Q: What defunct/demolished ballpark do you miss the most as you travel through the National League?
COMMISH: Oddly, perhaps, I will say Candlestick Park, because you saw things there that you never would see anywhere else. As long as you had an overcoat with you at all times, you were all right.
Q: Never fall in love with a player in March or September, right, The Commish?
COMMISH: You can go steady for a month and then see if there's a future.
Q: Even though is is in the American League, the DH is anti-American. The campaign to make it universal is probably being waged by Russian bots.
COMMISH: Yes, I believe Putin to be a DH advocate