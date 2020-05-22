Sports on Tap: Come face to face with our reporters on May 27

Hey St. Louis sports fans, here’s your chance to chat with members of the Post-Dispatch sports team.
And you don’t even have to leave your couch.
Sportswriters Ben Frederickson, Derrick Goold, Benjamin Hochman, Dave Matter and Jim Thomas are headed to a screen near you.
Join us for our first ever virtual STL Sports on Tap event presented by Scotsman Coin and Jewelry at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
The gang will talk all things Cardinals baseball, Blues hockey and Mizzou football and basketball. Questions from the audience will be fielded as well.
This video roundtable is a free event, but you can register beforehand at stltoday.com/ontap to submit questions early and receive an event reminder.
Hope to see you there!
