Tipsheet: Mariners, Blue Jays show how baseball marketplace can work

Activity in baseball’s Hot Stove League picked up this week with a trade between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners acquired power-hitting outfielder Teoscar Hernandez for reliever Erik Swanson and starting pitching prospect Adam Macko. The trade was instructive for Cardinals fans, since it provided a reminder of what sort of opportunities can emerge in the marketplace.

The Cardinals seem likely to get more work done with trades rather than free agency. Fans like to play along with the process, so here goes.

At a glance, this is the sort of swap that might have made sense for the Cardinals. Hernandez has proven power, plays an outfield corner and is a year removed from free agency.

The Mariners added him as a quick offensive fix for their anticipated 2023 playoff push. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipito is one of the sport’s most aggressive operators and he wants back in the postseason.

He is willing to pay Hernandez's arbitration freight (about $14 million for next season) and then see what happens. He seems likely to lose Mitch Haniger to free agency, something that Cardinal fans have noted.

Dipito is not sure if outfielder Jarred Kelenic will ever reach his full potential and he wants to give budding superstar Julio Rodriguez more help.

“We felt like the value was worth it because of the difference he can make, even if it's just for a year,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander told reporters. “We hope it's not, but even if it's just for a year, we felt like it was too good an opportunity to pass up on.”

For the Cardinals, Hernandez, 30, could have added a year of production while the team waited on Jordan Walker’s development and let the Tyler O’Neill adventure play out for another year. Had Hernandez excelled, the team could have extended a qualifying offer that would have either rented him for another year (at a premium) or earned the team compensation if he left as a free agent.

The Blue Jays, like a lot of teams, came into the market looking to trade offense for pitching. They were also seeking payroll flexibility, which they gained by moving on from Hernandez and opening a spot for a young, low-cost hitter.

“We got to the point where we felt like the acquisitions on the run-prevention side would help us,” Toronto general manager Ross Atkins said. “It does create some flexibility for us as well, in terms of resources.”

The Mariners were willing to trade pitching from their big-league depth and their prospect depth. That price seemed reasonable.

But . . .

Hernandez, a right-handed hitter, did much of his damage against left-handed pitching. The Cardinals need to add a hitter who can do punish right-handers.

Also, Hernandez is not a great fielder. The Cardinals could use Juan Yepez as a corner outfielder if they are willing to sacrifice fielding ability to get more offensive pop next season.

As for the trade price, the Cardinals would have no trouble offering up a pitching prospect to add offense. But trading one of their better relievers would be more painful, since they finally gained the necessary bullpen depth with Jordan Hicks’ return to health, the late-season addition of Chris Stratton and the graduation of Zack Thompson and Jake Woodford.

Those four behind Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos and Andre Pallante put the Cardinals in pretty good shape. This team could always use still another high-leverage reliever, but free-agent prices at that position are unusually high this time around and the Cardinals have bigger needs elsewhere.

Here is how folks broke down this trade:

David Schoenfileld, ESPN.com: “With Friday's deadline to offer 2023 contracts to arbitration-eligible players approaching, there had been reports that Hernandez was a non-tender candidate since he's due to make an estimated $14.1 million (and eligible for free agency after the 2023 season). That seemed a little strange for a player who was an All-Star in 2021 and ranks 15th in the majors with 73 home runs over the past three seasons -- including 25 homers in 131 games in 2022 -- but the Blue Jays were, indeed, looking to move Hernandez's salary. The Mariners acquire a slugger with one of the best hard-hit rates in baseball. Over the past three seasons, Hernandez has ranked in the 96th, 88th and 98th percentile in hard-hit rate (the percentage of balls hit at 95 mph or higher). He also ranked in the 84th percentile in sprint speed and 86th percentile in arm strength. Despite those attributes, however, Hernandez is a flawed player. He's a below-average defender limited to a corner outfield spot, has a lot of swing-and-miss in his game, and while he hit .267/.316/.491 in 2022, he does much of his damage against lefties -- .325/.366/.686 over the past three seasons, a 1.053 OPS that ranks second only to Paul Goldschmidt against southpaws. With Mitch Haniger a free agent and Jarred Kelenic still a major question, the Mariners needed at least one corner outfielder and Hernandez will slot into either left field or right field. The Mariners received just 33 home runs combined from those positions in 2022, so Hernandez projects as a significant power upgrade. Plus, Jerry Dipoto is just getting going on his offseason and will still look to add another outfielder and a second baseman. At the minimum, they just got a couple games closer to the Astros.”

