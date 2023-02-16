Outfielder Bryan Reynolds has tried to escape the sunken Pittsburgh Pirates ship, to no avail.

He asked to be traded and the team has not honored that request. The Pirates control him for three more years and they have continued losing at a soul-sapping pace – 201 defeats in the past two seasons alone.

“I was frustrated,” Reynolds told reporters at the Pirates’ camp. “I think we have a right to kind of have those emotions, too, and that's what we did, but obviously can't force them to do anything.”

Reynolds, 28, will make $6.75 million this season, then have two more cracks at arbitration if the Pirates don’t sign him to a longer-term deal.

“My No. 1 would be to sign an extension in Pittsburgh, but I want that to be a fair deal for both sides,” Reynolds said. “Not a crazy player, not a crazy team deal. That's always been my No. 1.”

Cardinals fans had fun constructing trade proposals for Reynolds back when they believed the team would add an impact bat for the outfield, despite the team’s crowding in the pasture.

If the Pirates do get around to trading Reynolds – and Tipsheet expects they eventually will, given the ownership's refusal to pay top players – they could fetch quite a trade package for him as they continue their eternal rebuilding process.

For now, Reynolds is saying all of the right things.

“I'm always going to be where my feet are at,” he said. “I'm here right now, so I'm locked in for 100 percent Pirates -- whatever that takes.”

And . . .

“I've always said I like playing here. I like the city, I like the fans, I like the stadium. We like living in Pittsburgh for half the year," he said. "I'm happy. I like my teammates, I like the staff, I like all that.”

And . . .

“I'm just going to focus on the same thing I've always focused on. Try to be the best player and try to help us win.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Matt Snyder, CBBSports.com: “The Astros were 86-48 when (Justin) Verlander didn't start, which is a 162-game pace of 104 wins. That is to say, they were one of the best teams in baseball when he didn't pitch. Still, there's a residual, indirect impact of aces. Think of those 175 innings that weren't replacement-level pitchers. Think of how confident the team feels with an ace taking the mound, how much less stress there is on the offense, defense and bullpen. It really does add up. The Astros' rotation now, though, looks just fine. Framber Valdez is a frontline starter and right in the middle of his prime. He worked more than 200 innings last season and can be counted on that kind of workload again. Cristian Javier is soon turning 26 years old and ready to throw in the vicinity of 175 innings. He's a fine No. 2 with his high level of talent -- which we saw on display in his World Series start that resulted in a no-hitter. Lance McCullers only started eight games last season, coming off injury, so having him back for the full season also helps mitigate the Verlander loss. That's the top three and it's a very nice group. Luis Garcia was 15-8 with a 3.72 ERA and 1.13 WHIP last season. José Urquidy was 13-8 with a 3.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. Those are the back-end starters. They'd be mid-rotation options on many teams. Top pitching prospect Hunter Brown provides organizational depth. It might sound silly, but it's true: The Astros didn't need to retain Verlander.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “(The Angels) started spending immediately this off-season, even after (Arte) Moreno put the club on the market. They didn’t acquire any of the marquee free agents, but grabbed left-handed starter Tyler Anderson, potential closer Carlos Estevez, veteran infielder Brandon Drury and outfielder Brett Phillips, and traded for veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela. (Mike) Trout, 31, isn’t predicting a World Series title by any means, but made it clear that anything less than a playoff berth would be a huge disappointment after the moves made by GM Perry Minasian, with Moreno deciding to keep the team, after all.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “It's not exactly fair to say the window has closed on this recent run of success, although the Brewers missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017 and will be transitioning to some younger players in 2023, including outfielders Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer and infielder Brice Turang. The big deal was acquiring (William) Contreras. The Braves might not have believed in his ability to catch, but he'll get the opportunity in Milwaukee while also getting some DH at-bats. Otherwise, it's mostly a group of veteran placeholders in (Jesse) Winker, (Brian) Anderson and (Wade) Miley, as the Brewers will hope they bought low on three players who had injury issues in 2022. The Brewers are always confident they can build a decent bullpen, but they didn't do much to provide more help behind closer Devin Williams.”

Craig Goldstein, Baseball Reference: “Contreras became the centerpiece of Milwaukee’s offseason when they pilfered him as part of a three-team deal sending Esteury Ruiz to Oakland. He looked to be just what their lineup mostly full of guys hitting around league-average needed . . . So what gives? A young, maturing hitter just posted the best DRC+ of his career and his projection comes in well below his career average? Well . . . yeah. See, the problem with Contreras is that he puts the ball on the ground so much you’d think he was a Lonely Islander Trio fan. And it’s not really getting better over the course of his career, as last year’s 53% ground ball rate was a career high.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Signing (Dansby) Swanson was definitely a sign that the Cubs are no longer punting: That’s a lot of money to commit to a key position for seven years, money that sure makes it look like the Cubs are ready to start winning games again. (The short-term deals to Bellinger and company certainly imply this as well.) But even in a division like the NL Central, which is hardly some bastion of juggernauts the caliber of the NL and AL East, the Cubs still seem to have a clear ceiling. To contend this year -- and really for the next couple of years -- they need the Cardinals and Brewers to stumble and they need to hope the Reds and Pirates don’t make a run with their young players. The Cubs have some good prospects coming, but they’re hardly stacked like the Orioles. The Cubs have spent enough money this offseason to make it look like they are trying. But, you know, how hard?”

MEGAPHONE

“The biggest thing is he's got to do what's right for him, and what he feels right. That's all up to him. If he feels that staying in Anaheim is the right move, he should do that. And if he thinks otherwise, I'm going to do whatever I can to try to convince him to stay. He's got to really sit down and think about it. It's a big decision for him. It's probably the biggest one of his life. It's a difficult decision, because it's for him. If he does stay or if he -- I don't even like saying it -- if he leaves, it's going to be different for him. New atmosphere, new people, new teammates. Like I said, I'm going to do whatever I can to keep him here.”

Mike Trout, on Shohei Ohtani’s expiring impending free agency.