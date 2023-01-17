Tipsheet: Wildcats rebound, Vols, Razorbacks slip as SEC race intensifies

So it looks like Missouri’s victory over Kentucky is going to age better than we thought, given the Wildcats’ season-shifting 63-56 victory at Tennessee.

The Vols were ranked No. 5 last week, so you can underline and circle that 'W' for the Wildcats.

That surprise highlighted another crazy Saturday in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt steamrolled No. 15 Arkansas 97-84 and Georgia, flourishing under first-year coach Mike White, won 62-58 at Ole Miss to continue one of the more dramatic turnarounds in college basketball.

Alabama destroyed LSU 106-66, but then Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles – who was sidelined by a season-ending ankle injury -- was arrested for capital murder. So that complicates the life of coach Nate Oats as he chases a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky's resurgence brightened the spirits of Wildcats coach John Calipari, whose future at the school had become the topic of national media debate.

Reporters linked Calipari to the Texas opening while wondering if he had run his course at Kentucky.

The Wildcats scored its upset without injured point guard Sahvir Wheeler. And Calipari once again reminded reporters that Wildcats star Oscar Tshiebwe missed much of the preseason practice while recovering from repairs and that Jacob Toppin has also missed time this season.

“All you that are shooting arrows and bullets, I’ve got bazooka holes in my body. They go right through,” Calipari told reporters. “They don’t even hit skin. It is what it is. You could be mad, happy, sad — I’ve got a good team. I’m not making excuses. Oscar’s out four weeks, almost five weeks. You had injuries that — Jacob was out games. You had injuries. Now Sahvir’s out and we’re just trying to patch it together. But here’s what happened today: we defended and fought like my teams normally do.

“We haven’t been that to this point. They made a commitment to each other that they would fight this game. It was between them. I wasn’t in a couple of the meetings they had. Happy for them. Jacob did some good stuff. Missed some plays down the stretch and a free throw and all that and I said, ‘Are you okay?’ Because what’s happened to this team is, guys are so engaged in their game, if they’re not playing well, they can’t play for us. They’re not thinking about us. Today every guy was locked in and focused on us.”

Missouri’s victory over Illinois is also aging well now that the Illini are back on track after a midseason downturn. But the Tigers will need to resume winning games for that to matter – and they will face a desperate Arkansas team on Wednesday.

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman has doubtlessly has leaned on his team after its ugly 97-84 loss at Vanderbilt.

“Yeah, I just think we've got a lot of guys still trying to figure out how to win on the road, how to win in conference,” Musselman said. “I mean, I've coached a lot of games and can't remember a defensive team giving up 63 points in a half. You know, as the game progressed, the competitive nature slipped. And so, you know, you get the results of a team scoring 97 points on you. And a team that scored 63 in a half, you know, we lost the second half by 21 points, so, I would say, from a competitive standpoint, we have to be much more competitive.”

Expect to see the Razorbacks coming with an edge Wednesday night.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “It was a fairly light week for Team of the Week contenders. Xavier, Texas and Illinois had a solid couple of wins, while NC State posted a great victory over Miami. But I'm not sure there's a better team in college basketball right now than Alabama. While some teams around the country have struggled since the start of conference play, that hasn't been the case for Nate Oats' club. The Crimson Tide have won their five SEC games by an average of 22.8 points. Winning by 15 at Arkansas -- which has what is considered one of the best home-court environments in the SEC, if not all of college basketball -- shouldn't be overlooked, despite the Razorbacks' recent struggles. Then Bama went out and absolutely demolished LSU by 40 on Saturday, scoring 1.46 points per possession, making 20 3-pointers and dropping 106 on the Tigers. The Crimson Tide are absolutely rolling.”

