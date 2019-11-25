COMMENT: Hoping the Cardinals do not repeat the mistake they made in extending Carpenter by doing the same for Yadi Molina. Can't see him sticking around as a backup. Love the guy, but maybe it's time to move on?
GOOLD: Ownership is going to want to sign Molina, keep him, and make sure that he doesn't play anywhere else, if possible. He's viewed as a legacy player, and they do value that. It could be tricky. But if they sign him, then it's up to Shildt to gain his trust and sell him on whatever role is best for the team -- not just a reflection of his inevitable contract.
Wouldn't put it past Shildt to pull it off, candidly. He starts with trust. That's a good place.