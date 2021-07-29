Tipsheet: Yankees land Gallo, Brewers muscle up as deadline nears

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “There is also no doubt that Gallo is tailor-made for the short porch at Yankee Stadium. Of his 145 career home runs, 75 have gone to right field and 39 to center field. The Yankees also desperately needed a left-handed bat. Gallo's 25 home runs in 2021 are more than the 22 the Yankees have hit all season from the left side. Still, why are the Yankees making this big of a trade given the state of their season? After all, they entered the evening a distant 8.5 games behind the Red Sox in the American League East, three games behind the A's for the second wild card (and the A's made their own significant addition on Wednesday in acquiring Starling Marte from the Marlins) and not really showing any signs that they're anything other than mediocre. Gallo also cost the Yankees, in Jeff Passan's words, ‘a massive haul of prospects.’ Time will tell on that side of the trade, but a massive haul of potential is still a steep price to pay, no matter the return, and teams chasing a playoff spot like the Yankees are usually reluctant to trade away prospects for a playoff run that is hardly a lock. Gallo is also a career .211 hitter -- .223 this season -- who mixes awe-inspiring displays of power with a frustrating number of strikeouts, 125 in 95 games this season (which actually gives him a career-low 32.2% strikeout rate). That's another strikeout hitter added to a lineup that already has the fourth-highest strikeout rate in the AL.”