COMMISH: NO FAN OF A SHORT SEASON

QUESTION: If you were to mediate for a resolution between the clubs and players, what would be your ideas to salvage the season?
COMMISH: I am uncomfortable with any agreement which calls for less than half a season to be played. Much of baseball's charm is in how teams or players navigate and survive a season in which you play nearly every day. I would have tried to get 80 or so games with the players getting most of their pro-rated money but deferring a certain portion. I realize that sounds simplistic but that would be a starting point.
But it's too late. This season barely is salvageable.
