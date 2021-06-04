Tipsheet: Yelich finally restores power for surging Brewers

“I think I've gotten opportunities, I just haven't really taken advantage of them for a number of reasons,” he said. “We've got a long way to go in the season, still. Everybody's so used to what happened last year with the 60 games and how quick it all went by, you don't realize we've still got four months left to play here.

“Stay the course, stay with your processes as players, as teams. At the end of the year, hopefully you're in a spot where everybody's pretty happy.”

In-season adjustments are key. At equipment manager Jason Shawger’s suggestion he ditched his black bat for a new blonde model.

“They've been here for like a week or two. I've been messing around with them,” Yelich said. “I broke one [of his black bats] the other night and Shawger talked me into using them today. I was like, 'All right.'

“I'm not really superstitious about what bat I use. I just took that one up there and it paid off tonight. Credit to Shawger.”

