The New York Yankees didn't really need a first baseman, since Our Town's Luke Voit has been doing just fine there this season.
They didn't need a designated hitter, since Giancarlo Stanton will return to active duty Tuesday. The Yankees didn't need more power, since outfielder Aaron Judge is about to return, too.
But they traded for slugger Edwin Encarnacion anyway, sending middling pitching prospect Juan Then to Seattle to get him. Could this deal have a domino effect?
It will be interesting to see which players end up on the market as more also-rans bail and more contenders aggressively shop for talent.
The Yankees are about to add impressive power to their attack in a one-week span, replacing less-powerful hitters like Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier.
"Encarnacion, Stanton and Judge -- that's three elite power hitters plugged into our lineup," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Hopefully, it's something that over time creates a big-time advantage for us."
Yeah, well, there's a pretty good chance that will happen.
Meanwhile, Frazier is headed back to Triple-A despite his productive stint (11 homers, .285/.333/.522 slash line) as a Yankees fill-in.
“This is the reality of things,” Frazier told reporters. “Guess I'm facing reality right now. It's a tough pill to swallow. It's never fun, especially with how much I've felt like I’ve contributed to this team.”
At worst, he will provide insurance against further injuries. At best, perhaps he can become a trade chip as the Yankees seek pitching upgrades.
Here is what folks are writing about the Yankees trade:
Jon Tayler, SI.com: "It’s the trade that shook up the sports world on Saturday, sending shockwaves throughout the league and prompting outcry on Twitter and all over the internet. I’m talking, of course, about the deal that will reportedly send Edwin Encarnacion from the Mariners to the Yankees. Okay, so this swap between Seattle and New York isn’t quite as momentous as the mega-trade that saw Anthony Davis finally join the Lakers over in the NBA. But all kidding aside, it’s a move that will have a big impact on the American League playoff race, as Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has beefed up one of the most imposing lineups in baseball and turned it into a veritable home run factory at a low cost. In acquiring Encarnacion, that’s what the Yankees have signed up for: dingers, and lots of them. The 36-year-old first baseman leads the AL in round-trippers this season with 21 to go along with a .241/.356/.531 line in 289 plate appearances. That amounts to a 140 OPS+, his best figure since 2015, and in line with the terrifying slugger that he’s been over the last seven years. It’s also a return to form after a down 2018 campaign in Cleveland, as the burly Dominican has upped his walk rate, cut down on his strikeouts, and is hitting fewer ground balls. Even if he offers next to zero defensively or on the bases, he’s plenty productive with just his bat . . . the Yankees now have arguably the best lineup in baseball. Like last year’s Brewers, who traded for Mike Moustakas at the deadline and moved Travis Shaw to second base, New York’s plan is seemingly to add the best bats possible and figure the rest out later while using the offense and a great bullpen to paper over deficiencies in the rotation. Given Milwaukee’s success, it’s hard to argue with that strategy. On top of that, getting Encarnacion keeps him away from the rest of the competition, as Tampa, Boston and Houston all could have used another hitter."
Zach Kram, The Ringer: "To some, the Encarnación acquisition is strange: New York would seem to need pitching, not more hitting, and after the starter-starved Yankees recently let the Braves outbid them for free-agent Dallas Keuchel, they seem to be prioritizing the latter against common sense. That contention, however, misses the point: The Yankees are going all in on a strategy fit for the 2019 baseball environment, with a dual emphasis on power hitting and relief pitching. All of this season’s key league-wide trends are converging in the Bronx. The first reason New York traded for Encarnación is that the Yankees’ 2019 offense is good but not great; much better than it had been at low points earlier this decade, but not as fearsome as it was the last two seasons, as the team transitioned into a new competitive era. Nor has the Yankees’ power reached recent levels, as they set the MLB record for most team home runs in 2018 but have seen the likes of the Twins, Astros, and Encarnación’s Mariners out-homer them this season. That they even rank as high as sixth in homers per game is a testament to the performance of regulars like Gary Sanchez (20 home runs), Luke Voit (17), and Gleyber Torres (15) in their injured teammates’ stead. (It’s also a testament, perhaps, to their playing the Orioles 12 times already.) The Yankees’ five highest home run totals last year belonged to Stanton, Judge, Aaron Hicks, Didi Gregorius, and Miguel Andújar—but due to injuries, those players have combined for just 10 this season. Stanton has batted just 15 times total; Yankees pitchers, in interleague play, have batted 14."
Cole Harvey, ESPN.com: "A new day is dawning on the New York Yankees' season. Compared to every other day in an injury-ravaged spring that was dominated by a bevy of little-known backups, this new day will look and feel vastly different. With two of the biggest tests the Yankees will face this year looming on their schedule, the revamped look and feel is timely and necessary. Remember the B-teamers? Well, this was their team. But now their reign is over. They served their purpose. But it's time for them to step aside. Why? Because 'Big-Boy Season' is about to commence. It will unofficially kick off Monday night in the Bronx when the Yankees, before taking on key division foe Tampa Bay, introduce a pinstripes-wearing Edwin Encarnacion to the Yankee Stadium crowd. That introduction will mark the moment the organization moves into the latest -- and perhaps last -- phase of its season, when power becomes a truly potent and viable weapon. As the Rays and Astros report to the Bronx this week, the Yankees are about to let their big boys play."
Ben Weinrib, Yahoo! Sports: "With excess hitting depth, the Yankees could trade a hitter for a position of need. Veterans Gardner and (Jacoby) Ellsbury are not going to draw much interest, while Gleyber Torres and Luke Voit are likely considered too integral to the team’s future to trade. That leaves Frazier as the most obvious trade piece. Right now, the Yankees’ biggest hole is in their rotation with injuries to six different starting pitchers less than three months in the year. Despite that, they still rank 12th in starting pitcher WAR, although that trails the five other major AL playoff contender. While the Yankees missed out on Dallas Keuchel when they were outbid by the Atlanta Braves, there are plenty of starting pitchers on the trade market. They’ve already expressed interest in Marcus Stroman and Madison Bumgarner, and maybe after a slow start, the Indians will be willing to listen again on Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber."
MEGAPHONE
“Obviously we have a lot of talented guys in the room and a lot of talented guys headed back which will do nothing but make our team stronger. You never know. Nobody expected me to play center field 40 of the first 45 days of the season. All the guys we have on hand, we have one of the deepest rosters in the league with a lot of talent. So anytime you can add someone as good as Edwin makes us better. How that affects me, that is not something I am concerned about.’’
• Brett Gardner, on likely becoming a pine-time player as the Yankees added three sluggers to their lineup.