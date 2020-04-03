Tipsheet: Woods, Mickelson tease TV match as golf pros battle boredom

Would you watch Tigers Woods and Phil Mickelson stage another golfing showdown, this time to raise money for charity?
Probably, since you are desperate for any sport to provide any distraction from the global pandemic and the havoc it has wrought. If Woods and Mickelson take celebrity partners — say NFL icons Tom Brady and Peyton Manning — that would make it more interesting for casual golf fans.
"Discussions along these lines have been ongoing for quite some time, but nothing has been approved by the Tour," the PGA Tour said in a statement.
Steve Loy, Mickelson’s agent, told ESPN that he couldn’t comment because "there are many moving parts."
Speculation about a televised Woods-Mickelson rematch is about all golf is offering these days in terms of excitement. The British Open is likely to bite the dust and suffer its first cancellation since World War II.
This would come on the heels of the cancellation of the Wimbledon tennis tournament with Great Britain under siege from the coronavirus.
Numerous other golf tournaments have been cancelled this year and the Masters and the PGA Championship have been postponed until later in the year.
Meanwhile, golfers like rising star Xander Schauffele are trying to stay sane. Schauffele has been holed up in his 2,000-square foot condominium in Bakersfield, Calif., with his girlfriend, his brother and his dog.
“I haven’t completely lost it, but speaking for myself, I lost a sense of purpose in terms of work,” Schauffele said on a conference call with media. “Feeling unemployed, and no date in terms of us coming back. It’s strange. I think all of us are in the same boat.”
He is staying home, per state guidelines, so his golf game is gathering rust.
“I’ve been trying to do my part. Staying indoors. I haven’t touched my clubs since the Players,” he said. “So, unfortunately, I’m still here.”
He is using a makeshift home gym to stay in shape. He is playing old-school board games like Scrabble, Monopoly and Risk to pass the time.
“Maybe it’s not so much about staying mentally fit as it is mentally sane,” he said. “I’m so used to being outdoors and this is the polar opposite.”
And . . .
“We’re all just looking for ways to distract ourselves and keep ourselves mentally fit,” Schauffele said. “I’m just trying to keep my thoughts in line and realize this is a tough time. But it’s a necessary time for us.”
Fellow pro Billy Horschel used some down time to help his children with their schoolwork. Via Twitter, he offered this update:
“After a day and a half of homeschooling, which I’ve been a part of it for a full 45 mins, two things have been confirmed. Homeschooling will NEVER be an option in in my household in the future. And teachers need to be paid more!”
What will be the biggest challenge when golfers can get back on the course?
“The big thing is just getting your feel back,” Schauffele said. “For me personally, short game, bunker shots aren’t too bad. Feel shots. Flops. Bump-and-runs. Those types of things are usually what go first for me when I haven’t practiced much.”
Via social media, fans have gained glimpses of other golfers killing time. Here are some highlights:
- Rory McIlroy poolside in Jupiter, bouncing a ball on his club head, then flipping it up to hit it like a baseball.
- Paula Creamer blow-drying her dog Riley with a leaf blower.
- Justin Rose chipping a ball from floor up to his pool table for a trick shot.
- Padraig Harrington practicing chip shots off a mat on his back deck.
- Dustin Johnson practicing putting in his living room
- Josh Teter and Mark Wilson playing a social-distancing game of H-O-R-S-E, er, C-O-V-I-D on their respective home basketball hoops.
Here is what folks are writing about golf’s shutdown:
Steve DeMeglio, GolfWeek: “If the Masters were to be held in October . . . how would the course play? How would it look? How would it feel? . . . The average temperatures in April and October are similar – from the upper-40s to the upper-70s. On average, October (6.19 inches) gets more rain than April (4.31 inches). Northerly winds are the norm in October, which means players would hit into wind streams on the first hole and on three of the four par-5s. In April, players play on rye grass and putt on bentgrass greens. In the fall, when the seasonal club reopens in October after closing in late May, the rye overseed is introduced while the Bermuda grass is shaved. That would mean an October Masters would play out on a carpet of rye and Bermuda from tee to green.”
Kyle Porter, CBSSports.com: “There are plenty of rumors and reports that the Ryder Cup is going to be floated to the same date (end of September) in 2021 at Whistling Straits. While this creates myriad logistical issues, it's not unprecedented. The 2001 Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to be played in Europe, was postponed a full year to 2002, which is why we now play the event in even-numbered years. The organizations involved have refuted these reports as the event is still six months away, but it's pretty easy to envision the bump, especially with the Olympics planning on doing the same. On the other hand: Having a Ryder Cup in a non-Olympics year would be ideal. It's not good to play the Olympics, four majors, a FedEx Cup and a Ryder Cup within six months. A little spacing -- even if it's just getting the Olympics and Ryder Cup away from each other -- would be a good thing for everyone involved. This won't affect most golfers, but it does affect you -- the golf fan -- who gets overloaded with tournaments in this period of time.”
Shane Ryan, Golf Digest: “The PGA of America has to wait, hoping for a remote chance of staging the event as planned, but it knows that the waiting could very well end in a postponement. There has been some speculation that postponing would be a good thing. It would allow this year’s majors to be held in the fall without conflict, and it would put the Ryder Cup back in odd years, eliminating it's co-existence every four years with the Olympics. But the aftershocks would be far-reaching. The Presidents Cup (run by the PGA Tour) and Solheim Cup (LPGA) would likely be forced to postpone their 2021 events by another year, reverting to an even-year cycle, which would impact both tours’ revenue expectations and opportunities. The European Tour would also take a hit; it depends on the Ryder Cup as its ‘financial bedrock,’ and would suffer an economic setback if the next European version wasn’t held until 2023. Those are just the broad strokes. The logistical fallout of postponing until 2021 would be great on both the local and institutional level, and it’s not hard to see why the PGA of America, handcuffed as it may be, is doing everything in its power to stick to its September date. At the moment, to use a chess metaphor, the Ryder Cup finds itself in check. If the majors are delayed further, and the crisis extends into the early summer, that would be checkmate, and the dream of a 2020 Ryder Cup would come to a definitive end.”
MEGAPHONE
“At some point, when we do feel we have the ability to be able to go back out there and start our normal lives, hopefully with as minimal and little damage as possible, I think sports and arts and entertainment are going to be such a huge part of our signaling to ourselves that we’ve made it through this and we can start celebrating those things once again. The Masters and all the great events in sports would be so inspirational for us to start building back up.”
• Golfer Trevor Immelman, to Golf Digest.
