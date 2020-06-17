COMING SOON: HUB CITIES!
Blues Maple Leafs Hockey

David Perron looks to pass under pressure from Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly during the Blues' most recent visit to Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

JT signed off his chat with speculation on the NHL's "hub cities":

I would expect the next big thing on the return to play format is selection of the hub cities. Possibly before the end of this week, and probably sometime next week.

I'm betting on Vegas and Toronto (now that the prime minister has said the NHL shouldn't have to worry about a 14-day quarantine for players entering Canada).

And to avoid any preceived home ice advantage, I'm gonna guess that the West plays in Toronto (which should be welcomed by the Blues since so many of their players are from Ontario) and the East plays in Vegas.

