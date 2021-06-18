June 18, 2002: Wherever we gathered, Jack Buck was there

Jack went national, calling football games and baseball games for the networks, but always returned home. He never sold out, never forgot where he lived. He never wanted to be in New York, or Los Angeles. On these trips out of town, he always left his heart in St. Louis, and St. Louis was the only place he wanted to live. And the other prominent national broadcasters in our town through the years -- Bob Costas, Dan Dierdorf, Dan Kelly -- followed suit.

For a tough guy who survived a blast of shrapnel in World War II, he was a soft touch. He'd see a poor person on the street and peel off $20. He was a lavish tipper, the favorite of bellhops and waiters around the nation. One time, during the NFL season, a visiting team's PR man traveled to St. Louis to advance the game, and he was all alone on Thanksgiving. At least until Jack Buck found out about it, and had him over to the house to enjoy the dinner that Carole Buck had prepared.

Nearing the end of the life, as he battled Parkinson's disease, Jack Buck realized how much he wanted to live. The sweetness within him found a fulfilling outlet through poetry. He would sit down and scrawl a poem. He'd read it to his friends with a wavering voice, overcome by emotion. And when he stopped reading, Jack would pull a hanky from his pocket to wipe away the tears, and you knew how much he savored each moment of being alive.