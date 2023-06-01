Corey Miller, a 2017 graduate of the University of Missouri's school of Journalism, has been promoted to weekend sports anchor at KSDK (Channel 5).

Miller, from Freeburg, Ill., has worked his way up from an intern while in college then a part-time production assistant's role to a full-time job in the station's digital department while also gaining some on-air work. He has had an ever-increasing on-air presence since Ahmad Hicks and Hanna Yates left Channel 5's sports department last fall for out-of-town jobs.

"Corey earned his promotion the old-fashioned way; doing his digital job well, volunteering for sports assignments, and being ready when his opportunity came along," KSDK news director Art Holiday said in a statement.

Holiday was a sportscaster for Channel 5 early in his career.

Miller, 28, said on Thursday that he had opportunities to be on the air early in his career in small markets but bypassed those chances in favor of being behind the scenes at Channel 5.

"It really is surreal," he said. "We didn't have cable at my house so every night I'd watch the (KSDK) 5 and 6 o'clock news with Mike Bush and Karen Foss. ... I knew I wasn't going to be on the field for sports so I always wanted to be on Channel 5 talking about sports. So this is a full-circle moment."