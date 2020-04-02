Tipsheet: Wimbledon cancellation keeps tennis on hold, stars on edge

The tennis world took another hit with the cancellation of Wimbledon due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This decision was inevitable, since the grass courts at the All England Club only remain viable for a limited period of time. This event, unlike the French Open at Roland Garros, can't be pushed to later in the year.
Meanwhile, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows is being converted into a temporary medical facility this week as New York City battles the frightening surge in infections. And former tour player and long-time commentator Patrick McEnroe announced that he has contracted the virus.
Nobody knows when the tennis world will get back to normal and the industry is reeling.
"Not only just because it's Wimbledon, but every tournament that gets cancelled, it's such a huge bummer," Sam Querrey told Tennis.com. "It's hard to start practicing because we don't know the start date of when we're going to play."
Simona Halep lamented her inability to defend her title.
"So sad to hear @Wimbledon won't take place this year," Halep wrote on Twitter. "Last year's final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title."
Serena Williams took to TikTok to share her anxiety over the pandemic.
"I wanted to take a minute and talk about my experience with corona," she said. "It started out with me feeling like: 'Oh it can't really affect me.' And then suddenly Indian Wells was cancelled and I was like: 'Oh, OK, that's weird but I have a little time off and I'm going to enjoy that time off.' And then one cancellation led to another and then led to another and led to all this anxiety that I'm feeling."
And . . .
"And by anxiety I mean I'm just on edge. Any time anyone sneezes around me or coughs I get crazy. I don't hang out with anyone, and when I say anyone I mean my daughter. She coughed, I got angry and gave her a side-eye. I gave her that 'angry Serena' and then I got sad. I was like: 'Is she OK? Is there something wrong with my daughter? Is there anything I can do?' I just don't know what to do, so instead of being relaxed I'm really under a ton of stress."
Amid this crisis, various tennis stars are digging into their pockets to help those impacted.
"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind," Roger Federer wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "(His wife) Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland."
And . . .
"Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis."
Rafael Nadal joined basketball star Pau Gasol for a major fundraising effort in Spain and Novak Djokovic donated 1 million Euros for medical supplies in Serbia.
"Not everyone can help, many are hit hard. Fortunately, there are many people and companies who can help," Djokovic said in a statement. "It is important to remain united in this fight, to help each other, so we can defeat this virus faster and easier. We would like to use this opportunity to invite everyone else to join us and help numerous families and people who need help to survive and get healthy again."
Here is what folks are writing about the shutdown:
Peter Bodo, ESPN.com: “Each year before Wimbledon begins, Paul Annacone — Tennis Channel commentator and the former coach of Roger Federer — visits the empty Centre Court and just sits in contemplation, drinking in the atmosphere for five or 10 minutes. Wimbledon does that kind of thing to people. Anyone who has visited feels the magic. With luck, the US Open will still give the summer a typically raucous, electric send-off — although, in this extraordinary year, the curtain on the Grand Slam season will not drop in a public park in the New York borough of Queens. French Tennis Federation officials responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by postponing the French Open until Sept. 20, just seven days after the US Open ends. But kudos to the French for acting rather than just throwing in the towel and feeling miserable about their lot. So despite all those canceled tournaments and frozen ATP and WTA rankings, the bottom hasn't fallen out of tennis. It's just the center — Wimbledon — that has. Anyone who has been lucky enough to visit knows and feels this and will acutely miss some aspects of the Wimbledon experience.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Roger Federer and Serena Williams, who were born about six weeks apart, will both turn 39 later this year. Even at this advanced stage of their careers, they are both in a Grand Slam race without much time remaining. Federer, who has the men’s record of 20 Slam titles, is just one ahead of Rafael Nadal and three ahead of Novak Djokovic. Williams has 23, and the quest to surpass Margaret Court’s 24 borders on obsession . . . Federer has won (Wimbledon) eight times and lost arguably the most heartbreaking match of his career in last year’s final to Djokovic, showing he is still a real threat on grass. Williams has seven Wimbledon titles and lost the last two finals after returning to the sport from childbirth. Federer and Williams are both all-time champions and still among the best players in the world, but they are diminished athletes at this stage. The quirky Wimbledon grass, which produces shorter points and gives an advantage to dominant servers (which both Federer and Williams are), helps restore some of what age has taken away from them. So from that perspective, striking this particular Wimbledon from the calendar potentially alters the history of the sport. While cancellation of a Grand Slam would be big any year, losing a Wimbledon so close to the end of these two careers would be a gut-wrenching thing to accept.”
Jon Wertheim, SI.com: “This is the big question. Not just for Federer but the House of Williams, an almost 34-year-old Nadal, (Juan Martin) del Potro, etc . . . Does this unscheduled and unwanted hiatus prolong careers? Or does it bring players still closer to the end-date, without the benefit of actual competition? If only because we are leaking bad news and grimness these days, I’m on Team Optimism here. Perhaps this is a disguised blessing. Players can repair and take the equivalent of a sabbatical and come back replenished.”
MEGAPHONE
“With the U.S. Open and French Open being so close, in some ways I wouldn’t be surprised if the top 20 players select the one with the surface that’s best for them. Federer’s best chance is on concrete. Some players are much better on clay, like Nadal and (Dominic) Thiem. Djokovic, it seems, can play on water!”
• Donald Dell, co-founder of the Association of Tennis Professionals, on rescheduling forced by the pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!