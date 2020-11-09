Tipsheet: With Mizzou up next, Georgia's QB crisis worsens

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Never mind that Notre Dame Stadium was a fraction full due to COVID-19 restrictions. Watching all that emotion and youth spill from the stands after Notre Dame's thrilling 47-40 double-overtime win over No. 1 Clemson was a sight to behold. After the upheaval of just about everything this year, watching Notre Dame's hallowed playing surface invaded with moist eyes and full hearts seemed like one of the most normal things of 2020. And we're not the only ones who need normal right now. It had been 27 years since the Irish beat a No. 1 team. It had been 15 years since they had even played a No. 1 team. (Remember the Bush Push vs. USC?) The potential for a super spreader event wasn't exactly one of the concerns in the moment.”

Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “In some ways, this win encapsulates the Brian Kelly era at Notre Dame, one that has lapped the success of his immediate predecessors. Yet every new milestone is greeted with a reminder of a shortcoming. Sure, you beat a No. 1 team, but can you beat them again to reach the College Football Playoff? We’ll likely get a chance to find out. And after all the thrills, plot twists and delights this game delivered, that will be welcomed. Here’s hoping that history repeats itself with this caliber of game.”