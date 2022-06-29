Tipsheet: Woodruff returns to surging Brewers as NL Central race heats up

The Milwaukee Brewers were already building momentum. Then they got key starter Brandon Woodruff in their rotation Tuesday, giving them an additional boost.

Woodruff had been sidelined for a month by a circulatory problem in his pitching hand, a problem that arose while he was recovering from an ankle injury.

He returned to active duty Tuesday with a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“He looked amazing,’’ Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen said. “He didn’t miss a beat. He looked just as strong as he did when he went on the IL. He was fast and efficient, doing what he does best.”

Woodruff struck out 10 batters and walked nobody in five innings as the Brewers won for the eighth time in 11 games. He breezed through his 76-pitch outing.

“He pitched wonderfully,’’ Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The fastball was very, very good -- overpowering for most of the game. It was fun to watch. The no walks was certainly impressive, for sure. But he had a great fastball. There’s a reason why hitters talk about his fastball. We saw it tonight.”

His return proved to be far smoother than Jack Flaherty’s attempted comeback from shoulder issues for the Cardinals. Woodruff took his time with the rehab process.

“You never want to miss time, but when I came to start throwing again, I knew that every pitch counts,” he said. “It’s the old cliche, ‘Take it one pitch at a time.’

“Once you get here [major leagues], it’s different. The game kind of turns up a bit. You just have to try to make your pitches and be consistent with mechanics.”

He got through the game without feeling any additional problems in his hand.

“That's a good, positive sign,” Woodruff said. “I'll just keep monitoring it, But as far as today, if it goes like it does today for the rest of the year I'll be happy with that.”

The Brewers will miss starting pitcher Freddy Peralta for several more weeks as he recovers from his shoulder issue. Outfielder Hunter Renfroe could be sidelined for a while with his calf injury.

But Milwaukee finally got second baseman Kolten Wong back from his calf strain, which improved both its offense and defense.

The Brewers retook the National League Central lead just as the injury-depleted Cardinals hit a most challenging stretch of their schedule. The division race will get interesting between now and the all-star break.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about baseball:

Marc Normandin, Baseball Prospectus: “Adam Wainwright is 40 years old. That doesn’t make him an old man by any means, but it does make him old for an MLB player, and especially old for one as productive as he still is. Wainwright is part of a pitching staff where the average age is 29.4 years old, and that’s not especially youthful for the league—in fact, just eight of the other 29 clubs have an older staff than that. This is as good a time as any to point out that the oldest members of the Guardians’ rotation were only in junior high when Wainwright famously caught Carlos Beltrán looking in the NLCS. Wainwright, by the way, is having a better season than any of those kids in Cleveland, save maybe Shane Bieber, with emphasis on the maybe. The Cardinals’ veteran, in his 17th year in the bigs, threw seven shutout innings against the Marlins on Monday night, scattering seven hits (and eight baserunners total) while striking out nine of the Fish. Sure, it’s just the Marlins, but Jazz Chisholm has learned to hit curveballs, so it’s not like they were totally defenseless against the right-hander. That curve, along with renewed health, has been at the center of Wainwright’s late-career resurgence. His 2019 season was the start of Wainwright working his way back into form, thanks to pumping up his breaking ball usage to dramatic, Rich Hill-ian levels, but he’s adjusted again as time has gone on. Now, the curveball usage is down a few percentage points, per Brooks, from 2021, and nearly 10 percentage points below his 2019 and 2020 levels, with an increase in three of his other offerings—sinker, cutter, and changeup—filling that vacuum. It’s not that Wainwright has abandoned his curve, not by any means, but he’s clearly working on how to best counter the effects of working through the opposing lineup multiple times in a game.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Things haven’t quite gone to plan in San Francisco this year. That’s not to say that the Giants have been bad, or even that they’ve been disappointing exactly. At 39–33, they’re squarely in the playoff hunt, and if you go by our odds, they’re more likely to make the postseason today than they were before the season. But after a 107-win 2021, “in the playoff hunt” doesn’t sound nearly as enticing. The same is true for their individual performers. It’s hard to be impressed by a nice season when seemingly everyone on the team had a career year last year. Here’s an example of what I mean. Logan Webb has been pretty darn good so far this year. In 15 starts, he’s compiled a 3.04 ERA, which nearly matches his 3.03 FIP. That’s roughly a match for his breakout 2021 season, which sounds great, but the resounding roar around the Giants’ 2021 unstoppable player development engine over the past two years makes Webb’s success feel almost pedestrian. It’s not, though. Pitchers with ERAs near 3 don’t grow on trees. Webb is one of the best 30 starters in baseball; that should speak for itself. Since the start of 2021, he’s 12th among pitchers in WAR, 18th in ERA, and fifth in FIP. He’s 32nd in K-BB%, which doesn’t sound quite as impressive until you consider the fact that he gets so many grounders. No starter has allowed fewer home runs per inning, and only human cheat code Framber Valdez has a higher groundball rate.”

Steve Gardner, USA Today: “Before tossing seven shutout innings against the Red Sox on Monday night, (Blue Jays pitcher Kevin) Gausman had an unremarkable 5-6 record, 3.19 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. However, the underlying metrics showed he'd been pretty much the same pitcher he was a year ago. Possibly even better. He'd posted the highest swinging-strike rate of his career (16.6%) while at the same time hardly walking anyone (1.48 BB/9) or giving up home runs (just two in 79 innings). The problem: Opponents were hitting .372 when they put the ball in play – the highest average by far for any qualified starting pitcher. As a result, Gausman had a major-league low 1.74 FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching). Perhaps the sleeping giant is just starting to awaken.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Yankees have 10 walk-off wins this season, easily the most in baseball, and following Sunday's comeback effort, they are an incredible 22-20 in games they've trailed. They have a winning record in games they were at one point losing! That is remarkable. As you might suspect, no other team comes close to having a winning record when they've fallen behind in a game. This isn't a team that dominates at cozy Yankee Stadium (for what it's worth, Yankees hitters have a 111 OPS+ at home and a 118 OPS+ on the road, so they're better away from the short right field porch) and is merely decent on the road. The Yankees are great at home, great on the road, great in close games, great against good teams, you name it. They can win any kind of game against any kind of opponent.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “He hits, and he hits, and he hits, a seemingly endless parade of lashes to left field and peas up the chute and bolts yanked to right, and it all looks so easy, so natural, so elementary to (Twins infielder) Luis Arraez -- like he's playing a different game than everyone else. Just look at him: hunched over in the batter's box, short and squat, ready to unspool his compact swing -- on pitches north and south, east and west, inside the strike zone and out, fast, slow and in between -- and feather a line drive to some unpatrolled square foot among the 120,000 or so that comprise a baseball field. He might as well be a time traveler, sent here from a century ago, when batting average was king and home runs were the domain of Babe Ruth and a legion of lesser-thans. Arraez is as anomalous today as Ruth was then. In baseball's all-or-nothing world, he is everything. Everything that has happened in baseball during its seismic change over the last two decades conspired to rid the game of someone like Arraez -- to overwhelm him with velocity and spin, to defensively position him into oblivion, to prey on his lack of raw power, to punish him for not worshiping at the altar of launch angle. And yet he remains -- and, this year, thrives.”

MEGAPHONE

“I start the game with my best stuff, but I don’t try to do too much. But after the fifth or sixth inning, I’ve got to take out of my pocket all that I have and use it. Sometimes I start a game from the first to fifth inning at 96, 97, sometimes 98. But after the fifth, I’ve just got to use my power — 99 to 100, maybe to 101.”

Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara, on his pitching philosophy.

