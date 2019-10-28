QUESTION: If you were to guess, do you believe Waino will return for 2020?
COMMISH: My hunch tells me that he might not come back, with the knowledge he went out as close to the top of his game as he could get. I hope I'm wrong.
Follow-up: Will the Cards try to get Wainwright to commit to a decision fairly quickly? If he doesn't return, wish he would have allowed us to give a proper farewell.
COMMISH: They will have to know fairly quickly and Adam, I'm sure, will comply. I think every time you saw him pitch late in the season, you knew it might be his last time and treated him as such when he left the game.
Follow-up: Might Waino consider pulling a "Roger Clemens" and returning after the ASG to finish out his career, assuming he wants to pitch at all in 2020?
COMMISH: Hadn't thought about that. I don't know that he has, either, though. He really enjoys the spring training part of it.