Tipsheet: Yelich finally restores power for surging Brewers

Add Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich to the list of things nervous Cardinals fans should fret about.
Yelich struggled with a back injury this season while also suffering a baffling power outage. The Brewers stayed in the divisional race despite missing the expected production from the former National League MVP.
But Yelich hit a three-run homer Thursday night to lift the Brewers past the horrendous Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4. That was just his second homer of the season.
You may recall that Yelich smacked 80 homers during the 2018-19 seasons combined.
If Yelich is finally pluggng back in, his reemergence could change the dynamics of the National League Central race. As it is, the Brewers have won six of seven games to move within a half-game of the second-place Cardinals.
“You can [stink] for a while and then you never know when you're going to turn, so you’ve just got to keep plugging and see what happens,” Yelich said. “It's kind of what we did."
Yelich struggled during the shortened 2020 season. While hit 12 homers in 200 at bats, he hit just .205 after batting .326 and .329 the previous two seaso
This year the Brewers have tried to ease him through his recovery from his persistent back problem. He was in a 6-for-38 rut entering Thursday’s game.
“I think I've gotten opportunities, I just haven't really taken advantage of them for a number of reasons,” he said. “We've got a long way to go in the season, still. Everybody's so used to what happened last year with the 60 games and how quick it all went by, you don't realize we've still got four months left to play here.
“Stay the course, stay with your processes as players, as teams. At the end of the year, hopefully you're in a spot where everybody's pretty happy.”
In-season adjustments are key. At equipment manager Jason Shawger’s suggestion he ditched his black bat for a new blonde model.
“They've been here for like a week or two. I've been messing around with them,” Yelich said. “I broke one [of his black bats] the other night and Shawger talked me into using them today. I was like, 'All right.'
“I'm not really superstitious about what bat I use. I just took that one up there and it paid off tonight. Credit to Shawger.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Chris Thompson, The Defector: “It’s been a real topsy-turvy couple appearances for [Carlos] Martinez. In his last start, on May 27, he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Diamondbacks, before three straight hits plated a run and ended his evening. Since the sixth inning of that game, 13 of the last 14 batters he’s faced who were not actively trying to produce an out have reached base. Not great! Considering the state of their bullpen it is a minor miracle the Cardinals were able to get through Wednesday’s shellacking without using any position players as pitchers. But the rotation is still thin, and they don’t have a day off until Monday, at which point they will have played 17 games in 17 days. Now is not the time for rigid positional fidelity! Put Yadier Molina on the mound! The results almost literally could not be any worse.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The Dodgers got Cody Bellinger back on Saturday and could get AJ Pollock and Brusdar Graterol back relatively soon. They remained one of the sport's best teams despite suffering a rash of injuries and could soon be one of the sport's healthier teams, even without Corey Seager. The Dodgers own a .589 winning percentage even though Seager, Bellinger and Mookie Betts, widely regarded as their three best players, have all contributed far less than what would have been expected. In other words: The Dodgers' best baseball might still be ahead, and Wednesday's first-inning explosion is a reminder what this team can do when healthy.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “At this point every player on Colorado's roster should be available, including ace German Marquez. Márquez is under contract through 2023, however, with a club option for 2024, so there's no rush to move him. [Jon] Gray will become a free agent after the season though, and, at best, he's on the qualifying offer fence. Recouping a draft pick should he sign elsewhere is hardly a guarantee. Gray has rebounded nicely from an ugly, injury-shortened 2020 season, and I'm certain there are several teams eager to see what he looks like outside Coors Field. He's a great under-the-radar target for clubs looking to improve their rotation.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “In Tuesday’s otherwise lopsided rout by the Phlllies, Nick Casetellanos collected a pair of hits off Aarob Nola. With that, he extended his hitting streak to 18 games, thus surpassing his personal best and breaking a tie with Jose Altuve for the majors’ longest streak of this season. The Reds’ right fielder isn’t just hot all of a sudden, however. He’s been raking since Opening Day, and entered Thursday with his .361 batting average, .644 slugging percentage, 185 wRC+, and 2.9 WAR all sitting atop the NL leaderboards, a big step up from last year’s disappointing campaign.”
MEGAPHONE
“I think it's nice to continue to prove to yourself that what you believe is true, that we have a good team that's capable of winning baseball games and beating anybody. But we have to go out and prove it nightly. That doesn't change. Expectations, I think, are usually outside -- created from the outside. I think one thing we try to do -- like I've said over and over again -- is come in here and play a good brand of baseball nightly.”
Cubs manager David Ross.