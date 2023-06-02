Native St. Louisan Taylor Twellman, the lead commentator for Apple TV's Major League Soccer streaming business, is having quite a week.
He called a game Wednesday in Atlanta and has one on Saturday in New York, both on the MLS Season Pass pay package. After the latter, the New York City-New England match at Yankee Stadium that will be over about 5:30 p.m. local time, he'll scurry to a studio about three miles away to co-host MLS 360 — Apple's show that bounces from live game to live game, à la what Red Zone does for NFL contests. The 360 show begins at 7 p.m. New York time, only about an hour and a half after the game he’s calling ends.
There are 11 MLS games that night, so that’s 22 teams he’ll have to be ready to talk about in addition to the two he will have been concentrating on that afternoon.
Game will be show on FS1 in addition to Apple TV+
Game will be shown only on Apple's soccer-specific package, which has a fee in addition to Apple subscription.
St. Louis City SC's opener will be televised exclusively on the Apple TV+ streaming platform, and the vast majority of MLS games all season will be shown there.
