Shortstop Paul DeJong reset his own record for the position with 30 homers and is a finalist for a Gold Glove Award at his position, and between those two gleaming fixtures sits a season that included an All-Star Game appearance and the longest, deepest slump of his young career. DeJong hit .202 after the break, and his on-base percentage slid from .343 to .318. A contributing factor could have been workload. He’d never had a season that long at that demanding position. Only five players in the majors had more innings in the field than DeJong, and he played the deepest into October of that group to finish with 1,451 innings at shortstop. Including the playoffs, he started 85 of the Cardinals’ final 89 games – revealing how valuable his overall game was to the team and their view of alternatives Yairo Munoz, Edmundo Sosa and Tommy Edman.
Finding a fielder to spell DeJong would help DeJong. Edman being that fielder would help the Cardinals.
The switch-hitter, who played mostly third and right to get his bat in the lineup, is a natural second baseman with a background at short. Despite playing only 92 games, Edman’s 3.8 Wins Above Replacement ranked fourth on the team, snug behind DeJong’s 4.1. If the Cardinals’ reposition Edman as a utility starter — everyday player without an everyday position — his proficiency at shortstop will open up more at-bats as a lefthanded-hitting complement to DeJong as well as give DeJong a chance to catch more than grounders, his breath.