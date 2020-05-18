COMING SOON: GOOLD IN A WAX PACK

Breaking news from Derrick Goold during Monday's chat:
Haven't shared this publicly yet, just with some friends and one social media site because I thought the STLtoday.com chat would be a good place to reveal it for the first time -- before putting it on Twitter or Instagram and the like.
I am extremely honored that TOPPS baseball cards has included a card of me in the 2020 Allen & Ginter set. Spent some time this past week signing stacks of the mini cards -- some of which, I believe, will be randomly inserted in packs when they're released this summer. I got my first look at the card when I opened the box to sign them. It was surreal.
I'm flattered, still unsure that it's real, and I hope it maybe brings attention to the importance of CPR training and the things I learned while being a Boy Scout and have continued to learn as a baseball writer. I cannot thank the people at TOPPS and the friends and colleagues who nominated me enough.
Follow-up: It appears you practiced that signature a few times! It’s both legible and flowing.
GOOLD: Adam Wainwright told a story many years ago about being told by a veteran player to have a legible signature. I have a friend who also is a connoisseur of autographs and talks about being unable to read the swirls and scribbles years later -- years after you've forgotten who signed it. So a few years ago, I tightened it up a bit, made it clearer. I don't get much practice, save for signing letters and checks, I guess.
