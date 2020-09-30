Tipsheet: Yankees, Twins hold playoff form, for better and worse

So what did we learn on the first day of the baseball playoffs?
This was a remedial lesson. Mostly fans got to revisit material they should have already known:
- The New York Yankees are still the New York Yankees. Gerrit Cole looked like a $324 million pitcher, which he is, and the Bronx Bombers flexed their power on the poor Cleveland Indians with their 12-3 victory Tuesday. “This is why we got [Cole],” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said. “We didn’t get him to throw in April. We got him to throw in postseason baseball for the Yankees. He took it up another notch. He’s got that type of intensity, just being an animal out there.”
- The Minnesota Twins remained cursed in the postseason. They turned a late 1-0 lead against the Houston Astros turn into a 4-1 loss – their 17th consecutive postseason defeat dating back to 2004. “It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Twins reliever Sergio Romo said. “You’ve got to give credit to them for not giving up. They obviously went out and fought it out themselves.”
- The Tampa Bay Rays appear ready to exploit their pitching depth to make a deep playoff run. They used Blake Snell and their bullpen to shut down the overmatched Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. “We did a lot of things right tonight,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “You’d like to find ways to separate games at times, but if you’re not, you have to play really clean baseball. And tonight was a pretty good representation of the Tampa Bay Rays and our players and how we go about winning games.”
There was one surprise Tuesday: The Chicago White Sox found their reset button. After losing seven of their final eight games in the regular season, they regrouped to handle the Oakland A’s 4-1 behind Lucas Giolito’s dominant performance.
So much for the notion that a team needed to carry momentum into the playoffs. Giolito personally revived the White Sox during their first postseason game in 12 years by carrying a perfect game into the seventh inning against the A’s.
“We were sure we were going to make the playoffs. We knew we had the talent to do it,” Giolito said. “When it comes time to actually play in the playoffs, it’s the same game.”
Yeah, but teams don't always play it that way. We saw the Twins flinch badly on the big stage.
They suffered two infield miscues that opened the door for the Astros. Marwin Gonzalez’s muffed grounder allowed Houston to tie the game in the seventh and Jorge Polanco’s throwing error led to a three-run rally in the ninth.
“Today, in a tight situation, anything you’re not going to execute is going to come back to bite you,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We realize we're probably a play or two from being in the clubhouse and being very satisfied with what we saw. But we have to play a complete game to earn that and to win a ballgame.”
ASSESSING THE CARDINALS
Here is what folks have been writing about the Redbirds heading into their series against the San Diego Padres:
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “The Cardinals had just three qualified hitters post an OPS+ of 100 or better this year: Paul Goldschmidt, Brad Miller, and Harrison Bader. Their collective wRC+, 93, was 19th best in baseball, just barely enough to make this the best offense in Missouri. According to Baseball Reference’s wins above average metric, the Cardinals had the 26th-best pitching staff in baseball; FanGraphs WAR puts the staff at No. 20 . . . (The Cardinals’ ERA- was 10th best in baseball, suggesting that they outperformed their peripheral numbers.) You have to really look to find something the Cardinals do better than the Padres. Unless St. Louis levels up thanks to a Jeterian volume of playoff experience from Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, this team might end up playing exactly 60 games this year after all.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Fatigue and pitching injuries are real concerns for the Cardinals, and they also have one of the worst offenses among playoff teams. The Padres are the better team by a significant margin.”
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “Baseball is a sport where you can believe in ‘Cardinals Devil Magic’ and not seem crazy. These Cardinals, sidelined by COVID-19 for a few weeks, rebounded to make the postseason. So there might be some extra magic at play this year.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “[Jack] Flaherty is the Cardinals' best pitcher. He doesn't have the best ERA; that belongs to Kwang Hyun Kim, the 32-year-old left-hander in his first season who has posted a 1.62 ERA. Flaherty doesn't have the most experience; that's Adam Wainwright, the 39-year-old who has been very good this year, too. Between Kim and Wainwright, though, the Cardinals are trying to pull off some kind of a trick. This season, 126 starters threw at least 30 innings. Only 17 of them averaged below 90 mph on their fastballs. Kim and Wainwright are two of them. On fastballs between 88 and 92 mph this year, according to Statcast, the Padres hit .329 and slugged a major-league-best .658. One more time: Flaherty, even with his 4.91 ERA, is the Cardinals' best pitcher. He has the best stuff. He has the right attitude. In fact, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said on MLB Network that Flaherty would go in Game 2. Then, suddenly, the Cardinals decided he wouldn't. If they win one of the first two games, it will look very smart. If they don't, they'll have lost a postseason series without using their ace.”
Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “I don't see the injury concerns being enough of a reason for this club to get knocked out by the Cardinals. San Diego owns one of the best offenses in baseball and their bullpen is deep, but more importantly, they're simply better than St. Louis in nearly every category. Definitely giving the Cards props for even making the playoffs this year. After their coronavirus outbreak in August, the club was forced to play 11 doubleheaders, including six in September.”
Brendan Gawlowski, FanGraphs: “The lack of days off in the postseason this year means that teams will have to navigate October differently. Washington’s 2019 strategy of only allowing six of their pitchers anywhere near the mound will not work this season. Teams cannot plan on coaxing a handful of innings from their starters before turning things over to dominant bullpens night after night, as Kansas City’s World Series clubs did so successfully. That’s a major impediment for St. Louis, a team with a deep bullpen but a thin rotation. At some point, the Cardinals will run out of pitching. But perhaps not quite yet. With two days off, St. Louis can set its rotation as they please. The three starters still standing are all perfectly capable arms, and the Cardinals have enough depth in their bullpen to pivot if the middle innings get hairy. Later in this postseason, teams will need more than four or five innings from their starter in most games, but here the Cards can probably get 12-15 innings from these relievers and survive to fight another round.”
Michael Clair, MLB.com: “For the first time since 2017, Miller spent the whole season with one club. He seemed to enjoy it -- before a slump at the end of the year, the stirrup sock-wearing utility infielder-turned-DH was putting up the best numbers of his career. But here’s one more thing to know about Miller: Despite all the midseason moves and teams acquiring him for the stretch run, he has never played in the postseason. He has enough power to stick at DH and can play almost anywhere on the field, so he’ll get his opportunities.”
MEGAPHONE
“Boy, that was a good game to manage, play, watch.”
Astros manager Dusty Baker on his team’s 4-1 victory over the Twins.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!