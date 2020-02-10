Tipsheet: XFL kicks off with good ratings, positive reviews

Bill Shea , The Athletic: “So, not bad, Vince McMahon. Not bad. McMahon is the billionaire WWE owner and showman who hatched the idea of trying a spring pro football league again, nearly 20 years after he and NBC blew through $70 million on what proved to be a tacky catastrophe of sex, dumb violence, gimmicks, bluster and bad football. There have been a few other attempts at spring pro football since then, including the Alliance of American Football, which ran out of money and failed after eight of 10 games a year ago. McMahon reportedly plans to spend up to $500 million to stage a far more professional product, and on Saturday, it showed. While there are rule differences from the NFL, namely on kickoffs and extra points, they’re interesting and not about empty theatrics. I expect the NFL to take a serious look at what McMahon’s league is doing.”

Ben Kercheval, CBSSports.com: “The first weekend of the XFL started fast and ended with a thud. Perhaps that's to be expected for a start-up football league, but in four games, there was a lot of potential of what this league can be ... and what it hopes it won't be. The second half of the D.C-Seattle game was thrilling, fun football. It was the perfect start for a league looking to put its best foot forward. And the show put on by Houston quarterback P.J. Walker gave this league a lot of reason for optimism. But Sunday's games were a different story. New York's 23-3 thumping of Tampa Bay was a bad mixture of poor quarterback play meets stout defense. And then the nightcap of St. Louis and Dallas was a defensive struggle to the tune of 15-9. That low-scoring, sluggish play was by design, though. Renegades coach Bob Stoops is a defensive mind and BattleHawks coach Jonathan Hayes, who's known Stoops for years, said after the game he had an inkling Stoops would try to grind things out a bit. That's good coaching. What's not good are the mistakes. Turnovers, penalties, negative plays and general miscues are the type of things that make casual fans lose interest quickly. Granted, every team needs a few weeks to work out the kinks. And not every team is going to have a great quarterback. Understanding those things are prerequisites to enjoying this league. And give the XFL this: the product is further ahead in Week 1 than what many expected it would be. However, sitting in the Globe Life Park press box, the BattleHawks-Renegades game was a sloooooooooooow three-plus hours. Even the most unwatchable AAF games moved quickly. So while Saturday provided fans with the type of excitement they were hoping to get from the league, Sunday was evidence that start-up leagues still face uphill battles getting watchable football on television. But if the football is more consistently good by Week 3 or Week 4, this league should be fine.”