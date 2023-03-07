The World Baseball Classic is a big deal because many of the sport's top players consider it a big deal.

“I feel like since I was a kid I was always a big fan of the World Baseball Classic, and I remember it was a dream of mine as a kid,” Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, a rising star from the Dominican Republic, told MLB.com: “The whole country is going to have our backs, cheering us on. It’s going to be a dream becoming a reality.”

This excitement is why so many players -- including most of the key Cardinals -- are scattering to so many WBC teams to play in the event. This is a unique opportunity for the best players to square off against the best players while honoring their heritage.

Plus this is chance to flee the ho-hum routine of spring training and exhibition games and play for real against elite competition.

"You talk about pressure, you're talking about countries playing against countries,” Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “It means everything to them. There are some bragging rights in the clubhouses, there's some bragging rights across the league. It’s going to be crazy. The atmosphere is going to be electric."

Cuba has been a wild card in international events such as the WBC due to defections from the national team by players seeking to play in the major leagues. This spring Cuba welcomes back some stars who left.

“I never thought that I would have the chance to play and represent the Cuban national team once I got here, because I was here and I knew all of the restrictions,” White Sox outfielder Juan Moncada told USA Today. “I'm very glad that I have this opportunity right now, and I am very hopeful that this is a first step for the Cuban players that are in the major leagues to represent their country in future tournaments.

"This wasn’t just a dream for me, but for those people too . . . It's going to be definitely one of the best experiences I will ever have in my life."

Writing for Baseball Prospectus, Cliff Corcoran reminds fans why the World Baseball Classic should be a big deal for them too.

Spring Training is a terrible tease. We spend all winter waiting for the day pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to camp, then they do (some of them early, diffusing the excitement somewhat) and… nothing happens. After a couple of weeks of calisthenics and physicals, tales of offseason surgery and workout regimens, and some fresh aches and pains, the teams finally begin playing exhibition games, only for the projected starters to hit the showers after a couple of innings. Most of the news during this stretch is bad, as new injuries emerge and seasons are ruined before they start (see: Lux, Gavin). In the streaming age, we can now watch a significant portion of the exhibition schedule via MLB.tv, but that just drives home the fact that the games are just glorified practice. The scores are irrelevant; no one is playing to win because winning isn’t the purpose of those games.

Enter the World Baseball Classic. Not only are these teams playing to win, they’re doing so in a tournament format that demands that they win or go home. In this year’s initial round, the 20 teams that qualified for the tournament are split into four pools of five. Each team plays the other four in their pool just once, with the top two teams advancing. By March 12 (that’s this Sunday), three teams in Pool A, the pool in Taichung, will be eliminated. Three from Pool B in Tokyo will be gone the next day, and, by next Wednesday, the tournament will already be down to the elite eight.

One of those eight teams will also be eliminated next Wednesday, as the first quarterfinal will be played in Tokyo while Pools C and D in Phoenix and Miami are playing their final pool-round games. The elite eight are winnowed down via a single-elimination bracket comprising seven straight win-or-go-home games over seven straight days (March 15 to 21), culminating in the final . . . on Tuesday March 21. The tournament comes at you fast—it’s just two weeks from start to finish—and the teams are all playing for their tournament lives the entire time. That’s a lot better than watching pitchers run the warning track while Double-A journeymen wade through the middle innings in a lazy Grapefruit League contest.

Here is what folks have been writing about the World Baseball Classic:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The U.S. is the defending champ and rolls out a lineup that is the strongest it has ever assembled in the World Baseball Classic and includes (Mike) Trout for the first time. Indeed, while social media has initiated a love affair with the Dominican team and the Dominicans rank No. 1 here, based on 2022 numbers, the U.S. lineup is stronger. Using wRC+, the U.S. team features the No. 3 hitter from 2022 (Paul Goldschmidt), No. 4 (Trout), No. 8 (Nolan Arenado), No. 12 (Mookie Betts), No. 14 (Pete Alonso) and No. 16 (Jeff McNeil). Oh, plus it has the best catcher in the game in J.T. Realmuto, NL home run leader Kyle Schwarber and two of the best al-around players in Trea Turner and Kyle Tucker. This lineup is absolutely stacked and has to rank as one of the best in the sport's history, whether in the WBC or even All-Star competition.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “(Puerto Rico) Manager Yadier Molina boasts his lovable double-play combo of Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor. Molina is not a player-manager, but he has good defensive chops behind the plate in Martin Maldonado with capable backups MJ Melendez and Christian Vazquez. Other position players include Enrique Hernandez, Jose Miranda and Eddie Rosario. An interesting twist here is Marcus Stroman leading the pitching staff. He was the MVP of the 2017 WBC for Team USA, throwing six scoreless innings in the championship against Puerto Rico. His mother is Puerto Rican and now Stroman is representing. Can Jose Berrios bounce back in 2023 after a miserable 2022? He can start with the WBC for Puerto Rico.”

