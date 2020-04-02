Tipsheet: Wimbledon cancellation keeps tennis on hold, stars on edge

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Roger Federer and Serena Williams, who were born about six weeks apart, will both turn 39 later this year. Even at this advanced stage of their careers, they are both in a Grand Slam race without much time remaining. Federer, who has the men’s record of 20 Slam titles, is just one ahead of Rafael Nadal and three ahead of Novak Djokovic. Williams has 23, and the quest to surpass Margaret Court’s 24 borders on obsession . . . Federer has won (Wimbledon) eight times and lost arguably the most heartbreaking match of his career in last year’s final to Djokovic, showing he is still a real threat on grass. Williams has seven Wimbledon titles and lost the last two finals after returning to the sport from childbirth. Federer and Williams are both all-time champions and still among the best players in the world, but they are diminished athletes at this stage. The quirky Wimbledon grass, which produces shorter points and gives an advantage to dominant servers (which both Federer and Williams are), helps restore some of what age has taken away from them. So from that perspective, striking this particular Wimbledon from the calendar potentially alters the history of the sport. While cancellation of a Grand Slam would be big any year, losing a Wimbledon so close to the end of these two careers would be a gut-wrenching thing to accept.”