COMMISH ON CANDLESTICK, GOING STEADY AND PUTIN FOR THE DH
Candlestick Park in 1960

- In this April 1, 1960, file photo, Candlestick Park is seen under construction in this aerial view in San Francisco. It was a baseball venue first, built for the Giants, but became best known for the 49ers and Walsh's dynamic decade. Candlestick begins the end of an era with the 49ers' home opener against Green Bay on Sept. 8. For many, the farewell season will be bittersweet. (AP Photo/File)

 AP Photo/File

Q: What defunct/demolished ballpark do you miss the most as you travel through the National League?

COMMISH: Oddly, perhaps, I will say Candlestick Park, because you saw things there that you never would see anywhere else. As long as you had an overcoat with you at all times, you were all right.

Q: Never fall in love with a player in March or September, right, The Commish?

COMMISH: You can go steady for a month and then see if there's a future.

Q: Even though is is in the American League, the DH is anti-American. The campaign to make it universal is probably being waged by  Russian bots.

COMMISH: Yes, I believe Putin to be  a DH advocate

