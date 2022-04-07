Tipsheet: Woods rises from the wreckage, returns to Masters stage

So who was glad to see Tiger Woods back at the Masters? Just about everybody associated with the golf industry he revitalized.

“We need him,” Brooks Koepka said. “The fans need him. All that stuff.”

Just his presence back at Augusta gave the sport a huge boost. But who really believed this comeback was possible after a car accident mangled Woods?

His rivals wondered of Tiger would even be able to enjoy time on the course with his son moving forward.

“I think after the accident, based on the information I'd heard, I would have just been happy to hear that he could walk with Charlie during rounds at any point in time,” Jordan Spieth said. “I never even really thought about him playing golf again after everything he's been through, injuries over the years and such.”

Woods has had to reinvent himself over and over again. He has to come back from knee injuries and a chronic back problem. His has rebuilt his swing again and again and again.

He has undergone numerous surgical repairs, none more complicated than the reassembling of his shattered leg. Against all odds, he has recovered enough to resume playing.

How well he will compete, well, we’ll have to see about that. But just getting back on the course was a massive achievement.

“At that time I was still in a hospital bed, and I was out for the next three months. I never left that hospital bed," Woods said. "So that was a tough road. To finally get out of that where I wasn't in a wheelchair or crutches and walking and still had more surgeries ahead of me, to say that I was going to be here playing and talking to you guys again, it would have been very unlikely.”

But Woods has made an epic career out of achieving the unlikely.

“It’s been a tough, tough year,” Woods said. “And there’s a lot of stuff that I had to deal with that I don’t wish on anyone, but here we are, Masters week. Being able to play and practice. And for me, more importantly, just to say thank you to all the guys that have texted me, FaceTimed me, and called me and given me all their support, to see them in person and to say thank you has meant a lot.”

Here is what folks were writing about his return:

Christine Brennan, USA Today: “Less than 14 months ago, Tiger Woods spent three straight months in bed after a horrific car crash, fearing he might lose his right leg. On Tuesday, he said he felt like he’s going to play in this week’s Masters, and thinks he actually can win the golf tournament. We must be in a movie. That’s the only way to explain this. Tiger and all of us have stumbled onto a Hollywood set, and we’re all extras in one of the most amazing sports stories ever told. That’s what this has to be. How else do we explain this craziness, this magic, this drama? Those first 25 years of breathtaking victories and high-profile injuries and massive personal scandals and amazing comebacks? Winning the U.S. Open on a broken leg in 2008? Winning the Masters at 43 after a laundry list of injuries and surgeries in 2019? All just a prelude to one of the more remarkable sports dramas ever, playing out in real time this week in front of us all on the lush emerald hills and valleys of Augusta National Golf Club. Unless he has a setback between now and 10:34 a.m. ET Thursday, when he is scheduled to tee off in the first round, Woods will be on his way in the 2022 Masters. No one, not even Tiger himself, thought that was possible when he wrecked his SUV on Feb. 23, 2021 in Southern California, shattering his right leg.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “It would seem that golf has put out its distress call yet again, and in hopes that comeback addict and human ATM Tiger Woods can save it once more from its more retrograde representatives. And Woods, in his own inimitable fashion, is signing up for the gig. That is, ‘As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,’ is really just TigerCode for, I am so going to play. Why else would I sit here talking to you? In all but saying the ‘yes’ everyone craved, Woods is saying he is prepared for what is well known as the most treacherous walk in sports. His car accident 17 months ago, which basically reduced him to a flesh bag of disassembled body parts, has healed sufficiently that he is going to saddle up and make the sport forget that some of its most accomplished performers nearly decided that corporate America was doing them less good than the Saudi government could. Indeed, while Phil Mickelson, Woods’s most noteworthy bete noire, remains encased in radio silence after trying to convince his fellow golfers that what the game needed was a more murderously repressive regime than the PGA, Woods remained tactically silent knowing that he would eventually have to get up off his couch and save the whole damned thing again.”

Barry Svrluga, Washington Post: “A quarter-century on, the discussion around any tournament — be it the Masters or the 3M Open or anything in between — begins with this: Is Tiger playing? He is this week, and that still matters more than any other factor — more than Rory McIlroy’s now-annual pursuit of the career grand slam, more than Phil Mickelson’s first absence since 1994, more than whether Bryson DeChambeau can piece a broken body back together enough to both confound and contend. The collective reaction from the general public about any and all of those stars: hmm. When Woods shows up, tournaments are defined by his presence. When he can’t play, they are defined by his absence. It’s not just that golf is binary. It’s that golf has been binary for more than a generation.”

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: “I can't imagine Woods came to Augusta National to play if he didn't think he could win a sixth green jacket. He said as much Tuesday. But those might be unrealistic expectations after a 17-month layoff. His game seems fine, according to Woods and others who have played with him. But it's going to come down to endurance and pain tolerance. It's going to be cooler and windy this weekend. It's a major victory that he's even here, but I think Woods truly believes he can compete and possibly put himself into position to contend on the weekend.”

Dan Rapaport, Golf Digest: “We haven’t yet devised a way to accurately measure hype, but anecdotally speaking, anticipation for Woods’ first round has reached a fever-pitch. The Tiger juice is intoxicating, and the public is taking fat swigs. Per BetMGM, Woods has received more than double the bets and the money to win the Masters as any other player. The crowds at Monday’s practice round were unlike any Monday crowd in recent memory, and Wednesday might’ve been even more packed. It’s understandable—the greatest player of his generation, the biggest star in the sport’s history, clawing out of the ashes yet again to make a most improbable return at the tournament that has defined his career more than any other, on the 25th anniversary of his first major championship. The fact that Woods even considered playing this week shows the power of modern medical technology when combined with an otherworldly work ethic. Now comes the true test. You couldn’t pick a worse course to return from a leg injury at than Augusta National, a beast of a walk. Can he drive a 7-iron into a headwind off an upslope? Can he build a stance with one foot out of the bunker to create a swing path? Can he push off his right leg 40 times for four days in a row? Can he walk uphill, then downhill, then uphill again? How will he feel on Saturday morning, when it won’t hit 50 degrees until 10 a.m. and won’t hit 60 at all?”

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “It's been well over a year since Tiger played in a real event, so I wouldn't empty the bank account here just because Woods' odds to win a Masters are this long. He could easily be back home by Saturday. But . . . it's Tiger . . . at 50-1. And he's apparently looked sharp in practice rounds. There are probably worse, less fun ways to wager money than on the G.O.A.T.”

Kevin Van Valkenburg, ESPN.com: “Stay healthy, soak up some much-needed love from the crowd, make some birdies, figure out what is realistic going forward for tournament golf. He has repeatedly made the point that he's never going to play a full schedule of golf again, so this should be a discovery mission. What does it do to his body to play in a major? What parts of his game are lacking? Is it realistic to think he can just play majors without warm-up events and contend? I'm skeptical he can contend, and suspect even if he does make the cut and get in the mix, he'll run out of gas on Saturday. But I won't rule anything out.”

MEGAPHONE

“He’s not coming to wave at the crowds. He’s coming to try and win the tournament.”

Padraig Harrington, on Woods playing at the Masters.