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “No. 4 Alabama this season has a way of making history in ways that absolutely, positively embarrass opponents. Saturday, its latest victim claimed: LSU. One week after smacking Kentucky around in its biggest win over the Wildcats in the century-long history of the series, Alabama cooked LSU to the tune of 106-66 – the largest margin of victory for Alabama over an SEC opponent … ever. Oh, and after setting the program record for made 3-pointers with 23 vs. LSU a few years ago, this Alabama team casually cashed only 20 deep bombs on 54 attempts behind Brandon Miller's 31 points and seven made 3-pointers.”

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “All the variety and unpredictability of college basketball has been on display. Creighton started 6-0, then lost six in a row. Texas scored 103 points and lost, then four days later scored 56 points and won. The Longhorns also abruptly lost their head coach as Chris Beard was fired after a felony domestic violence charge. Iowa dropped six of nine games — including an unfathomable defeat by giant underdog Eastern Illinois in the season’s most shocking upset to date — but then rallied from 21 points down to beat Indiana and became the first visiting team in five years to never trail in a game at Rutgers. The Hawkeyes were led that night by Payton Sandfort with his 22 points and 6-for-8 shooting. In Iowa’s first three Big Ten games, he was 0-for-19. Washington State started out 5-9 and lost to Prairie View A&M. Then the Cougars beat USC by 10 points and flattened No. 5 Arizona on its home court by 13. Washington State had been 0-37 against top-5 teams in the past 40 years.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Credit to Jerry Stackhouse's Commodores for putting up one of the most impressive second halves of the season: 69.2% shooting, including 66.7% from 3-point range and 63 second-half points to Arkansas' 42 — turning an eight-point deficit midway through the game into a 13-point win. Vandy averaged a lava-hot 1.4 points per possession, by far the best showing against Arkansas' (previously stout) defense this season. Vanderbilt's dismissal of the Hogs was so statistically impressive, it dropped Eric Musselman's team from 14th to 22nd in overall defensive efficiency at KenPom.com. I still think it's comfortably more likely than not that Arkansas sees its name pop up on CBS on Selection Sunday when the big bracket is revealed, but this program is in trouble and needs to find a way to safety soon. After an 11-1 start, Arkansas has lost four of its last five, and at 1-4 in the SEC, is only ahead of Mississippi in the league ledger.”

Eddie Timanus, USA Today: “In truth, the most important thing we’ve learned is that there doesn’t appear to be a clear favorite to cut down the nets in Houston at season’s end. Every Division I men’s team has lost at least once, and there are a slew of squads that are talented but inconsistent enough to either go on a deep run or go home early in March. So will we have a first-time champion, as has happened in two of the last three NCAA tournaments contested, or will one of the sport’s established powers figure things out in time to finish on top? It’s quite possible, of course, that when all is said and done this season will simply produce another title for one of the sport’s perennial powers. Kansas, as mentioned, will almost certainly have a lofty seed as will UCLA. Connecticut and Arizona could go on a run as well. But there are also plenty of contenders with the chance to hoist the program’s first banner, as Virginia did in 2019 and Baylor managed two years later. We’ve already mentioned a few from schools more noted for football success, but there are numerous others from basketball hotbeds still seeking that initial crown. Could it be Houston? The program that came up just a game short twice in the 1980s made it back to the Final Four two seasons ago. The Cougars, led by a finally healthy Marcus Sasser (16.6 ppg), would love to finish the job this year in their home city. Or how about Purdue? The Boilermakers have been agonizingly close but haven’t reached the Final Four since 1980, and a Big Ten team hasn’t won it all since Michigan State in 2000. But this year they have a strong national player-of-the-year candidate in big man Zach Edey (21.9 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 2.1 bpg), and an experienced supporting cast. Then once again there’s Gonzaga. This year’s version of the Bulldogs, however, might not be able to build a No. 1 seed resume thanks to some early losses, and a couple of close calls early in West Coast Conference play suggests they might not get through the league unscathed this time.”

MEGAPHONE

“Disappointed, not happy. I’ve been in this as a player and as an assistant coach and you have to learn how to hate to lose. That’s where I’m at. We have to learn and grow.”

Duke coach Jon Scheyer, after his team lost to Clemson.