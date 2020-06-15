COMMISH: NO FAN OF A SHORT SEASON
0 comments

COMMISH: NO FAN OF A SHORT SEASON

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Hummel in transit to another ballgame

Post-Dispatch baseball writer Rick Hummel talks to a travel agent at Lambert International Airport while he waits to catch a flight to a Cardinals road game. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: If you were to mediate for a resolution between the clubs and players, what would be your ideas to salvage the season?

COMMISH: I am uncomfortable with any agreement which calls for less than half a season to be played. Much of baseball's charm is in how teams or players navigate and survive a season in which you play nearly every day. I would have tried to get 80 or so games with the players getting most of their pro-rated money but deferring a certain portion. I realize that sounds simplistic but that would be a starting point.

But it's too late. This season barely is salvageable.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports