Tipsheet: Yankees, Twins hold playoff form, for better and worse

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “[Jack] Flaherty is the Cardinals' best pitcher. He doesn't have the best ERA; that belongs to Kwang Hyun Kim, the 32-year-old left-hander in his first season who has posted a 1.62 ERA. Flaherty doesn't have the most experience; that's Adam Wainwright, the 39-year-old who has been very good this year, too. Between Kim and Wainwright, though, the Cardinals are trying to pull off some kind of a trick. This season, 126 starters threw at least 30 innings. Only 17 of them averaged below 90 mph on their fastballs. Kim and Wainwright are two of them. On fastballs between 88 and 92 mph this year, according to Statcast, the Padres hit .329 and slugged a major-league-best .658. One more time: Flaherty, even with his 4.91 ERA, is the Cardinals' best pitcher. He has the best stuff. He has the right attitude. In fact, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said on MLB Network that Flaherty would go in Game 2. Then, suddenly, the Cardinals decided he wouldn't. If they win one of the first two games, it will look very smart. If they don't, they'll have lost a postseason series without using their ace.”