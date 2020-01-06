Tipsheet: With Mizzou up next, Tennessee scrambles to avert hoops disaster

At a glance, Tennessee’s basketball misfortunes may provide some hope for Missouri in Tuesday night’s SEC game in Boone County.
The Vols have lost four of their last five games, with the only victory coming against Jacksonville State, an Ohio Valley Conference team suffering a down season.
Tennessee really misses star point guard Lamonte Turner, who underwent season-ending shoulder injury.
LSU’s big-budget squad rolled into Knoxville and stepped on the Vols 78-64 Saturday.
But . . .
Rick Barnes is coaching the Vols and, well, he can really coach. Also, Barnes pulled a latter-day Paul O’Liney Move and added immediate help during the holiday break.
Point guard Santiago Vescovi signed Nov. 22, got clearance on Dec. 23, showed up Knoxville on Dec. 28 and he came out firing. He poured in 18 points against LSU, albeit with nine turnovers.
Vesconi, who is from Uruguay, most recently polished his game at the NBA Global Academy in Australia. Now he is scrambling to get in sync with the Vols offense.
Normally he would have taken a redshirt year, but the Vols need help now.
“We feel like in some ways we have had to start over so many different times this year,” Barnes told reporters after the loss. “I have said it all year, I really like these guys . . . When you have a young group of guys — and they were terrific today — you need them to stay with us, which I fully expect them to do. This group of guys, we are going to watch them grow up like we just did with the guys that left a year ago.”
So Barnes is hopeful the Vols can do some damage this season.
“I still think we have a chance to be good basketball team, but we don’t have a lot of room for error,” he said. “We cannot continue to give up 19 points in a game off turnovers. We have to make people work to score on us and can’t give up easy baskets, where we get the ball and deflect it or are too loose with the ball. Those type of things.
“We do need to get fouled more. We need guys to do that. Defensively, we are going to have to learn to play every possession all game long. When things aren’t going well on the offensive end, we can’t let it affect us on that end of the floor.”
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
CJ Moore, The Athletic: “Kansas could be the best team in college basketball. If I had to pick a national champion today, KU would probably be my pick. But there are two very real concerns with the Jayhawks that would give me concern if I had any money on the line: turnovers and defensive 3-point rate. The fact the Jayhawks are ridiculously efficient when they do get a shot helps with the turnover problem, but allowing so many 3-point attempts could burn them in a one-and-done tournament setting. It takes just one team to get hot, and Bill Self probably isn’t going to make any sort of drastic change that will start discouraging teams from jacking 3s. Opponents are attempting a 3 on 48.3 percent of possessions, and that number is up to 49.2 against D-1 opponents, which ranks 350th nationally. The point of bringing all this up here, however, is not really as part of the NCAA Tournament discussion, but a reason to list KU at the top of this poll. Because giving up a ton of 3s hasn’t really been a problem — opponents are making only 29.2 percent from deep — and it might not be much of a problem in this league. KU has had some luck on its side there, as you can see in the chart below. Even when giving up unguarded catch-and-shoot jumpers in the half-court, it has worked out. And considering most of the league is not hitting at a very high rate, even when open, well, it could be a good year to protect the rim at all costs.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “The nation's only two undefeated teams were both on the road Saturday against quality opponents. So it was reasonable to assume at least one of them would take its first loss of the season this weekend. Neither did, though. Auburn, in a pick'em game, won 80-68 at Mississippi State to improve to 13-0 while San Diego State, as a 3.5-point underdog, won 77-68 at Utah State to improve to 15-0. So the Tigers and Aztecs each stayed unbeaten. And though Auburn's remaining SEC schedule has too many challenges for anybody to start whispering about a perfect regular season just yet, San Diego State might really have a chance to enter the NCAA Tournament with a zero in the loss column because the Mountain West offers far fewer tests. Consider: the Aztecs will not play another team currently ranked in the top 55 at KenPom before the NCAA Tournament -- and they have zero remaining road games against teams currently ranked in the top 85. As a result, KenPom projects San Diego State to be at least a 7-point favorite in every remaining game.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “North Carolina is mired in its worst season in 10 years. Saturday's 96-83 loss to Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill dropped UNC to 8-6 this season. Keep in mind that the Tar Heels entered the game ranked a lowly No. 83 in the NET. While it's true that the NCAA's metric is still rounding into form this early in the season, it will in fact round into form with surprising speed over the next couple of weeks. A spot in the 80s is no place to be making the case for an at-large bid. In short, it's quickly becoming more probable than not that North Carolina will miss the NCAA tournament. That isn't a completely unthinkable scenario, after all. UNC was left out of the field as recently as 2010, but that also happens to be the only time Roy Williams failed to take a Tar Heels team to the tournament. Cole Anthony has missed the team's past five games, and in his absence, this group needed a 20-point effort from Brandon Robinson to beat Yale by three at home. What's even more troubling for North Carolina fans is that even when Anthony was healthy, this team was not following the standard Tar Heel script.”
MEGAPHONE
"I can't control what those three blind mice running around out there do. What we would all love to see is consistency. Foul there. Foul here. I understand it's a hard job, but they do get paid pretty handsomely for it. Just be consistent."
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, ripping the officiating after a loss at Kansas.