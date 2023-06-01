NASCAR makes its return to the St. Louis area this weekend after a smashing debut last year at the gate.

This year's edition of the Enjoy Illinois 300 is set for Sunday afternoon at World Wide Technology Raceway. That race is the centerpiece of a weekend there filled with racing (a NASCAR trucks event is set for Saturday afternoon) and concerts — including one by country star Dierks Bentley.

Cable's FS1 again shows the Cup race, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with St. Louisan and former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace joining the commentators for part of the telecast, as he did last year in rollicking fashion.

Mike Joy has the lap-by-pap call, joined by commentators Clint Bowyer and Michael Waltrip in addition to Wallace.

Despite all the publicity for last year's race, St. Louis failed to crack the top five nationally in television ratings. Nielsen, which tabulates viewership, said that 2.9% of the market tuned in to the telecast. That ranked eighth nationally.

World Wide Technology Raceway evolves with goal to keep NASCAR Cup Series for long tenure Track owner Curtis Francois put tens of millions of investments and improvements to World Wide Technology Raceway.

Noah Gragson seeking breakthrough in NASCAR Cup Series at Enjoy Illinois 300 Noah Gragson's next chance for a breakthrough comes at World Wide Technology Raceway, where Gragson has raced twice in the truck series.