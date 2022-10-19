Tipsheet: Yankees' wild ride takes them back to ALCS, rematch against Astros

Out of the gate the New York Yankees looked like one of the best teams assembled in recent years. Even Matt Carpenter was hitting bombs for them.

Then they slumped horribly for several weeks, threatening to tank their season. Then they pulled themselves together at the end, saving their campaign behind Aaron Judge’s power surge.

Now they have reached their third American League Championship Series in six years, facing the mighty Houston Astros in another showdown between two of baseball’s overdogs.

What a ride this has been for the Yankees, who are bidding for their first World Championship since 2009.

“You guys hear me talk about it all the time from day one in spring training that ups, downs, challenges, good times, bad times, adversity, it's all coming for you in a season, and it certainly did for us,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

“Obviously getting off to a great start, and then really hitting some tough times: Injuries, really struggled there over a four- to six-week period. But these guys never stopped believing. It was just like, we'll get through this. And that happens in a long season.”

Now they get another shot at the Astros, who swatted away the Seattle Mariners to reach still another ALCS.

“My ultimate goal is to go out there and win a World Series, and the Astros are a team that’s always been in the way,” Judge said. “They’ve got a great ballclub over there, so you’ve got to go through Houston. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a great matchup and we’re going to have some fun.”

The Yankees celebrated their Game 5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, but they had to keep their alcohol consumption in check.

They showered off their party, then hopped on a charter flight to Houston for Wednesday night’s Game 1 against the Astros.

“Well, I mean, the challenge is we're facing a great team,” Boone said. “As far as the quick turnaround, we'll be fine. I mean, that's baseball. We do that all the time. We’ll walk in there with some confidence. We know they’re a great team, rested and ready. We look forward to the challenge.”

Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon told reporters that he didn’t even take a sip of celebratory alcohol, lest he diminish his readiness for his Game 1 start against Astros.

“They’re extremely deep,” Taillon said. “Power, they do a little bit of everything, righties, lefties. It’s a good challenge.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “If you like close contests and huge moments, the first year of the latest playoff expansion has been a smashing success (although that’s perhaps a poor choice of adjectives, given the paucity of offense). It’s also been a catalyst for discourse, with fans of teams both eliminated and alive unsure what to make of the falling of three teams that won in excess of 100 games by Game 4 of the Division Series. The 111-win Dodgers are included among the casualties, failing to advance past the NLDS for the second year of four in spite of manager Dave Roberts’ personal guarantee this was their year. Were they built wrong—prepared for the regular season, not for a best-of-five without the soft padding of Arizona or Colorado? Is the ever-expanding postseason unfair to the poor Yankees and Dodgers, or, conversely, are the league’s behemoths simply stat padding, using their money to tack on extra depth that sloughs away in the October chill? Neither. Seriously, everything is fine. The league’s best teams are at no more a postseason disadvantage than they were before, and they usually take home the title anyway. That hasn’t changed. On the other side, underdog teams like the 2014 Giants, 2015 Royals, and both entrants in this fall’s NLCS probably aren’t built different, possessed of some secret sauce the league’s bullies couldn’t pull together. How do we know? Because the bad guys usually still win. Let’s run back the tape on the last decade of World Series winners; coincidentally that period covers the entirety of the 10-team playoff field era.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “They ran roughshod over the league for six months thanks to an elite offense, great pitching, and exceptional defense, posting a win total that hadn’t been seen in decades. Yet a stretch of a few bad days in October sent them home, consigning them to the status of historical footnote and cautionary tale. Somebody else would go on to win the World Series. Such was the fate of the 2001 Mariners, though everything above applies to this year’s Dodgers as well, who won 111 games — the most by any team since those Mariners, and the most by any NL team since the 1909 Pirates — but were bounced out of the playoffs on Saturday night. A Padres team from whom they had taken 14 out of 19 games during the regular season beat them three games to one in the Division Series because they got the clutch hits they needed while the Dodgers didn’t. The combination of an 0-for-20 streak with runners in scoring position that ran from the third inning of Game 1 to the third inning of Game 4 — after which they began another hitless-with-RISP streak — and some puzzling bullpen choices by manager Dave Roberts doomed them. There’s been plenty of that going ’round. The Padres, who won 89 games this year, were facing the Dodgers only because they first beat the 101-win Mets in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. Earlier on Saturday, the defending champion Braves, who claimed the NL East title with 101 wins this year and like the Dodgers played at a better-than-.700 clip from June through September, were ousted by the Phillies.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “[Zack] Wheeler through his first two starts of this postseason had a 2.19 ERA with nine strikeouts and two walks in 12 1/3 innings. Wheeler, who along with Game 2 starter Aaron Nola gives the Phillies a duo of aces, was even better against the Padres on Tuesday night: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 8 SO, 1 BB. He didn't allow a hit until Wil Myers' one-out single in the fifth, and he spotted 58 of his 83 pitches for strikes. Wheeler did not come back for the eighth inning after his velocity dipped in the seventh. In what was probably a scouting-driven decision, Wheeler leaned more on his fastball in Game 1 than he typically does – 52 percent of the time against the Padres versus 42.9 percent usage during the regular season. Mostly, that increased fastball usage came at the expense of the slider in Game 1. Wheeler got the Padres' lineup to swing at 42 percent of his pitches outside the zone, which is a lofty figure. The stellar effort lowered Wheeler's ERA during this postseason to 1.40 through three starts. He'll be lined up to go again on full rest in Sunday's Game 5.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “No one had ever seen anything like it. Kyle Schwarber launched a monster home run at Petco Park never seen before. It was a moment that could be talked about forever in Philadelphia folklore, the Phillies slugger hitting a baseball into the second row of the second deck in Philadelphia’s 2-0 victory in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series over the San Diego Padres. It was measured at 488 feet, the longest ball ever hit at the ballpark. It travelled 119.7-mph off his bat, the hardest ball hit by anybody not named Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton since homers were measured starting in 2008. It was so ridiculous that Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto even stopped to ask several Padre players, including catcher Austin Nola, if he’s ever seen a ball hit that far at Petco Park. The answer was NO.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “Taken as a whole, this looks like it’s been a very bad year for the perennial all-star, with a negative WAR and an ERA of 7.31 since he arrived in San Diego after a surprising midseason trade from the Brewers. But over the past month, [Josh] Hader has approached something very much resembling his old self, putting up 14 straight appearances without allowing an earned run. Plenty of hitters have tagged him this year, which might make the occasion a little less special if it happens again in these playoffs. But even though nobody could have imagined saying this when he was flailing as recently as August, he’s got to—and is going to—get the ball in the Padres’ biggest moments.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Guardians have evolved a great deal over recent years. A lineup that was once built upon three-true-outcomes baseball is now one that features speed, contact hitting and superior defense. But there were too many periods this season when the Guardians failed to score enough runs to keep the wins flowing. Adding a middle-of-the-lineup thumper or two who can spend the majority of his time at DH and first base seems like an obvious move. But signing true impact hitters of that sort is expensive. Is Cleveland willing to make that kind of splash? If so, that might complete the puzzle.”

MEGAPHONE

“It looked like somebody on the driving range. It got so small so fast. One of those that you don't really need to look at; you can just hear it.”

Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins, on teammate Kyle Schwarber’s mammoth homer.