Esteban Rivera, FanGraphs: “This trade signals a few things from the Mariners. The first is that long-time outfielder Mitch Haniger is unlikely to return. That’s not shocking, given that he wasn’t extended a qualifying offer and that he seems to have already hit his offensive peak. The second is that they are going all in to try to catch the defending World Series champion Astros. Hernández is not a long-term addition; he’s under contract for just the 2023 season. This is, essentially, a one-year rental to goose the offense. Shipping Swanson away isn’t ideal for Seattle, given his fantastic performance this season: a 1.85 FIP in 53.2 innings. But the team’s usage of him in the postseason — he only threw one inning in five games of play — suggests that he’s seen as expendable, making him an easy choice to include in a trade for a top-30 hitter. After all, even if the Mariners love Swanson’s pedigree and stuff, it’s always worth trading middle relievers for productive hitters, even if they have only one more year of team control.”

Michael Ajeto, Baseball Prospectus: “What Swanson offered over the course of 2022 was one of the highest strikeout percentages and one of the lowest walk percentages, paired with a relatively average batted ball profile. That netted him an elite 1.74 ERA that’s corroborated by his 70 DRA-. That puts him in the company of relievers like Ryan Pressly and Michael King. That makes it all the more puzzling when you consider that Swanson didn’t make a postseason appearance until their fifth and final game—and only because it was the 13th inning with Andrés Muñoz, Diego Castillo, Matt Brash, and Paul Sewald already spent. That tracks with his in-season usage as manager Scott Servais, on average, deployed Swanson in the fourth-highest leverage situations in the Mariners’ bullpen, by game leverage index. That means that the Mariners were relatively confident in him but, incommensurate to talent level, not more than Castillo. According to the Mariners, Swanson was available for all five games, and the team was just picking their spots. What that particular spot remains unclear, and we’ll never quite know why they waited so long to get him into a game, but what we do know is that the Swanson that pitched in the playoffs wasn’t quite like the Swanson that was striking out 40% of hitters in the early goings of the season.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “[Swanson} works with a three-pitch mix: a low-90s fastball, a splitter, and a slider. He's under team control through the 2025 season. Macko, 21, is a small left-hander who struck out 14.1 batters per nine innings across eight minor-league starts this season. He has a flat release point to the top of the zone and a high-grade curveball. Baseball America ranked him as the eighth-best prospect in the Mariners system at the midway point of the 2022 season.”

Daniel Kramer, MLB.com: “This is likely the first big domino to fall in what should be one of the most busy offseasons yet for Dipoto and Hollander. They would also like to add a middle infielder after losing Adam Frazier to free agency, preferably one who will play second base given their desire to keep J.P. Crawford at shortstop. It’s possible that they could add a corner outfielder given the uncertainty in left field in regard to Jarred Kelenic, who is looking to consistently produce at the MLB level, and Jesse Winker, who underwent surgeries on his neck and left knee in October. There’s a strong chance they’ll look to upgrade the bullpen, too, now that Swanson left a significant leverage void and that relievers can be fickle year over year.”

MEGAPHONE

“For me, it feels like it's a new chapter for myself. And I think I'm going to enjoy it the best that I can. I'm going to give everything that I’ve got to the Seattle Mariners.”

Hernandez, on his trade to Seattle.