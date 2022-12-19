Tipsheet: World Cup final takes fans on a wild sporting ride for the ages

Tipsheet has been covering sports for coming up on 45 years, so we’ve seen some things.

And Sunday’s World Cup championship match ranks right up there on the Pantheon of All-Time Great Sporting Events.

Wow. Just wow.

With the whole world watching and two nations hanging on every bounce of the ball, Argentina and France delivered a brilliant athletic performance punctuated by painfully human moments.

Argentina dominated France into the second half. It took a 2-0 lead with superstar Lionel Messi delivering the signature performance of his brilliant career.

(Hockey fans tuning in had to appreciate the aggressive forecheck and excellent gap closure that kept France from generating an attack.)

Then it was Kylian Mbappe’s turn to show why he has become the sport’s greatest talent. With two lightning-strike goals, France tied the match 2-2 and then very nearly won while continuing the rally.

Then came extra time and crazy momentum shifts back and forth. Exhaustion set in and the play became even more desperate.

These two national teams, stocked with stars from the world’s top leagues, took fans on a wild emotional ride.

Then came the shootout, which proved a bit anti-climactic given Argentina’s huge advantage in goal. In the end, Argentina’s champions sprawled onto the turf in joy and relief while millions of their fans went absolutely crazy.

Here is what folks have been writing about this epic World Cup:

Luis Paez-Pumar, The Defector: “The 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France is the best soccer game that I’ve ever watched. Please remember that my adrenaline is still spiking as I write this statement, but also consider what these two teams just put each other—and everyone watching—through. Can anything really beat a World Cup final in which there is a comeback from 2-0 down, a combined five goals from the superstar duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, a seemingly infinite amount of heart-stopping near-goals, and the timely reappearance of Emiliano Martínez, Penalty Shootout King? This was the pinnacle of soccer, played on the biggest stage possible, with as much drama as could be crammed into 120-plus minutes. All that being said, though, it probably should not have come down to the fireworks factory.”

Chuck Culpepper, Washington Post: “Occasionally, a game will wriggle out of its standard definition and start taking on certain human characteristics. It will defy assumption after assumption, dazzle and dumbfound, stun and stir, swerve and swerve back almost as if cackling. It will soar off into some life of its own — uncommonly alive and maybe even delighted by its own caprice. Then sometimes, as with this festival of endorphins of a World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday night in an outlandish din at Lusail Stadium, it will pull a trick the rest of the world can’t: It will go ahead and prove immediately deathless. That’s where this one heads now as the billion or so who watched begin the hard art of processing how Argentina and its 35-year-old global hero, Lionel Messi, edged France and its 23-year-old global hero, Kylian Mbappé, 4-2 on penalty kicks after an unreal 3-3 draw. They can try to recollect the ride on which this thing took many of the 46 million Argentines and the 67 million French and much of the rest of the world, from 2-0 Argentina after 79 minutes to 2-2 after 90 to 3-2 Argentina after 108 to 3-3 after 120 to the penalties. Here this whole episode goes, breathing on into the future.”

Brian Phillips, The Ringer: “Every game is a story. And when you consider the stakes, the performances, the history in the balance, the refusal of either side to lose, the moments of astonishing play, the sudden reversals and wild swings of momentum, the knife’s-edge uncertainty of the outcome, and the epochal significance of a result that brought the career of the world’s best player to an almost magically perfect climax, it is hard to imagine a story more overwhelming or more satisfying than this one. There’s something so pure—I want to say so innocent—about a story like this. It’s a story that feels lifted from a children’s book, a story unblemished by the disappointments and compromises and hypocrisies inescapable in adult life. This is, in a way, the essence of sport’s appeal to us. It lets us escape, for a few hours at a time, into a better world. What sort of better world? One in which the greatest Argentine player of all time (this morning I would’ve had to add ‘arguably’), after years of trying and failing to escape from the shadow of his predecessor Diego Maradona, opens the scoring by doing something Maradona never did: netting a goal in a World Cup final. One in which Ángel di María gives Argentina a second goal through a jaw-dropping counterattacking move that immediately looks like one of the best goals of the tournament. One in which France, after struggling all week with a virus that spread throughout the team, after getting run off the pitch for most of the first 75 minutes, comes roaring back to life thanks to Mbappé, the young heir apparent to Messi’s greatness and his club teammate at Paris Saint-Germain. One in which Mbappé’s 80th-minute penalty is followed just one minute later by another Mbappé goal, this one the equal of di María’s for beauty and ferocity, to force extra time just when Argentina seemed destined to win the match.”

Nancy Armour, USA Today: “Messi long ago established himself as the best player of his generation, winning seven Ballon d’Or trophies and four Champions League titles. He’s expanded the reach and appeal of this beautiful game, his iconic No 10 jersey – the light blue-and-white-striped Argentina version, in particular – found in every corner of the globe. For all his superlatives, though, he lacked the one that would declare his greatness to fans and non-fans alike. Pele, Maradona, Beckenbauer, Ronaldo (the original, not the later, lesser version), Zidane – all the other greats were World Cup champions. Messi had made it to the final just once in his previous four World Cup appearances, and Argentina lost that one to Germany in 2014. Messi said before the tournament this would ‘surely’ be his last World Cup, a statement the 35-year-old repeated several times over the last month. Sending him out as a champion became the driving force for both him and his Argentina teammates.”

Mark Ogden, ESPN.com: “Kylian Mbappe has already won one World Cup for France, and he almost won a second single-handedly against Argentina. His two goals in the space of 97 seconds in the final 10 minutes of the game gave France a lifeline after they had trailed 2-0 since the first half, and the Paris Saint-Germain star then added a third to claim his hat trick in extra time. But despite Mbappe's heroics -- he also netted his spot kick in the shootout -- France couldn't become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962. With the France squad being hit by a virus in the buildup to the game, it was a remarkable achievement for Les Bleus to be able to fight back from two goals down to take the game to penalties.”

MEGAPHONE

“We were destined to be world champions, and we are.”

Lionel Messi.