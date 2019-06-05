Subscribe for $99 and get a FREE t-shirt!
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Genesis Cabrera (61) clinches his fist as Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) rounds third after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Here is a look at who's hot and who's not for the Cardinals:

TRENDING UP

Matt Carpenter, 3B: He's back in the leadoff spot after watching Dexter Fowler and others fail to produce there. Carpenter did his three-true-outcome thing Tuesday night, hitting a solo homer, drawing a walk and striking out in his four plate appearances. He provided the only offense in the rain-delayed 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Carpenter has built a modest five-game hitting streak, going 5 for 13 with three runs scored and four RBIs.

Michael Wacha, RP: Nobody needed a good outing more than Wacha. He allowed three homers and six runs during his first relief outing since departing the starting rotation. He was infinitely better against the Reds, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Reds. Wacha allowed two hits, walked nobody and struck out three batters during his bounce-back performance. He threw 32 pitches, 22 of them strikes, to retire seven batters.

Jake Woodford, SP: The Cardinals are still running short of starting pitching, so Woodford (4-2, 3.06 earned-run average) could factor into the big-league mix this season. He threw seven efficient innings in a 9-3 victory at Tacoma Tuesday night, striking out six batters and walking only one while allowing two runs.

TRENDING DOWN

Genesis Cabrera, SP: The Cardinals loaded up on pitching in this week's draft, stacking up a pile of seasoned college pitchers who could rise quickly through the organization. In the meantime, though, the organization has rushed the still-developing Cabrera (0-2, 6.48 ERA) into a fill-in role in the big league starting rotation. He failed again Tuesday night, allowing the four Reds runs (three of them earned) on eight hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.  In due time the hard-throwing Cabrera could be a quite a weapon for the Cardinals, but he needs more polish.

Dexter Fowler, OF: His latest hitting slump continued Wednesday as he went hitless in four at bats and struck out twice. Since his three-hit game back on May 22, Fowler has gone 3 for 31 with 12 strikeouts. His batting average plunged from .283 to .247 and his on-base percentage has fallen from .413 to .374 during that span.

Jose Martinez, OF: With Fowler struggling, this would be a good time for Martinez to heat up again. But he came off the bench to strike out again Tuesday. Since his two-hit game back on May 17, he has gone 3 for 29. His batting average has slipped from .336 to .294.

Matt Wieters, C: He managed to produce offensively playing here and there earlier this season, but he has hit a rut playing regularly in place of the injured Yadier Molina. Wieters went hitless with two strikeouts in four at bats Tuesday, leaving him 1 for 12 with five strikeouts in his last three games.

Dominic Leone, RP: His struggles at Triple-A Memphis continued Tuesday night. Leone allowed one run, two hits and a walk during his one inning of relief. He has a 7.71 ERA in seven minor league games this season after building an ugly 8.02 ERA in 20 games for the Cardinals. Poor command is his issue; Leone has walked 21 batters in 30 2/3 innings at the two levels this season.

