a split going back to St. Louis is the goal now. That's the message to stay with it and be positive like we've been all year.”

Here is why the Blues won Game 1:

Goaltender Ville Husso remained composed in goal. He held his positioning, stayed square to the puck and remained big during his first postseason game. And when had to make a scramble save, ala Jordan Binnington, he was athletic enough to make it.

The Blues blocked 17 shots and managed to prevent rebound conversions, albeit with some puck luck around the net.

They scored twice with their deadly power play against the vulnerable Minnesota penalty kill. They had so much puck control that they overpassed again and again against the Wild . . . and succeeded anyway.

The Blues penalty kill went 6-for-6 to keep the Wild from gaining momentum.

Justin Faulk (five hits) and Brayden Schenn (four) set a physical tone for the Blues as they matched Minnesota’s toughness. Defenseman Niko Mikkola only logged 11:52 in ice time, but he was noticeable while playing with an edge.

“I think if you just look at the game and we had a lot of chances, and give credit to Husso, he made a lot of great saves,” Foligno said. “There's just big moments in the game and they capitalized on them and we didn't. That's playoff hockey. There [are] moments in the game that are momentum shifts and they jumped on them and we had a chance to do it and we didn't do it. It results in a Game 1 loss.

“We're still going to be confident in Game 2 and stick with our game. Definitely have to stay out of the box and just really limit their chances that we just keep giving them. You know, 5-on-5, we're a better team.”

As the playoffs move along, officials tend to call fewer penalties so that teams can decide games at even strength. Wild coach Dean Evason hopes to see that trend sooner than later.

“Our special teams has not been very good,” he said. “For us to have success, we've got to stay out of the box and we've got to play 5-on-5 because we really, really liked our game 5-on-5.”

Here is what folks were writing about playoff hockey:

Mike Zeisberger, NHL.com: “Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner combined for one goal last season in the Toronto Maple Leafs' seven-game elimination against the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup First Round. They tripled that total in one game on Monday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning. If the Maple Leafs are going to have any success against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, Matthews and Marner need to up their games and lead the charge. Consider it done. At least for one night anyway. Led by their two marquee forwards, the Maple Leafs won 5-0 against the Lightning at Scotiabank Arena to take the lead in the best-of-7 matchup. Matthews had two goals and an assist, and Marner had a goal and two assists.”

Matt Larkin, Daily Faceoff: “‘Here we go again.’ That was the scripted refrain for Toronto Maple Leaf fans when, six minutes and 59 seconds into Game 1 of their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, checking forward Kyle Clifford inexplicably stared at Ross Colton’s No. 79 for a few seconds and bludgeoned him with a blindside hit from behind. The call: five minutes for boarding and a game misconduct. ‘The Leafs were gonna Leaf,’ right? The NHL’s most cursed franchise was supposed to do these things. They blow 4-1 leads in third periods of Game 7s and endure horrific instances of bad luck, such as when their captain John Tavares suffered a terrifying, season-ending head injury minutes into Game 1 of the playoffs last year. When Clifford took the penalty in Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena Monday night, the Leafs should’ve been rattled. The fans should’ve gone morgue-quiet. All the pressure, the five straight first-round playoff exits, should’ve bubbled to the surface. And then, against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, it just . . . didn’t. These Leafs, at least for one memorable night, went completely off book. They tenaciously killed the five-minute major and swung the momentum instantly. They silenced five Lightning power plays with a relentlessly aggressive approach, led by the best postseason game Mitch Marner has ever played in a Leaf uniform. Start to finish, the Leafs delivered a rousing, physical, and, most importantly, confident performance en route to a 5-0 victory. As superstar center Auston Matthews said after the game, the talk on the bench was that the five-minute major was an opportunity to swing the momentum rather than a misfortune. They showed no sign of fear.”

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com: “The Boston Bruins were routed in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-1, but coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't about to pin that on Linus Ullmark. ‘I am not faulting our goaltender for this,’ Cassidy said Monday night. ‘We had some opportunities we needed to finish. Like they did.’ That said, Cassidy wouldn't name a starter for Wednesday night's Game 2 in Raleigh, North Carolina, with rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman waiting in the wings. Ullmark is in his seventh NHL season, but this was his first playoff start. He allowed four goals on 24 shots. That included a puck that went off the back of his mask by Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck to make it 4-1 late in the third period -- one of three goals Carolina scored in the third -- as well as an empty netter . . . For Cassidy, the bigger issue was the Bruins' inability to finish their chances against Carolina goalie Antti Raanta, who was starting in place of the injured Fredrik Andersen. Boston went 0-for-3 on the power play and could only generate one goal on 36 shots. The loss continues a frustrating trend for Boston against Carolina. The Bruins lost all three meetings against the Hurricanes in the regular season and were outscored 16-1.”

Mark Spector, Sportsnet: “They cracked first. After all the wins on home ice, all the work on defensive structure and settling their game down to a style that can take them somewhere in the post-season, the Edmonton Oilers cracked first on Monday. ‘It was a 3-3 hockey game in the third period,’ assessed head coach Jay Woodcroft. ‘We made one more mistake than they did (and) it ended up a 4-3 game.’ One mistake. That’s like calling Mount Everest ‘one hike.’ Like calling Connor McDavid ‘one NHL player.’ With six minutes to play in a tight, 3-3 playoff game, The Big Mistake came, and it was made by Oilers goalie Mike Smith. A leader who should know better, a veteran who made a rookie mistake. Playing the puck the way he always does when an opponent dumps it in, Smith forced a pass up the middle that began a series of events that cost Edmonton the fourth goal in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. With plenty of time and a simple pass available to a defenseman waiting in the corner, Smith instead fired a puck right up the middle of the Oilers zone and right on the tape of the Kings' Alex Iafallo. Smith made a miraculous save to keep the ensuing chance out of the net, but within seconds Phillip Danault deflected a point shot home for the game-winner with 5:14 to play. Smith’s team never recovered, dropping the opener of its Round 1 series to Los Angeles, the seventh consecutive playoff loss for the Oilers dating back to the bubble in 2020. Their playoffs are one game old, and already the Oilers face a must-win game Wednesday night in Game 2.”

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “In a league built on internecine partisan grievances, the Panthers are unbelievably inoffensive. Captain Aleksander Barkov is good enough to be universally appreciated and beloved, but not enough to be overexposed. Claude Giroux would be the Old Guy Most in Need of a Cup in an ordinary year, but he’s playing with Joe Thornton, the Old Guy Most in Need of a Cup since, like, Ray Bourque. Plus the Panthers, who haven’t won a playoff round since their third season in existence, don’t have any heated rivals to speak of apart from the intrastate conflict with the Lightning—these aren’t the Bruins, or the Penguins, or the Avalanche, or any of the teams whose success left a heavy wake of resentment behind them. In a just world, Gary Bettman would be handing Barkov the Cup in a few weeks. But few worlds are less just than the NHL playoffs, an unforgiving and treacherous wasteland governed by untimely injuries, unpredictable twists of fortune, and unenforced rules. And Florida’s dominance in the regular season, as anyone who’s seen playoff hockey can tell you, is no guarantee of playoff success. The randomness of the NHL postseason has become something of a cliché, the most nihilistic form of which reduces the entire season of more than 100 meaningful games (between regular season and playoffs) into ‘goalie gets hot at the right time.’ But if anything, that undersells how vulnerable the top seeds in the NHL playoffs can be.”

MEGAPHONE

“We'll revisit our entire group. We've got a lot of guys that we feel can play. We'll evaluate. We'll watch the game again and make a decision on who's going to go in Game 2. We've got options from our net to our defense to our forwards. We'll hopefully make the right ones.”

Wild coach Dean Evason, on possible lineup changes after the Game 1 loss.

