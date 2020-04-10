XFL shuts down operation, perhaps for good

Given the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, it wasn’t surprising to see the XFL lay off almost its entire staff Friday.

It wasn’t surprising to see the BattleHawks close up shop as well. The nation's sports industry is on hold.

But ESPN is reporting that the league has no plans to resume play in 2021.

The XFL canceled its season after five games due to the national shutdown. At the time, the league vowed to return.

According to ESPN.com, that has changed. XFL CEO Jeffrey Pollack conducted a 10-minute conference call to inform employees of the shutdown.

Commissioner Oliver Luck, hired in 2018 to guide the most ambitious spring football league in decades, did not speak on the call. It was not immediately clear if he is still with the league.

According to a prominent former XFL staffer who was on the call, Pollack stopped short of saying the league was going out of business. But the strong implication was clear. 'It's done,; the staffer said. 'It's not coming back.'

