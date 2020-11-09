Tipsheet: With Mizzou up next, Georgia's QB crisis worsens

As Tipsheet noted last week, Georgia felt great about its quarterback scenario until Jamie Newman opted out of this COVID-19-marred season to focus on NFL Draft preparations.
That changed everything. With USC transfer J.T. Daniels playing catchup this fall after recovering from knee surgery, freshman D’Wan Mathis and former walk-on Stetson Bennett IV moved atop the depth chart at quarterback.
Mathis got the first shot and struggled. Bennett replaced him and did well initially. Then Bennett suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s 44-28 loss to Florida, so Mathis stepped in again.
They combined to pass for just 112 yards while Gators quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 474 and four touchdowns. That raised serious questions as the Bulldogs (4-2) prepare to play Missouri Saturday.
“We’ve gotta get our players to play better, and we’ve got to be explosive,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I really feel like we can throw the ball. It doesn’t look like it on the stats. But you saw it tonight. Anybody with an open eye could say, ‘Well they did have some guys open.’ We did protect the quarterback pretty well early on. We’ve got to be able to throw and catch it. And they did. So that was the difference in the game.”
How did Smart assess his quarterbacks?
"I thought Stetson did some good things early and then he took a hit . . . He wanted to keep playing. He came in and got a shot. He was able to come back but I didn't think he was real effective when he came back. He was timid with it. He didn't have great accuracy. So we decided to go with D'Wan, and I thought D'Wan did some good things. He made some mistakes but he did some good things and he still gained experience."
What about Daniels?
“Right now we feel like the other two give us a better shot because they’ve gotten more of a body of work,” Smart said. “I don’t think necessarily that he has anything with his knee. He doesn’t wear a knee brace anymore . . . He takes reps with the scouts and moves them around and gives us a really good look. I think he’s still growing and getting better in the offense, but obviously right now with where we are . . . they give us the best shot.”
USA Today’s Dan Wolken took Smart to task after that offensive struggle:
There comes a time when every coach in the ever-evolving sport of college football gets smacked across the nose by the realization that their philosophy is outdated, that their preferred approach needs a course correction to keep up with the opponents they most need to beat.
For a large percentage of people in this finicky profession, that moment comes too late. But Georgia’s Kirby Smart still has time. He would be well advised not to let too much more expire. Georgia 44-28 loss Saturday to Florida is the fork-in-the-road moment of Smart’s tenure, the game in which it became clear that his program has been passed by its most important rival and that trying to play football like it’s still 2010 no longer is the right path to win a national championship.
It’s perfectly understandable why Smart wants to build his program around defense, why he’s trying to recreate the dominant Alabama teams he was part of a decade ago. But college football has changed. Even Nick Saban understands that, having his own epiphany after two national championship game tussles with Deshaun Watson-led Clemson in 2015 and 2016.
You can’t just run the dang ball anymore and win a national championship. You need to push the tempo, you need to spread the field and you need to be comfortable with a quarterback who can make dynamic plays and aggressive throws.
Here is what else folks were writing about the weekend in college football:
Ross Dellenger, SI.com: “The Gators, their only loss at Texas A&M in a game in which they fumbled in the final minutes, should be favored by at least 10 points in their remaining games, seemingly destined for a meeting with Alabama in an SEC championship game that could eclipse all offensive records. On Saturday, QB Kyle Trask carved through what was the 15th-ranked defense in the nation, hitting the 300-yard mark . . . by halftime. Florida rolled up 571 yards of offense—one-third of it basically on one route (the wheel route!), which UGA coach Kirby Smart will surely be seeing in his nightmares.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Never mind that Notre Dame Stadium was a fraction full due to COVID-19 restrictions. Watching all that emotion and youth spill from the stands after Notre Dame's thrilling 47-40 double-overtime win over No. 1 Clemson was a sight to behold. After the upheaval of just about everything this year, watching Notre Dame's hallowed playing surface invaded with moist eyes and full hearts seemed like one of the most normal things of 2020. And we're not the only ones who need normal right now. It had been 27 years since the Irish beat a No. 1 team. It had been 15 years since they had even played a No. 1 team. (Remember the Bush Push vs. USC?) The potential for a super spreader event wasn't exactly one of the concerns in the moment.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “In some ways, this win encapsulates the Brian Kelly era at Notre Dame, one that has lapped the success of his immediate predecessors. Yet every new milestone is greeted with a reminder of a shortcoming. Sure, you beat a No. 1 team, but can you beat them again to reach the College Football Playoff? We’ll likely get a chance to find out. And after all the thrills, plot twists and delights this game delivered, that will be welcomed. Here’s hoping that history repeats itself with this caliber of game.”
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “Indiana entered this season a combined 2-61 since 1968 against Penn State and Michigan. The power structure in the Big Ten is clear and longstanding: Indiana occupies a rung well below the Nittany Lions and Wolverines, two of college football's well-established bluebloods. But not in 2020. This unpredictable and uncertain season has seen Indiana already notch victories against these two longtime bullies, setting the Hoosiers on pace for the program's most successful season since the 1967 team won the Big Ten and reached the Rose Bowl. And while beating Penn State two weeks ago took overtime and a memorable dive into the end zone by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Hoosiers’ 38-21 victory against Michigan on Saturday was a more thorough dismantling of an opponent only two weeks removed from being toasted as the Big Ten's biggest threat to Ohio State.”
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “With Alabama and Ohio State both on the fast track for top-four finishes, it's possible the committee chooses them along with Clemson and Notre Dame (if Clemson beats the Irish to win the ACC title and both finish with one loss -- to each other). The committee could also consider a top four that comprises Ohio State, the ACC champion, Alabama and Florida, should the Gators upset the Tide in the SEC championship game. Considering how closely contested the Notre Dame-Clemson game was, though, the ACC's playoff position feels like the more realistic scenario for a Power 5 conference to place two teams within the top four. The selection committee will take into account the fact that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sidelined in that game because of the coronavirus, but the Tigers' quarterback situation won't be the defining piece of Clemson's playoff potential, nor will it detract from what Notre Dame accomplished.”
MEGAPHONE
“No one was handed a trophy tonight. They didn’t roll out a stage and hand out a trophy … The only thing we can’t be right now, we can’t be 11-0. It’s the only thing we can’t be.”
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, after his team lost to Notre Dame.
