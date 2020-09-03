Tipsheet: Zac Gallen heads list of pitchers who got away from Cardinals

Stephanie Apstein , SI.com : “L.A. has the best run differential in baseball—by 50%. And it will all be for naught if the team doesn't win the World Series for the first time since 1988. The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball, or close to it, for the last three years but have nothing to show for it. They have done an impressive job of keeping their window of contention pried open, but eventually, you have to deliver in October. Unfortunately for L.A., this is a tough year for that: The first round is a best-of-three series, which is little better than a coin flip.”

Craig Edwards, FanGraphs: “Many of us thought that Lance Lynn and Dylan Bundy might be on the move, but both ended up staying with their respective teams. Lynn is under contract for next year for right around $10 million while Bundy has another year of arbitration at a likely lesser cost. There were rumors about the White Sox, Twins, Yankees, Dodgers, and Braves (among others) wanting starting pitching, and the idea of trading for players who could help in 2021 had to be appealing. Ultimately, teams must have found the cost to be too high. While the Rangers and Angels could certainly draw some criticism for failing to extract the highest possible value for either player, it isn’t as though those teams won’t want to compete next season. The Angels are still trying to surround Mike Trout with a playoff-team — they brought in Anthony Rendon last offseason with that purpose in mind. The Rangers tried to thread the needle this season and failed, but in the first full season at their new ballpark, they’ll probably want to have a winning team. Good starting pitchers help teams win, and there was little reason to deal players with remaining team control without a good amount of talent coming back.”