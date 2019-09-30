QUESTION: How does Randy Arozarena (above) project? Starter? Fourth outfielder? Is an outfield of him, Bader and Carlson in the Cards future?
GOOLD: Sure, any of that. With one twist: Randy Arozarena will be part of one massive competition for center field entering spring training 2020. It's going to be a remarkable race for that job -- Bader as the incumbent and all the others as challenges, including Carlson and Thomas.
An outfield of that trio? Hard to see. There needs to be a bulwark slugger at some position out there. They would cover a lot of ground for sure.