David Adler, MLB.com: “Good pitching is not going to beat good hitting in this World Baseball Classic. Japan and the Dominican Republic have the best pitching staffs -- and Roki Sasaki in particular is the player I'm most excited to watch in this entire tournament -- but the USA lineup is going to outslug both of them. And Trea Turner is going to be the catalyst of the whole thing . . . that's why he's my MVP. A U.S.-D.R. championship could feature two of the best top-to-bottom lineups ever, and even though the Dominican team has a deeper staff, in one winner-take-all game, Mike Trout & Co. will find a way to get to them and repeat as WBC champs. Bold prediction: Italy will be this year's Israel and make a surprise run before they go out against the big boys in the semifinals. They're better than you think, with a lot of big league talent on that roster.”

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Even with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. withdrawing because of a knee injury, the position-player portion of the Dominican roster boasts 32 trips to the All-Star Game, 19 Silver Sluggers and five Gold Gloves. The likes of Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano, now in the late stages of their respective careers, absorbed a sizable chunk of those accolades. But this team is decorated with numerous superstars in the thick of their prime -- Machado, Soto, Rafael Devers, Julio Rodriguez, Wander Franco, Jeremy Pena. It's exhausting. The only question here is how Dominican manager Rodney Linares will divvy up playing time, especially at second base, third base and shortstop, all of which are incredibly crowded. The pitching staff is almost as lethal, led by reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara and featuring a plethora of legitimate, late-inning bullpen arms (Rafael Montero, Gregory Soto and Camilo Doval, just to name a few).”

Thomas Harrigan, MLB.com: “While Japan, the United States and the Dominican Republic are drawing a lot of attention, Venezuela might be the best team nobody is talking about, especially after Ronald Acuña Jr. joined the roster. Now 100% healthy after returning from his 2021 ACL tear last season, Acuña is out to re-establish himself as a perennial MVP candidate and could start by taking home the hardware in this year’s Classic. Acuña leads a loaded lineup that could also feature Jose Altuve, Salvador Perez, Gleyber Torres, Luis Arraez and World Baseball Classic veteran Miguel Cabrera, who is entering the final season of his illustrious career. The Venezuelans are also deep on the pitching side -- Pablo López, Martín Pérez, Jesús Luzardo, Eduardo Rodriguez and Luis Garcia all have extensive starting experience, and Phillies teammates Ranger Suárez and José Alvarado showed their mettle in the 2022 postseason. It won’t be an easy road for the Venezuelan team, which shares a pool with the D.R. and Puerto Rico and may have to play the U.S. as early as the quarterfinals, but this squad has the talent to win it all.”

Cliff Corcoran, Baseball Prospectus: “Yes, there are some obvious favorites in pool play. Cuba and the Netherlands should emerge from Pool A, Japan and Korea from Pool B, the USA and Mexico from Pool C, and the Dominican Republic and Venezuela from Pool D (a tough draw for Puerto Rico, which is probably a better team than several other squads more likely to advance). Sub in Puerto Rico for the Netherlands, and those eight teams have largely been considered the eight best each time this tournament has been held. Those were the eight that advanced in the first-ever WBC in 2006, but there have been some upsets in the three tournaments since. In 2009, the Netherlands beat the Dominican Republic head-to-head twice to eliminate the D.R. and advance to the elite eight (where they were promptly dispatched by Venezuela). In 2013, Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) edged South Korea via a tiebreaker in pool play to advance in their stead, while Italy beat Mexico head-to-head and advanced out of pool play in their place (both Chinese Taipei and Italy subsequently failed to win another game). In 2017, Israel, making its WBC debut, went undefeated in pool play, beating both Korea and the Netherlands head-to-head, and advanced while Korea, once again, failed to make it past pool play. Israel ran their winning streak to four by beating Cuba in the first game of the second round before being swept out by the Netherlands and Japan.”

MEGAPHONE

"We wanted a little hit celebration, something to do. We didn't really know what to come up with. And so he said, 'Whatever I go out there and do first, that's what we're gonna roll with.' So, I went out [and got a hit] in the first inning, we got the pepper grinder out there. And you know, we kind of stuck with it."

Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar, on teaching Shohei Ohtani the pepper grinder celebration on Japan’s WBC team.