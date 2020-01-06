Tipsheet: With Mizzou up next, Tennessee scrambles to avert hoops disaster

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

CJ Moore, The Athletic: “Kansas could be the best team in college basketball. If I had to pick a national champion today, KU would probably be my pick. But there are two very real concerns with the Jayhawks that would give me concern if I had any money on the line: turnovers and defensive 3-point rate. The fact the Jayhawks are ridiculously efficient when they do get a shot helps with the turnover problem, but allowing so many 3-point attempts could burn them in a one-and-done tournament setting. It takes just one team to get hot, and Bill Self probably isn’t going to make any sort of drastic change that will start discouraging teams from jacking 3s. Opponents are attempting a 3 on 48.3 percent of possessions, and that number is up to 49.2 against D-1 opponents, which ranks 350th nationally. The point of bringing all this up here, however, is not really as part of the NCAA Tournament discussion, but a reason to list KU at the top of this poll. Because giving up a ton of 3s hasn’t really been a problem — opponents are making only 29.2 percent from deep — and it might not be much of a problem in this league. KU has had some luck on its side there, as you can see in the chart below. Even when giving up unguarded catch-and-shoot jumpers in the half-court, it has worked out. And considering most of the league is not hitting at a very high rate, even when open, well, it could be a good year to protect the rim at all costs.”