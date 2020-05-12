COMING SOON: ADS ON JERSEYS?

QUESTION: What odds are you giving that advertisements will be allowed on the jerseys/uniforms similar to European teams in the near future, and could it come even sooner as a way to recoup dollars lost during the coronavirus pandemic?
BENFRED: I think it's just a matter of time. The idea of the Nike swoosh appearing on the front of baseball uniforms would have made people lose it not long ago. Well, they're here. And that won't be the end of it.
Soccer is ahead of the curve in turning its players into billboards. I imagine every other sport will follow eventually. Perhaps not to to the degree soccer has, but I do think a lot of things that were stiff-armed in the past, perhaps including this topic, could be more likely to arrive now as that desired changes can be put into the bucket of pandemic recovery
