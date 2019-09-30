Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals Diamondbacks Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Randy Arozarena, left, and Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Caleb Joseph, right, wait for the umpire to make a call at home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Phoenix. Arozarena was ruled safe at home for a run scored against the Diamondbacks. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

QUESTION: How does Randy Arozarena (above) project? Starter? Fourth outfielder? Is an outfield of him, Bader and Carlson in the Cards future?

GOOLD: Sure, any of that. With one twist: Randy Arozarena will be part of one massive competition for center field entering spring training 2020. It's going to be a remarkable race for that job -- Bader as the incumbent and all the others as challenges, including Carlson and Thomas.

An outfield of that trio? Hard to see. There needs to be a bulwark slugger at some position out there. They would cover a lot of ground for sure.