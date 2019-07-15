COMMENT: What would it take for you to be a little less kind or gracious towards this ballclub? Majority of the chatters would love to see a winner, but this club as constructed is not a winning team. The division is close, but compared to other division leaders we wouldn’t be even close to contending. Changes need to be made at evaluating talent because the people who are doing it now have led us to 3 and almost 4 losing years.
COMMISH: That is a topic certainly for the end of the season. For the moment, a division title is within grasp. Then you might find out how far away you are after the postseason is over. There isn't anything they can do to make up 10 or more games on the Dodgers or Braves right now. They don't have to catch them.
I'm not saying this has been a good ballclub because it hasn't. But it can be better -- and for 2019, it doesn't have to be a lot better. If you're talking 2020 and beyond, that's different.
To another question about how the 2019 season will play out, Commish replied:
The next 11 days or so of division games will dictate how aggressive they are at the deadline. By then, more teams, perhaps even the Cardinals, will be out of serious playoff contention, and there will be more options. Depending on where the Cardinals are, a couple of smaller moves might not be so bad but they are looking at bigger fish to fry, I'm sure, as are most contenders or quasi-contenders.
