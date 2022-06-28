Tipsheet: Young Marlins suffer more growing pains against Wainwright

It’s no fun coaching a constantly rebuilding baseball team, even one with considerable long-term promise like the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins dug in against the Cardinals Monday night and kept the pressure on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright. They created traffic on the bases inning after inning.

But Miami couldn’t break through – and the Cardinals finally did, with Juan Yepez’s monstrous three-run home that seemed to break the Marlins’ spirit.

“That one didn’t go our way,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly told reporters afterward. “We didn’t seem to play badly. We weren’t able to get hits to get the game back in order. It seemed to creep away from us as the game went on.”

For a while, anyway, Mattingly liked how hard his hitters made Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright work.

“I felt like our guys especially early were having a good approach with Wainwright where it wasn’t like we were too anxious,” Mattingly said. “Not like we were trying to work counts, but everything was deep, guys were seeing pitches.

“He’s the kind of guy that’s not going to give in. He’s going to keep adding and subtracting and making you think. As the game got away from us a little, I thought the three-run homer hurt us. Then I thought the (Paul Goldschmidt) double really hurt us. That got us five (down). Then I felt like we got flat after that.”

The Marlins fell six games under .500 at 33-39 and they are 13 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East.

Adding to Miami’s recent woe has been the struggles of Pablo Lopez, the team’s No. 2 starting pitching behind staff ace Sandy Alcantara. Lopez has been giving up too many homers this month.

“We need our guys to be good at all times,” Mattingly said. “We were leaning pretty heavily on Pablo. He was rolling right there along with Sandy. We've hit a little bit of a hiccup with that. The other guys have got to pick us up.”

Here is what folks are writing about baseball:

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Fitting that it's Jerry Dipoto who gets the in-season trade movement going. The Mariners entered this season optimistic that they were ready to contend for the American League West or, at the very least, one of the many wild-card slots now available to MLB teams. Instead, the Mariners have been kind of all over the place, with alternating periods of hot and cold play. The cold stretches have tended to stretch longer than the hot ones, thus Seattle enters play on Monday six games under .500. That puts the Mariners in a tie for 11th place in the AL hierarchy. The team they are tied with is the Baltimore Orioles, who begin a series in Seattle on Monday night. Both teams are seven games out of the sixth spot in the AL. Seattle is in fourth place in the AL West race, 12 games back of the powerful Houston Astros. All told, this adds up to about a 13% chance at a playoff spot for Seattle, according to my system, and it's only that high because the Mariners are nearly at breakeven in run differential (minus-1) against an above-average strength of schedule. While it is certainly possible that the Mariners could go on a hot streak and get back into the wild-card picture, their chances of doing so don't seem to be necessarily bolstered by the addition of (Carlos) Santana. The Mariners lost Ty France to what was diagnosed as a Grade 2 flexor strain, suffered in a collision at first base with Oakland's Sheldon Neuse on Thursday. France was placed on the injured list and is eligible to return as early as this weekend. But this deal strongly suggests that he is not expected to be ready to return then or anytime close to it. The loss of France is a blow to the Seattle offense, which ranks 26th in runs per game but a more palatable 11th in OPS+, which adjusts for ballpark factors. France is enjoying an All-Star-caliber season, hitting for career bests in all three slash categories: .316/.390/.476. He is leading the Mariners in hits (87) and RBIs (45) and has created 10 more runs (52) than any other Seattle hitter.”

Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The Astros and Yankees’ four-game series over the weekend provided great theater, and gave us what might very well be a preview of more drama to come in October. The series had everything -- two walk-off hits by Aaron Judge, an Astros combined no-hitter (the second time they’ve done this at Yankee Stadium) and a dominant start by 39-year-old Justin Verlander, who is well on his way to building yet another Cy Young case. What the series didn’t do was impact either team’s division race. The Astros and Yankees both have built double-digit leads, and it would likely take an unprecedented collapse for anyone to catch them (especially in the AL West, where no other team is above .500). To find more compelling division races, we turn our attention to the AL Central. The surprising Guardians are maintaining pace with the Twins, who have a two-game lead. The NL Central is a two-team battle between the first-place Brewers and the Cardinals . . . And the NL West, of course, never disappoints -- the Padres are defying myriad injuries to hang with the Dodgers, who lead the Padres by two games after their Sunday night win over the Braves.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The general state of the AL Central leaves a White Sox comeback on the table. The 2021 division champs have been one of the most disappointing teams all season. Many had them winning it again. They have plenty of big-league talent in the organization, but they've suffered from injuries and underperformance. They've been a somewhat broken team to this point. They are also only 5 1/2 games out. A good opportunity lies immediately ahead. The Twins visit Cleveland for a five-game series to start this coming week. The White Sox head out west, but they'll be facing the struggling Angels and Giants. If they get things together while, say, the Guardians take three of five from the Twins, all of a sudden three teams are very tightly bunched in the AL Central. The head-to-head aspect moving forward is pretty significant as well, and it could be argued more opportunity for the White Sox to right the ship and sneak in. They have 16 games left against the Twins and 14 against the Guardians. The Twins and Guardians also play 13 more times.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “(Bryce) Harper, the National League’s reigning Most Valuable Player, was already playing through a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, an injury that was diagnosed in mid-May, after which he received an injection of platelet-rich plasma. The tear is apparently traceable to an April 11 throw from right field that had limited Harper to designated hitter duty since April 17. Last week, he missed three games due to an infected blister at the base of his left index finger. Despite the elbow injury, Harper has thrived. He’s hitting .318/.385/.599 with 15 homers, with both his slugging percentage and 166 wRC+ ranking second in the NL — the latter mark just four points below last year’s major league-leading figure — and his 2.7 WAR ninth. This month, as the team has gone 18–6 (17–6 since firing Girardi, including wins on Saturday and Sunday over the Padres), Harper hit .359/.455/.641 (201 wRC+), practically carrying the offense. But at this writing, he’s the third of the NL’s top 10 players in WAR to be sidelined by an injury, joining Manny Machado (sprained left ankle) and Mookie Betts (cracked rib) in the virtual infirmary. While the move to DH kept Harper in the lineup, it exacerbated the Phillies’ already obvious defensive woes, as both Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, the team’s two big-money free agents from this past winter, had to play the outfield at the same time in order to keep their bats in the lineup. As it is, the team entered Sunday tied for eighth in the NL in defensive efficiency (.688, four points below league average) but second-to-last in both Defensive Runs Saved (-26) and in Fielding Runs Prevented (-21).”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels are currently planning to conduct full managerial searches this winter and one name that keeps popping up in internal discussions is future Hall of Fame manager Bruce Bochy. Bochy, 67, who splits his time between his homes in San Diego and Nashville, Tennessee, says he’s open to another managing job providing it’s the right opportunity and a potential contender. Bochy, a three-time World Series champion, left the San Francisco Giants after the 2019 season but never ruled returning to the game. Atlanta bench coach Walt Weiss also is expected to get strong consideration.”

MEGAPHONE

“It's a tricky one because when the location or the action's there, I think it could be an action pitch, could be a putaway pitch. The times that it's not there, it's a very hittable pitch against righties for the most part because if it's not doing what it's supposed to, it's just spinning in there like a slower fastball and sometimes it can catch too much of the plate. If the movement is more lateral rather than going down, then it can catch a barrel here and there. It's just having that finesse with it. You're using it but you want to use it in the right spots, you want to make sure that you're not missing over the plate. You've got to play with it and just be careful with it sometimes.”

Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez, on struggling with his cutter against the Cardinals.

