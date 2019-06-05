Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals: TRENDING UP
Matt Carpenter, 3B: He's back in the leadoff spot after watching Dexter Fowler and others fail to produce there. Carpenter did his three-true-outcome thing Tuesday night, hitting a solo homer, drawing a walk and striking out in his four plate appearances. He provided the only offense in the rain-delayed 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Carpenter has built a modest five-game hitting streak, going 5 for 13 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Michael Wacha, RP: Nobody needed a good outing more than Wacha. He allowed three homers and six runs during his first relief outing since departing the starting rotation. He was infinitely better against the Reds, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Reds. Wacha allowed two hits, walked nobody and struck out three batters during his bounce-back performance. He threw 32 pitches, 22 of them strikes, to retire seven batters. Jake Woodford, SP: The Cardinals are still running short of starting pitching, so Woodford (4-2, 3.06 earned-run average) could factor into the big-league mix this season. He threw seven efficient innings in a 9-3 victory at Tacoma Tuesday night, striking out six batters and walking only one while allowing two runs.
TRENDING DOWN Genesis Cabrera, SP: The Cardinals loaded up on pitching in this week's draft, stacking up a pile of seasoned college pitchers who could rise quickly through the organization. In the meantime, though, the organization has rushed the still-developing Cabrera (0-2, 6.48 ERA) into a fill-in role in the big league starting rotation. He failed again Tuesday night, allowing the four Reds runs (three of them earned) on eight hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. In due time the hard-throwing Cabrera could be a quite a weapon for the Cardinals, but he needs more polish.
Dexter Fowler, OF: His latest hitting slump continued Wednesday as he went hitless in four at bats and struck out twice. Since his three-hit game back on May 22, Fowler has gone 3 for 31 with 12 strikeouts. His batting average plunged from .283 to .247 and his on-base percentage has fallen from .413 to .374 during that span. Jose Martinez, OF: With Fowler struggling, this would be a good time for Martinez to heat up again. But he came off the bench to strike out again Tuesday. Since his two-hit game back on May 17, he has gone 3 for 29. His batting average has slipped from .336 to .294. Matt Wieters, C: He managed to produce offensively playing here and there earlier this season, but he has hit a rut playing regularly in place of the injured Yadier Molina. Wieters went hitless with two strikeouts in four at bats Tuesday, leaving him 1 for 12 with five strikeouts in his last three games. Dominic Leone, RP: His struggles at Triple-A Memphis continued Tuesday night. Leone allowed one run, two hits and a walk during his one inning of relief. He has a 7.71 ERA in seven minor league games this season after building an ugly 8.02 ERA in 20 games for the Cardinals. Poor command is his issue; Leone has walked 21 batters in 30 2/3 innings at the two levels this season.
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
"We'll just wait it out," said Rich Harris, left, who sits with Madison Harris, Elijah Leuchtefeld and Brenden Oshinkoya during the rain delay before the official start of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Jeff Wareing waits out the rain delay with his children Alyana,10, and Jordan, 8, before the official start of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati fans Lane and Marisa McNew of Arkansas wait out the rain delay in their seats before the official start of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
"We'll just wait it out," said Rich Harris, left, who sits with Madison Harris, Elijah Leuchtefeld and Brenden Oshinkoya during the rain delay before the official start of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Fans wait out the rain delay in the drizzle before the official start of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Yairo Munoz (34) wished St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) good luck before he takes the field at the start of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Fans take in the pink sky before the first pitch of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
With the threat of storms looming , few fans have taken their seats before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Pinch hitter St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez (38) strikes out to end the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) raises his hands in victory after striking out St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez (38) to end a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Pinch hitter St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez (38) walks into the dugout after striking out to end the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) hits a double in the seventh inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko (3) strokes a single in the seventh inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett (50) throws a pitch in the seventh inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (16) throws his bat into the air after striking out in the seventh inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha (52) throws a pitch in the seventh inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Genesis Cabrera (61) clinches his fist as Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) rounds third after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) hits a double in the seventh inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Cardinals starting pitcher Genesis Cabrera sits in the dugout after being take out of the game against Cincinnati in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds (copy)
Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Cardinals starting pitcher Genesis Cabrera sits in the dugout after being removed in the fifth inning Tuesday.
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Cardinals starting pitcher Genesis Cabrera leaves the field after the top of the fourth inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler (25) stretches over St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) to catch a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (7) in the third inning in a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Manage Mike Shildt takes the game ball from St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Genesis Cabrera (61) in the fifth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) looks to the sky after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Teammates high-five Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Iglesias (4) as he enters the dugout after scoring on a Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jose Peraza (9) double in the fourth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters (32) tags out Cincinnati Reds catcher Kyle Farmer (52) on a fiedler's choice during the fourth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds (copy)
Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters tags out Reds second baseman Kyle Farmer on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning.
Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Teammate St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong (12) congratulate St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter (13)l on his leadoff home run in the first inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (16) catchs a pop fly hit by Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) in the first inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Teammates congratulate St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter (13) on his leadoff home run in the first inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (16) catches a pop fly hit by Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) in the first inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Genesis Cabrera (61) throws a pitch in the first inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals third base coach Ron 'Pop' Warner (75) congratulates St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter (13) on his leadoff home run in the first inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Genesis Cabrera (61) throws a pitch in the first inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Nick Senzel (15) catch reach a home run hit by St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter (13) in the first inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan