Tipsheet: Wright just another elite college basketball coach bailing on the sport

College basketball has become a complete free-for-all.

Recruiting the high end of the grass roots circuit was always crazy, with shoe companies and other intermediaries brokering players to the highest bidder.

The NCAA made little effort to contain the brazen rules-breaking until a federal fraud investigation unearthed a mother lode of actionable evidence. Even then, it took the NCAA years to actually crack down on cheaters.

Transfermania swept the industry once the NCAA allowed players to jump to a new school (once anyway) without sitting out a season. This lead to wholesale tampering by programs looking to fill roster holes.

Then name, image and likeness money began flowing into the sport to make both markets even more insane. Under-the-table bidding was replaced by more widespread over-the-table spending by boosters.

Playing college basketball can now pay better than the NBA’s G League or any number of overseas leagues. Somehow the sport became even more mercenary than it already was, which makes coaching even more difficult that it has been.

Coaches are judged on their ability to earn NCAA Tournament berths and make lengthy stays in the Big Dance, but the 40-minute games with teenage players and the single-elimination format can produce random outcomes.

So are we really surprised that Villanova coach Jay Wright took early retirement from the sport?

The man walked away from a Final Four-caliber team. Wright had his program rolling at the highest possible level.

He hasn’t offered much in the way of an explanation, but coaching at the highest level gets more grueling by the year.

Here is what folks have been writing about all of this:

Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “And another coaching icon heads out the door. The eras keep ending in college basketball, and that’s not going to stop. We have reached the age when the giants say goodbye. But this one was a shocker. Jay Wright has joined the parade, only a few steps behind Mike Krzyzewski, just a year behind Roy Williams. Those are three Hall of Famers who won eight of the past 21 national championships — gone in 12 months. Also Tubby Smith and Lon Kruger, each having taken five different schools to the NCAA tournament. It is a gusher of big names. And now you wonder when the news comes from Jim Boeheim. From Tom Izzo. From Bob Huggins. From Jim Larranaga and Leonard Hamilton. But Jay Wright? Who saw this coming? He’s 60, just off his fourth Final Four at Villanova. He’s 17 years younger than Boeheim, who intends to lace them up again next season. When John Wooden turned 60, he had four more national championships to win. Krzyzewski had two. So did Jim Calhoun. The outside world will never know when a man starts to hear the ticking clock. Wright apparently heard it at an uncommonly early age. Villanova’s loss, not to mention college basketball’s. He has long been one of the poster coaches for class. How he dressed. How he acted. How his team played. How he won. How he lost. Early in his run at Villanova, when the Wildcats carried the rap of underachieving in the NCAA tournament, he did not bark at the questions nor duck the responsibility.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Right in the middle of the NBA Playoffs, more than two weeks after his 21st season at Villanova ended, and several years before most thought it would happen, Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer and two-time national champion coach Jay Wright announced his retirement Wednesday night. To call it shocking is an understatement. This is a man who is only 60 years old in a sport where coaches often work into their 70s. A man who just coached in his fourth Final Four earlier this month. A man who had a top-20 team coming back. So why retire now? Wright offered no real explanation in his announcement on Twitter -- but he did say he's ‘excited to hand over the reigns to Villanova's next coach.’ Put another way, he's excited to walk away -- and these next words are mine, not his -- from a profession that is more demanding and chaotic and exhausting than ever. Again, Wright has not said any of that -- publicly. But sources have indicated that he, like many of his colleagues, simply reached a point where the job wasn't nearly as fun as it used to be because of all of the things coaches now have to deal with that didn't use to exist. Name, image and likeness rights were long overdue. The one-time transfer waiver is fair. Alternative options for high school prospects are great. Social media is fun. But even the coaches who agree with each of those previous four sentences -- and, trust me, not all of them do -- acknowledge that the combination of those things has made their jobs complex and in many ways unappealing. Do you really believe it's a coincidence that North Carolina’s Roy Williams, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Villanova's Jay Wright all retired within 13 months of each other -- or that Maryland’s coach (Mark Turgeon) and Louisville’s coach (Chris Mack) just straight quit in the middle of the season? I don't.”

Mike DeCourcy, The Sporting News: “If we follow the academic calendar, it starts with welcoming players to campus while making recruiting trips for home visits in September, soon followed by the start of preseason practice, the early signing period and the launch of the regular season in November, which runs into March and is followed by the NCAA Tournament and then the April recruiting events and the spring signing period, then welcoming players for summer school in June and leaving home for most of July for the summer recruiting period. There is no normal life in all of that. Coaches complain about it all the time, but no one’s ever gotten around to fixing it. The allure of the gym is intoxicating, almost addictive, and that is why so few leave as Wright has done. The average age of the coaches at this year’s Final Four was 61. Jim Boeheim at Syracuse is 77 and has indicated no interest in stepping away. Rick Pitino is 69 and coaching well below his station, at Iona, and certainly not for the money. Tom Izzo was in the Final Four in 2019 and now is 67. Kelvin Sampson made it a year ago and is 66. They will be back in 2022-23.”

Jay Bilas, ESPN.com: “At age 60, Wright seems too young, too vibrant and too vital to the fabric of the game to retire. This one caught me off guard. I knew it was coming with Mike Krzyzewski because he was 75 years old and at Duke for 42 years. That seemed natural, and orderly. Jay Wright retiring is a gut punch to the game and those who love it so. I expected that Wright would be the standard-bearer in the game for the next decade, and when I heard the rumblings early on Wednesday, I was floored. It simply cannot be true. But, it is. On one level, I hope Wright is simply content with the decision to move forward with the next phase of his life. Nobody deserves it more. On a selfish level, I hope Wright is not done in the game, in whatever capacity he might choose going forward. Losing a person of the quality and caliber of Jay Wright leaves a very real void, at Villanova, and across the basketball landscape. It shakes you up, in a very real sense. He is that important to the game. We all owe Jay Wright a debt of gratitude for what he had done in the game, for the game, and for all of us. For me, personally, Wright has been a wonderful friend, sounding board and example of how a person should carry himself in every situation.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “In reality, Wright’s decision to hand Villanova off to someone else after 21 seasons, two national titles and four Final Four appearances shouldn’t be a surprise. As usual, Wright is showing the rest of us how it should be done. This isn’t the time to bemoan the state of college basketball or the NCAA or how much more complicated coaches' lives are now because of the transfer portal and the injection of name, image and likeness money into the recruiting process. Coaching is no different than every job in every sector of American life that has its complications and frustrations. We all have to evolve professionally or get left behind. The question for all of us is, at what point can we say that we no longer need the aggravation, the long hours and the pressure of performing whatever it is we’re supposed to do? As the money gets bigger in college coaching, to the point where a single five-year contract at a power conference school should provide enough financial security for a couple generations, we’ll eventually get used to this. Someone like Wright retiring at the top of their game with a lot of good years left won’t just be the norm, it’ll become the goal.”

MEGAPHONE

“As the paint opens up in terms of Kofi’s presence not being there, you’re looking for downhill guys who can get in the paint and attack the rim. I think one of the things that I’m trying really hard to impose on our guys this spring is getting to the free-throw line more. That’s by attacking. We were not a good layup team last year. It’s something we struggled with in transition. That’ll be a major emphasis. I think we’ve got guys who can bounce it. And instead of post-entering and getting the ball in the paint through that, we’re going to have to drive it.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood, on moving forward without super-sized center Kofi Cockburn.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.