Tipsheet: Yankees benefited the most from pandemic shutdown

As MLB players report to work, general managers must assess what they have or don’t have in place for the 60-game sprint that starts later this month.
New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman is happier than most executives. He could have four players in the lineup who would not have been ready in April: Outfielders Aaron Judge (broken rib), Giancarlo Stanton (calf strain) and Aaron Hicks (elbow surgery) plus pitcher James Paxton (back surgery).
So the Bronx Bombers could be ready to muscle up.
"Ultimately, we're in it to win it, and I think everybody else should be feeling the same way,” Cashman told reporters. "And especially in a shortened season, I think it heightens the ability for anybody to really take a shot at the title. And so, therefore, how they respond to this challenge remains to be seen, but I think it's certainly going to open it up for a lot of opportunities for teams to take advantage of."
The pandemic shutdown allowed New York Mets reliever Dellin Betances additional time to push past the shoulder problems that shelved him last season. Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters he is “extremely excited” about where Betances is in his recovery.
The Mets also signed veteran reliever Jared Hughes to provide pitching depth for the relaunch. He went to camp with the Astros this spring but opted out of his minor league deal.
The restart was less kind to Colorado Rockies GM Jeff Bridich, since slugger Ian Desmond opted not to play this season. So he signed 900-year-old Matt Kemp to a minor league deal to see if he could help fill the designated hitter role.
"The DH is an obvious benefit in terms of his potential place on our major league roster," Bridich told reporters "That was going to be the case whether Ian opted in or opted out, and so again, it's a right-handed power bat. He's got a sense of the strike zone, we've seen it for how many years? And he's very motivated to get back on the field and continue his career and play well. Whether that's in the outfield or only at DH, we have to let some weeks pass before we can make any decisions like that."
The Washington Nationals will play without potential No. 5 starter Joe Ross and long-time first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who opted out of playing. Erick Fedde and Austin Voth are expected compete for the final rotation slot in the absence of Ross.
The San Diego Padres acquired speedy infielder Jorge Mateo from the Oakland A’s for a player to be named later. Mateo is a formerly-prized prospect who is out of minor league options, but the pandemic rules make him an interesting player to take a flyer on.
Look for more trades and signings once teams get a good look at the players who have been on the shelf for months.
Here is what folks are writing about baseball’s return to work:
Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “Even under normal circumstances, baseball is the rare sport in which the best team on paper usually doesn't win the title, but most of its tendency to create underdogs comes from its famously crapshooty postseason, which comes the closest to a coin flip among the major American sports. This year, we can’t count on the top-tier teams even making it to the postseason, which spoils some of the suspense about bragging rights that October typically provides. If MLB had replaced the regular season with an expanded tournament, we could easily embrace the randomness and abandon any expectation of this semblance of the season establishing the best teams. As it is, though, we’re heading for a regular season that won’t really be regular at all.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “The key to the 60-game season is to get off to a good start. Two weeks is about 25 percent of the season. Teams better play those first few weeks like it’s the postseason, which is why aggressive managing will be in order. The games will lack energy without fans. Players will have limited personal freedom because of the necessary health protocols. Paychecks have been reduced and for some low-salaried players non-existent because they already received advance money. The threat of COVID is real. So if you remove the incentive to win–and a bad start in a 60-game season could do just that–the season becomes a burden, especially for the veteran player who has made his money. This season could set up well for an aggressive manager with a young team that finds its purpose quickly and rides the opportunity.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “If there is a season — huge ‘if,’ still — whoever can keep the most players healthy for 60 games in 66 days (again nothing normal/standard this year) will gain an edge. A 15-game injury goes from a player missing less than 10 percent of a 162-game schedule to missing 25 percent this year. So just showing up to camp with more viable candidates is beneficial. The larger the pool for teams to pick from the better. And no club had more key players regain health during the shutdown than the Yankees, in part because no club was going to begin the year with as many big names on the injured list . . . Proviso alert: Judge, Stanton and Paxton have long injury histories and the susceptible will probably be even more vulnerable under these conditions. But the Yankees will begin this spring training healthier than they ended the last.”
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “In Major League Baseball’s 60-game, dash-to-the-playoffs format, teams will initially be allowed to carry 30 players on their roster instead of 26. Teams can also carry 30 other players for use on what’s being referred to as their taxi squad — players who can join the team because of injury or illness. In a way, it’s not that different than having your Triple-A team close. The taxi squad rosters, however, also include some of each franchise’s top prospects. For example: The Tigers are expected to have Spencer Torkelson, their No. 1 overall pick in the draft a few weeks ago, on their taxi squad after he signed his contract Tuesday. The A’s are carrying an 18-year-old catcher they just drafted. The minor leaguers who aren’t either upper-tier prospects or Triple-A level replacements will await their next marching orders — if there are any besides get ready for 2021.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “For all the sacrifices and deferred dreams the novel coronavirus forced upon the sports world, many are paired with some solace, knowing that there will be a next year. One sector, from top to bottom, doesn’t have that luxury. The long-anticipated announcement Tuesday that Minor League Baseball’s 2020 season will be canceled is a blow to thousands of minor leaguers who just saw the thankless, debt-inducing, harrowing road to the majors sidetracked, perhaps permanently. It is a gut punch to the staffers still remaining at the 160 affiliated minor-league clubs who have held on through furloughs and pay cuts and added even more creative duties to their usual titles in the name of keeping their jobs. With an entire calendar year of virtually no revenue, many more will lose their jobs. And -- because what’s a pandemic in our country without a little opportunism? -- it may represent a death knell for dozens of franchises that Major League Baseball placed on a chopping block in the service of shaving a few nickels and creating more efficiency, long-term growth of the game be damned.”
MEGAPHONE
"He's willing to devote a lot of time and energy and thought to all of the things that he does. And so when you have somebody like that who is a professional athlete who is in the thick of it every day and trying to do the very best that he can to hold up his end of the bargain as an athlete, a teammate, a performer, and then he's always willing to think about other people on the team, in the organization and outside the organization, it's easy to gravitate to people like that."
Bridich, on Desmond, who decided not to play this year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!