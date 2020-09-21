COMMISH'S BOLD PREDICTION

QUESTION: What's your prediction for how this final week will play out between the Cardinals, Reds and Brewers? How could the Cardinals make it onto the playoff bracket? How could they blow the opportunity and go home to crank up the Hot Stove?
COMMISH: There seems little way the Cardinals can miss the field. They have three games with the lowly Royals while the Brewers and Reds are playing each other in Cincinnati (somebody loses every day). And then, while the Cardinals are playing the Brewers this weekend in St. Louis, the Reds are in Minnesota.
I actually see the Cardinals finishing fifth in the overall standings and going to San Diego (fourth) for the first round. And then playing the Dodgers in Arlington, Texas, if they win the wild-card round.
Follow-up: Assuming the Cards make the playoffs, looks like they’ll be facing the Dodgers, Padres, Braves or Cubs. Which of those teams do they match up best against?
COMMISH: The Cardinals would match up best against the Cubs, by virtue of having played 10 games at Wrigley Field this season (where the best-of-three first round would be played). The Dodgers would be the worst matchup because they're the one team that clearly is better than the others you mentioned.
