Mike Reis, the radio voice of Southern Illinois University Carbondale sports for the last 44 years, announced this week that he is leaving that job and his post in the athletics department effective at the end of the month.

He said in an open letter to Saluki fans that he still enjoys doing play-by-play but that other aspects of his job preparation “has dwindled” and he is not happy with the results.

“As a consequence, mistakes in the play-by-play have ensued,” he wrote. “The mistakes may be trivial to some and unnoticed by others, but they are bothersome to me. I've always felt when this happened it would be time to step down. I've always said I would know before others when it was time to step down. It's time.

“Please don't be suspicious of my decision. It's all my decision. (My employers) want me to continue. My health is fine. I don't have another job. There is nothing to be suspicious about. It's just time.”