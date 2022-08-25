Tipsheet: Yankees GM Cashman has no regrets over Montgomery-Bader trade

The New York Yankees finally exhaled this week. They won three straight games – including two against the powerful cross-metropolis Mets – before getting on a charter flight to the West Coast.

The have slugger Giancarlo Stanton returning for a four-game series against the undermanned Oakland A’s. Then the Yankees have a three-game series against the reeling Los Angeles Angels.

Starting pitcher Frankie Montas, the team’s key pickup from the A’s ahead of the trade deadline, just delivered his first strong performance since joining the team.

So maybe we can quit making fun of them now. And maybe, just maybe, fewer New Yorkers will complain about their trade that sent pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman joined New York Post scribes Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on “The Show” podcast and expressed no remorse for moving Montgomery, who has pitched lights-out for the Cardinals.

“We made some tough decisions and some tough recommendations,” Cashman said. “We traded a quality starter and homegrown player in Jordan Montgomery that was obviously doing well for us. Knowing that you have to give to get, and we were looking to satisfy an area of need but you were going to have to wait on it.

"And we are in that space where Jordan Montgomery ultimately has taken the ball every five days and we are waiting on Bader to get healthy and join our band of merry men. We were in the space I knew we’d be in when we made that trade.”

Once Bader is able to don the pinstripes and resume robbing hitters of extra-base hits with his outstanding range in center field, Yankees fans will like this trade whole lot more.

“We were plus defense at every position except center field, so now we are in position if we can unpack that present, which we expect we can, we just have to wait on it for a period of time,” Cashman said. “When we do Aaron Boone will have a legitimate choice in center field that will hopefully serve us well. Those are hard to get and that’s why the cost was so extreme.

“So, stay tuned and we’ll see how it plays out. No regrets, because this is the space we knew we’d be in . . . You gotta rob Peter to pay Paul sometimes.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “Since losing the first two games of the Subway Series at Citi Field on July 26-27, the Yankees had gone just 9-15 with one series win, taking three straight from the Royals from July 28-30. They proceeded to lose 14 out of their next 18 games, however, with their offense grinding to a halt; from August 9-20, they went 2-9 and were shut out four times while scoring just 21 runs. Not until Sunday’s win over the Blue Jays and Monday’s win over the Mets did they notch back-to-back wins in August, and the two-game sweep of the Mets marked their first series win since the calendar flipped. It’s a start, and particularly with (Andrew) Benintendi coming around as well (6-for-10 with two walks, two doubles and a homer in their past three games after hitting .192/.302/.301 through his first 21 games), the Yankees’ trade deadline suddenly looks more successful regardless of how Montgomery or Joey Gallo are doing elsewhere. If Montas can continue to pitch up to Tuesday’s standards against top competition, the Yankees will be a whole lot stronger come October.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “I did not foresee Pujols' return to the St. Louis Cardinals turning into one of the feel-good stories of the season, let alone project him to having a legitimate shot at reaching 700 home runs with 40 games remaining. No, when the Cardinals reunited with Pujols, I had visions of Ken Griffey Jr.'s final season in Seattle in 2010, when Griffey played 33 games, didn't hit a home run and quietly walked away at the end of May. For much of the season, it looked like the Cardinals might have to eventually face a decision on whether to cut bait with the future Hall of Famer. After going 0-for-2 on July 4, Pujols' average was down to .189 and he had hit .154 over his previous 65 at-bats. Then, at age 42, Pujols somehow suddenly turned the clock back to 2001.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Angels haven’t had a winning season since 2015. They haven’t been to the postseason since 2014. They haven’t won a postseason game since 2009. And they haven’t won a World Series since 2002, right before Moreno purchased the team for $183.5 million. Moreno will make a killing financially, with the team now worth about $2.5 billion, but he leaves heartbroken and even bitter, knowing that they never won despite having some of the biggest stars in the game. It’s going to be awfully tough to explain one day how a team never won with Albert Pujols, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the same lineup. Moreno loved his stars, but after initial success (2004 AL MVP Vladimir Guerrero) it was free-agent blunder after blunder, from the $240 million given to Pujols, the $125 million given to Josh Hamilton, and now the seven-year, $245 million for Anthony Rendon. The Angels’ front-office landscape is littered with stories of Moreno waking them up in the morning or late at night, screaming in the phone, demanding that things better change – or else. Moreno has hired six GMs since 2007, firing five of them, with current GM Perry Minasian the latest under fire. They are on their fourth manager in five years, with Moreno overruling his own GM and hiring the last three times. In the past two years alone, they have swallowed more than $60 million in contracts with the release of Albert Pujols in 2021, Justin Upton in April, and Maddon two months later.”

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “The Angels were willing to listen to offers for reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani prior to this season’s Trade Deadline, though the asking price was astronomical. Los Angeles will likely field offers for the two-way superstar again this winter, and given the state of the club’s farm system – MLB Pipeline just ranked it No. 30 in its midseason re-rank -- and the fact that Ohtani has only one year left before becoming a free agent, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Angels dealt him for a haul of prospects. If Ohtani does become available and the Angels seriously engage in negotiations, this would become the biggest story of the offseason. Tuesday’s news that owner Arte Moreno is exploring the possibility of selling the club could also become a factor, as a new owner might want to make a run at signing Ohtani to a lucrative extension.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “The new way to make sport of the Washington Nationals is to note that they have not had a starting pitcher get a win since July 6, a record 40 games that goes back to 1901 . . . The 2022 Nationals have been a work in regress since Opening Day, and we all understood that. They have adhered to a strict win-one-lose-two strategy all year, and other than the Soto trade have been entirely unnoticed by the baseball world. Other than this starting pitcher stat, they’re the Tigers with better hitters, the A’s with better attendance, and the Pirates with blander uniforms. This starting pitching stat is the one thing that separates them from the other woefuls. And maybe that’s the reason it exists—so we can discuss the otherwise undiscussable. If there is a thing worse than being bad, it is being bland and bad. Like the Cubs, or the Royals. Maybe the real task here is to find the hook that makes it worth the bait. The Angels are famous for wasting Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and now they are famous for Arte Moreno wanting to sell the team because his kids don’t want it. The Pirates are famous for owner Bob Nutting posing for a picture with a fan wearing a “SELL THE TEAM” shirt, and if he isn’t blissfully unaware of it, he is a comedic genius. The Rangers are famous for firing manager Chris Woodward and then two days later firing head of baseball operations Jon Daniels and leaving general manager Chris Young to figure out which one was worse.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “(Dayton) Moore has his quirks, but he's almost universally praised within the game as a human being and leader. Professional baseball is a results-based business, though, and at some point it's worth wondering when Moore's results will take precedent. The Royals haven't had a .500 season or better since 2016, and they've enjoyed just three winning efforts since he took over the reins in 2006. The Royals did reach back-to-back World Series, winning the 2015 edition, and that surely earned him a fountain of good will. (Of course, Daniels' Rangers had also won consecutive pennants a few years prior, and that didn't spare him in the end.) New Royals owner John Sherman promoted Moore earlier this year to club president (with J.J. Picollo taking over as GM), suggesting he's content to carry on with the status quo for now.”

MEGAPHONE

“We did things right, really, a lot of good things, for five of the seven games against them. We pitched exceptionally well for five out of the seven games against them. We pitched in a way where you can beat this team. We didn’t pitch that way the last two days.”

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after his team lost their last two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers 22-7.