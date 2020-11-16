 Skip to main content
COMEBACK FOR KOLTEN?
COMEBACK FOR KOLTEN?

St. Louis Cardinals Kolten Wong heads back to the dugout during live pitching during the first day of "Summer Camp" at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 3, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION:  Any progress on understanding Kolten Wong's market and the likelihood of signing him? And is there progress on signing Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright?

COMMISH: No progress to report on any front so far. I would think Wong is the least likely of the three to come back, at least, initially, because the club is using the $11.5 million saved by not picking up his option as flexibility in its bid to sign the two longtime staples. It's still early in the going here. Many teams are likely to wait until they can ascertain if they will be able to sell any sort of season tickets or have fans in their parks, in addition to waiting to see who else will turn up as free agents in a couple of weeks.

