Tipsheet: Woods, Mickelson tease TV match as golf pros battle boredom

Kyle Porter , CBSSports.com : “There are plenty of rumors and reports that the Ryder Cup is going to be floated to the same date (end of September) in 2021 at Whistling Straits. While this creates myriad logistical issues, it's not unprecedented. The 2001 Ryder Cup, which was scheduled to be played in Europe, was postponed a full year to 2002, which is why we now play the event in even-numbered years. The organizations involved have refuted these reports as the event is still six months away, but it's pretty easy to envision the bump, especially with the Olympics planning on doing the same. On the other hand: Having a Ryder Cup in a non-Olympics year would be ideal. It's not good to play the Olympics, four majors, a FedEx Cup and a Ryder Cup within six months. A little spacing -- even if it's just getting the Olympics and Ryder Cup away from each other -- would be a good thing for everyone involved. This won't affect most golfers, but it does affect you -- the golf fan -- who gets overloaded with tournaments in this period of time.”

Shane Ryan, Golf Digest: “The PGA of America has to wait, hoping for a remote chance of staging the event as planned, but it knows that the waiting could very well end in a postponement. There has been some speculation that postponing would be a good thing. It would allow this year’s majors to be held in the fall without conflict, and it would put the Ryder Cup back in odd years, eliminating it's co-existence every four years with the Olympics. But the aftershocks would be far-reaching. The Presidents Cup (run by the PGA Tour) and Solheim Cup (LPGA) would likely be forced to postpone their 2021 events by another year, reverting to an even-year cycle, which would impact both tours’ revenue expectations and opportunities. The European Tour would also take a hit; it depends on the Ryder Cup as its ‘financial bedrock,’ and would suffer an economic setback if the next European version wasn’t held until 2023. Those are just the broad strokes. The logistical fallout of postponing until 2021 would be great on both the local and institutional level, and it’s not hard to see why the PGA of America, handcuffed as it may be, is doing everything in its power to stick to its September date. At the moment, to use a chess metaphor, the Ryder Cup finds itself in check. If the majors are delayed further, and the crisis extends into the early summer, that would be checkmate, and the dream of a 2020 Ryder Cup would come to a definitive end.”