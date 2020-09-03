Tipsheet: Zac Gallen heads list of pitchers who got away from Cardinals

Here is something else for Cardinals fans to whine about: Zac Gallen might be the best young pitcher in baseball today, better than even Jack Flaherty.
The Cardinals traded Gallen to the Miami Marlins in the generous package for outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who enjoyed moderate success in two seasons here before exiting as a free agent.
The Marlins turned around and moved Gallen to Arizona, where he has emerged as the ace of the Diamondbacks staff.
Gallen, 25, has made 23 big league starts. He has yet to allow more than three earned runs in an outing. Nobody had ever started their career with such a streak.
“I'm kind of a perfectionist,” he said. “Not very maniacal about it, but I always want to go out there and get everybody out. Just kind of stinks leaving runners on base.”
Gallen drew praise from the Los Angeles Dodgers for this duel against Walker Buehler. Gallen threw seven scoreless innings and held the Dodgers to one hit Wednesday during a 3-2 loss in 10 innings.
He is 1-0 with a 1.80 earned-run average in eight starts this season and he has a 2.42 ERA in his young big league career.
“He just mixes his pitches and keeps it from getting out over the middle of the plate. Got to give credit where credit's due,” Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts said.
"The guy's had a pretty incredible start to his career,” Buehler said. “I imagine we'll square off a few more times. Fun guy to watch; he mixes and matches."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also tipped his cap.
"You've got to give credit to Gallen, who pitched a heck of a ballgame,” Roberts said. “Only made a handful of mistakes the whole night. It was fun to watch him compete and make pitches, even though against us. To see the pitching back and forth was a lot of fun."
Gallen considers Buehler among the young pitchers he tries to emulate.
“Every time we play him, I try and just sneak a peek of him playing catch,” Gallen said. “I just think it's unbelievable the way his body moves in space. And then the pure stuff. He's somebody that I've seen since I think ‘15 or ‘14, maybe, back in the Cape [Cod League], but he's just gotten unbelievably better over those years, and I tip my hat to him -- he’s pretty good.
“I don't know him at all. I think we have some mutual friends, you know how baseball is. I haven't talked to him. Maybe one of these days, I'll go over and say ‘what's up’ and maybe talk shop with him.”
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “In a traditional sense, the Philadelphia Phillies have the luxury of time. Their manager, Joe Girardi, is in his first season in Philly, often a time to assess the present with a longer eye on the future. Last week, Girardi celebrated his 1,000th career victory and was toasted in the clubhouse afterward by franchise player Bryce Harper, who is in just the second season of a 13-year, $330 million contract. In another sense, time is running out on the Phillies. Harper may be their best-known player, but J.T. Realmuto is possibly their most valuable. The Phillies forfeited their lone elite pitching prospect in Sixto Sanchez to acquire the All-Star catcher from the Marlins in 2019, and now Sanchez is chucking 99-mph heat at Marlins Park. Yet Realmuto is a free agent after this season, and few catchers as athletic and dynamic as he ever hit the market. With every home run he slugs – a team-leading nine at the moment – and ball he blocks, the price goes up, even in a pandemic-slowed industry. The Phillies have responded with championship level urgency of late, from virtually every corner of the organization.”
Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “In their frenzied deadline revamp, the Padres didn’t deal any members of their current core, any inner-circle prospects, or, arguably, anyone who hadn’t been rendered redundant by the emergence of a superior player. They’ve put themselves in an improved position to win in 2020 and beyond, and they’ve done it in a fashion that reflects the strengths of their uniquely aggressive architect. This is a club that smashes unwritten rules by swinging at unexpected times, sets records for launching grand slams in consecutive games, and catches balls in unlikely locations. It’s also a team that pounces on concentrated trade opportunities with an unparalleled lack of restraint. Thanks to elevated pitcher injury rates, 40-man roster crunches, and the difficulty—in the absence of a minor league season—of filling a 28-player postseason roster by promoting players from within, the 2020 trade deadline turned out to be busier than expected. But nobody could keep pace with the Padres.”
Richard Justice, MLB.com: “The Astros knew it would be a season of tests. They just didn’t think it would include injuries forcing them to use 12 rookie pitchers, including nine making their Major League debut. From all this uncertainty, something unexpected has happened: The Astros rode that pitching depth and outfielder Kyle Tucker’s breakout to a 13-5 finish to August that got them to within 2 1/2 games of the A’s in the AL West. That’s where all that postseason pressure will pay off. This season is more proof that Dusty Baker is one of the best ever.”
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: “L.A. has the best run differential in baseball—by 50%. And it will all be for naught if the team doesn't win the World Series for the first time since 1988. The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball, or close to it, for the last three years but have nothing to show for it. They have done an impressive job of keeping their window of contention pried open, but eventually, you have to deliver in October. Unfortunately for L.A., this is a tough year for that: The first round is a best-of-three series, which is little better than a coin flip.”
Craig Edwards, FanGraphs: “Many of us thought that Lance Lynn and Dylan Bundy might be on the move, but both ended up staying with their respective teams. Lynn is under contract for next year for right around $10 million while Bundy has another year of arbitration at a likely lesser cost. There were rumors about the White Sox, Twins, Yankees, Dodgers, and Braves (among others) wanting starting pitching, and the idea of trading for players who could help in 2021 had to be appealing. Ultimately, teams must have found the cost to be too high. While the Rangers and Angels could certainly draw some criticism for failing to extract the highest possible value for either player, it isn’t as though those teams won’t want to compete next season. The Angels are still trying to surround Mike Trout with a playoff-team — they brought in Anthony Rendon last offseason with that purpose in mind. The Rangers tried to thread the needle this season and failed, but in the first full season at their new ballpark, they’ll probably want to have a winning team. Good starting pitchers help teams win, and there was little reason to deal players with remaining team control without a good amount of talent coming back.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Cubs never appeared to get close on a Kris Bryant trade last winter, but they'll probably explore the possibility again this offseason. He's a year away from free agency and, barring a late-season turnaround, he'll be coming off a disappointing and injury-interrupted campaign. Bryant has been a reliable above-average hitter throughout his career, so the biggest concern with him is his health. It's anyone's guess whether the Cubs will be able to extract fair value.”
MEGAPHONE
“It's almost cooler to be at home because you can at least do a little more and have some people around. But when you're on the road it's almost like prison. You can't leave your room. Even if you go down to the lobby (you'll get in trouble). I think for us this year, the physical part's been okay, but mentally it's starting to wear on a lot of people. (I'm) just curious how far this can go on."
• Texas Rangers utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa, to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.
