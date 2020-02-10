Tipsheet: XFL kicks off with good ratings, positive reviews

The XFL is off and running well. The new league earned plaudits for its debut weekend, although Our Town’s product did not help much.
The BattleHawks won their messy opener in Arlington, Texas, by dispatching the Dallas Renegade 15-9 in a game featuring far more mistakes than big plays.
Weird kicking rules aside, that game looked too much like a Rams preseason opener. The game dragged on, contrary to the XFL’s push for quick-tempo games.
The full access coverage of the BattleHawks game took some getting used to. Transparency is great, but sitting in on the play-calling and officiating debates was like listening into an air traffic control booth.
That said, everybody in the XFL from Vince McMahon on down should feel good about the Week 1 stadium enthusiasm and the positive TV numbers the new league generated.
There was far more good overall than bad. Here is what folks have been writing about the XFL:
Conor Orr, SI.com: “At its best, the XFL will snuggle neatly into the rotation with non-playoff hockey and non-tournament college basketball. It will exist within the football infrastructure and appeal to the offseason fan by not taking itself too seriously, which is noticeable in the way they broadcast live play calls, stream the booth review process and experiment with rule alterations that would have made the NFL’s cadre of dusty owners clutch their pearls. Coaches are interviewed during the game and not ushered into dark tunnels by FBI caliber body men like they’re secret government assets. The parallels between Triple-A baseball or perhaps its more experimental independent league arms are there, and they’re comforting. There is a market for all of this when it is packaged neatly and financed responsibly. The NFL needs a pipeline to support the hundreds of college football players who are cast away from their draconian (and sometimes destructively political) selection process. Fans need the year-round possibility of stumbling across some high-scoring shootout that commands their attention whilst waiting for the white-knuckle finale of The Masked Singer™. And those of us who have become a little disengaged with the game need a little weird. Weird kickoffs. Weird double passes. Weird quarterback substitution patterns. A little dose of imagination.”
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: “The XFL’s debut game drew 3.3 million viewers. ABC announced that number today and added that the viewership peaked at the end of the broadcast, which is a good sign that the game kept fans interested. Last year, the Alliance of American Football drew 2.9 million viewers for its first game. The AAF never reached anything remotely close to that again and shut down before completing its first season. But the XFL has a much better TV deal than the AAF had. After that first AAF game aired on CBS, other games moved to TNT, NFL Network, CBS Sports Network and the streaming B/R Live service. The XFL will continue to air on ABC, FOX and ESPN throughout the season. The big question facing the XFL is whether it can hold onto that Day One audience or perhaps even grow as the season goes on — or whether fans tuned into the first game out of curiosity and will tune out just as quickly.”
Lorenzo Reyes, USA Today: “Minutes before kickoff in the Guardians Game at MetLife Stadium, two fans waited in line at a concession stand. ‘Didn’t you say this would be a high-scoring league?’ a woman with a New York Giants knitted hat asked her friend. ‘Take the over.’ Her friend looked at her, paused and contemplated. He then punched a few buttons on his smartphone screen and appeared to take her advice. ‘Yeah, what the hell,’ he said. That’s one segment of fans the XFL is looking to capitalize on. With online sportsbooks readily accessible on smartphones, the league has embraced sports gambling, even lising live money lines on broadcasts and allowing broadcasters to discuss them. Acknowledging the existence and growing popularity of sports gambling should not only helps the league make inroads with a potential new fan base, it gives those interested in wagering a league that is open and transparent about the industry’s existence.”
Bill Shea, The Athletic: “So, not bad, Vince McMahon. Not bad. McMahon is the billionaire WWE owner and showman who hatched the idea of trying a spring pro football league again, nearly 20 years after he and NBC blew through $70 million on what proved to be a tacky catastrophe of sex, dumb violence, gimmicks, bluster and bad football. There have been a few other attempts at spring pro football since then, including the Alliance of American Football, which ran out of money and failed after eight of 10 games a year ago. McMahon reportedly plans to spend up to $500 million to stage a far more professional product, and on Saturday, it showed. While there are rule differences from the NFL, namely on kickoffs and extra points, they’re interesting and not about empty theatrics. I expect the NFL to take a serious look at what McMahon’s league is doing.”
Ben Kercheval, CBSSports.com: “The first weekend of the XFL started fast and ended with a thud. Perhaps that's to be expected for a start-up football league, but in four games, there was a lot of potential of what this league can be ... and what it hopes it won't be. The second half of the D.C-Seattle game was thrilling, fun football. It was the perfect start for a league looking to put its best foot forward. And the show put on by Houston quarterback P.J. Walker gave this league a lot of reason for optimism. But Sunday's games were a different story. New York's 23-3 thumping of Tampa Bay was a bad mixture of poor quarterback play meets stout defense. And then the nightcap of St. Louis and Dallas was a defensive struggle to the tune of 15-9. That low-scoring, sluggish play was by design, though. Renegades coach Bob Stoops is a defensive mind and BattleHawks coach Jonathan Hayes, who's known Stoops for years, said after the game he had an inkling Stoops would try to grind things out a bit. That's good coaching. What's not good are the mistakes. Turnovers, penalties, negative plays and general miscues are the type of things that make casual fans lose interest quickly. Granted, every team needs a few weeks to work out the kinks. And not every team is going to have a great quarterback. Understanding those things are prerequisites to enjoying this league. And give the XFL this: the product is further ahead in Week 1 than what many expected it would be. However, sitting in the Globe Life Park press box, the BattleHawks-Renegades game was a sloooooooooooow three-plus hours. Even the most unwatchable AAF games moved quickly. So while Saturday provided fans with the type of excitement they were hoping to get from the league, Sunday was evidence that start-up leagues still face uphill battles getting watchable football on television. But if the football is more consistently good by Week 3 or Week 4, this league should be fine.”
Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: “There are some recognizable names on coaching staffs. Bob Stoops is coaching Dallas. June Jones is Houston’s head coach. Former Seahawks quarterback and Redskins coach Jim Zorn is a good fit as Seattle’s coach. Former Bears coach Marc Trestman is Tampa Bay’s head coach. There are a few quarterbacks fans will remember. Landry Jones (Dallas), Cardale Jones (D.C.), Josh Johnson (Los Angeles) and Aaron Murray (Tampa Bay) are somewhat recognizable names, mostly from their college days. There are a few other players who fans might know, like punter Marquette King, receiver Sammie Coates and receiver Keenan Reynolds. But there are practically no stars in the league. The XFL resisted making a Johnny Manziel-type splash and are banking on the style of play in the league overcoming the lack of big names.”
MEGAPHONE
“I’ll bet people are surprised how good the play is. Anybody who loves football saw with their own eyes that, ‘This is something I can get behind.’ ”
New York Guardians coach Kevin Gilbride, to reporters after his team’s debut.